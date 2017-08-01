₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,443 members, 3,758,664 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 07:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) (11176 Views)
Nnamdi Kanu & His Father Meet With South-East Governors In Enugu / Nnamdi Kanu & His Wife Visit His Lawyer, Ejiofor In Anambra (Photos) / The Skullcap Nnamdi Kanu & His Partners Wore To Court Today (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by zoba88: 5:52pm
Nnamdi Kanu and his father met with Southeast governors in Enugu today.Details of the meeting are yet to be known.
See photos from the meeting below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/biafraphotos-from-meeting-of-nnamdi.html?m=1
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by velai(m): 5:53pm
I thought they said that Nnamdi Kanu was a small boy. Some said he was not an igbo leader. How come they are calling him for meetings.
86 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:54pm
Nnamdi the criminal
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by DickDastardLION(m): 5:54pm
Na so
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:55pm
Next time we will arrest Nnamdi with the father
11 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by PehaKaso: 5:56pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:56pm
I assure you he's going to denounce Biafra very soon
A lot of ipob occultist, ipob miscreants and fake ipob Jews will soon commit suicide
17 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by PehaKaso: 5:56pm
Bihari's day and nightmare.
11 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by Balkan(m): 5:57pm
OHAMA DIKE, truly!
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by raker300: 5:57pm
Obiano never attends any meeting, why?
I know he wants anambra to be self dependent but no one/state is an island
14 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by raker300: 5:58pm
sarrki:says someone gaining from looted funds by people in the govt.
Don't think we don't know you're a BMC.
49 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:58pm
MrMoney007:
The meaning of gf is
ipob miscreants gone forever
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 5:58pm
sarrki:what exactly is ur problem with nnamdi KANU? let de young man be for Christ sake.
27 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by velai(m): 5:59pm
sarrki:guy, ur mumu don over. Keep crying yourself to coma while Nnamdi Kanu keeps flying higher.
37 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by ESDKING: 5:59pm
sarrki post=59975318Fake mumuzlem .
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:59pm
raker300:
Nnamdi is a sociopath and a traitor
But I bet you he will denounce the fraudulent agitation very soon
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by GoroTango: 5:59pm
I still think he deserves to be locked up. I just pray the FG doesn't drop the ball when arguing it's case
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:00pm
ESDKING:
Far better than Fake ipob Jews , Ipob miscreants and ipob occultist
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:01pm
lordimmaogidi:
We can allow a traitor be
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by raker300: 6:02pm
sarrki:my friend, nnamdi Kanu is not your problem..stop taking out your frustrations on him.
Besides, I thought you guys wanted igbos to leave your precious Lagos for you?
Now nnamdi is helping you achieve that you're angry? Confusion a'karia
16 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 6:02pm
sarrki:
You keep sounding more foolish daily.
Why not spend a better part of your time on that purported hectares of farmland if it's truly yours.
Parrotic zombie.
22 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by ESDKING: 6:03pm
sarrki:Arabians are real Muslims, not you people. You are inferiors.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by raker300: 6:04pm
GoroTango:when the only tool you have is a hammer, everything starts looking like a nail.
The only thing nigeria has is violence and force..
Tell the fg this is not a fight they'll win with force
10 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:06pm
raker300:
Anyone or group that tried our might will be severely dealt with
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:06pm
TheFreeOne:
E pain am well well
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by ESDKING: 6:07pm
sarrki:You are 6th class Muslim.( The least class for that matter) while @bokis are 5th class Muslims.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:08pm
ESDKING:
By God grace If am older than you
I know Christ before you
ACN Convention Adopts APC As New Party / PDP May Lose Nyako To APC Today / Recession: Senators Divided Over Sale Of National Assets
Viewing this topic: stanuplane(m), AkaoluDotCom, fdigital(m), Bede2u(m), Funfunds, slimkay83(m), abdulaliyu25(m), drslem, honesty360(m), geo4c, debby516(f), abolore80, onoikenna, slimmyAngel, evidencechigo(m), Anusiemgood(m), Gamboh55(m), MhiztaAbdul, akonibobo, kudos4god, omooba969, oracle2583, Lorechino(m), immanuelkant, Adola1(m), bobby86(m), kenkel, Deen100, 222Martins(m), gentleoyink, ginggerxy, donfelix4sure(m), Slim101(m), SEHHYTEX(m), Nexusz(m), Extraordinariii, omniwater, Dauraking, Nwachi442, Ohammadike, Engryagulam(m), CioAngels(f), Angelanest, iknowwhoiam, adimedona, RapportNaija(m), Upwardmobile, Julietm(f), Chimanet(m), yhormite, jimkmm, ebunchi(f), nelson86, eminex(m), promisechris63(m), Abjpikin, biafran1stson(m), chiboy7(m), Byonics, Praktikals(m), Waxus, Alwaystruth, Gtworld001, LordKO(m), salsonman, dearie(m), thedims, PrinceMario(m), oyesco09, bilazego(m), divads(m), Marvis4real(f), seniorkachion(m), crunchyg(m), Daewang, Beehshorp(m), martha89, obulor6468, nrexzy(m), immazion972, railey, tayebest(m), pahen1991, FixNaija, Henzok, Limitless72(m), Nigga44, juliusocean(m), xrisdon(m), stinechykee, vickyblase2(m), zxcvb, naninwa007(m), pimpchi(m), Umahnoble, fumiswtpusy(f), Easybab4life, Namdeenero(m), machuks45(m), awodea, Patwitme(m), superman(m), oludarebagbile, favouritedera and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22