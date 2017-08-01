Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) (11176 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu and his father met with Southeast governors in Enugu today. Details of the meeting are yet to be known. See photos from the meeting below

I thought they said that Nnamdi Kanu was a small boy. Some said he was not an igbo leader. How come they are calling him for meetings. 86 Likes 11 Shares

Nnamdi the criminal 7 Likes 3 Shares

Na so

Next time we will arrest Nnamdi with the father 11 Likes 6 Shares

I assure you he's going to denounce Biafra very soon



A lot of ipob occultist, ipob miscreants and fake ipob Jews will soon commit suicide 17 Likes 7 Shares

Bihari's day and nightmare. 11 Likes

OHAMA DIKE, truly! 31 Likes 1 Share

Obiano never attends any meeting, why?



I know he wants anambra to be self dependent but no one/state is an island 14 Likes

sarrki:

Nnamdi the criminal says someone gaining from looted funds by people in the govt.



Don't think we don't know you're a BMC. says someone gaining from looted funds by people in the govt.Don't think we don't know you're a BMC. 49 Likes 5 Shares

MrMoney007:

gf

The meaning of gf is



ipob miscreants gone forever The meaning of gf isipob miscreants gone forever

sarrki:

Next time we will arrest Nnamdi with the father what exactly is ur problem with nnamdi KANU? let de young man be for Christ sake. what exactly is ur problem with nnamdi KANU? let de young man be for Christ sake. 27 Likes

sarrki:

Next time we will arrest Nnamdi with the father guy, ur mumu don over. Keep crying yourself to coma while Nnamdi Kanu keeps flying higher. guy, ur mumu don over. Keep crying yourself to coma while Nnamdi Kanu keeps flying higher. 37 Likes

sarrki post=59975318 [/s:

]I assure you he's going to denounce Biafra very soon



A lot of ipob occultist, ipob miscreants and fake ipob Jews will soon commit suicide[s] Fake mumuzlem . Fake mumuzlem . 39 Likes 1 Share

raker300:

says someone gaining from looted funds by people in the govt.



Don't think we don't know you're a BMC.

Nnamdi is a sociopath and a traitor



But I bet you he will denounce the fraudulent agitation very soon Nnamdi is a sociopath and a traitorBut I bet you he will denounce the fraudulent agitation very soon 2 Likes 3 Shares

I still think he deserves to be locked up. I just pray the FG doesn't drop the ball when arguing it's case 2 Likes 2 Shares

ESDKING:



Fake mumuzlem .



Far better than Fake ipob Jews , Ipob miscreants and ipob occultist Far better than Fake ipob Jews , Ipob miscreants and ipob occultist

lordimmaogidi:

what exactly is ur problem with nnamdi KANU? let de young man be for Christ sake.

We can allow a traitor be We can allow a traitor be

sarrki:





Nnamdi is a sociopath and a traitor



But I bet you he will denounce the fraudulent agitation very soon my friend, nnamdi Kanu is not your problem..stop taking out your frustrations on him.



Besides, I thought you guys wanted igbos to leave your precious Lagos for you?

Now nnamdi is helping you achieve that you're angry? Confusion a'karia my friend, nnamdi Kanu is not your problem..stop taking out your frustrations on him.Besides, I thought you guys wanted igbos to leave your precious Lagos for you?Now nnamdi is helping you achieve that you're angry? Confusion a'karia 16 Likes

sarrki:

Next time we will arrest Nnamdi with the father

You keep sounding more foolish daily.



Why not spend a better part of your time on that purported hectares of farmland if it's truly yours.



Parrotic zombie. You keep sounding more foolish daily.Why not spend a better part of your time on that purported hectares of farmland if it's truly yours.Parrotic zombie. 22 Likes

sarrki:





Far better than Fake ipob Jews , Ipob miscreants and ipob occultist Arabians are real Muslims, not you people. You are inferiors. Arabians are real Muslims, not you people. You are inferiors. 24 Likes 2 Shares

GoroTango:

I still think he deserves to be locked up. I just pray the FG doesn't drop the ball when arguing it's case when the only tool you have is a hammer, everything starts looking like a nail.



The only thing nigeria has is violence and force..



Tell the fg this is not a fight they'll win with force when the only tool you have is a hammer, everything starts looking like a nail.The only thing nigeria has is violence and force..Tell the fg this is not a fight they'll win with force 10 Likes

raker300:

when the only tool you have is a hammer, everything starts looking like a nail.



The only thing nigeria has is violence and force..



Tell the fg this is not a fight they'll win with force



Anyone or group that tried our might will be severely dealt with Anyone or group that tried our might will be severely dealt with

TheFreeOne:





You keep sounding more foolish daily.



Why not spend a better part of your time on that purported hectares of farmland if it's truly yours.



Parrotic zombie.

E pain am well well E pain am well well

sarrki:





Both Christianity and Islam are foreign to Africans



Fake ipobpobs Jews are forbidden You are 6th class Muslim.( The least class for that matter) while @bokis are 5th class Muslims. You are 6th class Muslim.( The least class for that matter) while @bokis are 5th class Muslims. 11 Likes 1 Share