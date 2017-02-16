Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki (6276 Views)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Fasakin, has scorned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the members of its strategy review committee headed by Prof. Jerry Gana over their efforts to wrestle power from the APC in 2019 general elections.



Fasakin, who said the PDP will get a “good shellacking” at the polls in 2019, was speaking during a chat with the media in Lagos.



He said the opposition party needs to be schooled by the APC on how to formulate winning strategies that can unseat a ruling party.



The APC chieftain said that the Buhari-led administration had done well in galvanizing the Nigerian army, which used to scamper into safety before the Boko Haram insurgents under Jonathan, into a strong fighting force in Africa.



He blamed the poor state of the economy on the choices made by the immediate past government of Goodluck Jonathan.



Fasakin, however urged Nigerians to exercise more patience in expecting the change the APC promised Nigerians before the last general elections, stressing that change is a process which begins with ridding the country of impunity as is done by the APC-led federal government.



He said: “When I heard PDP talk about strategizing for 2019, there was something in me that leapt for joy that they are coming in for a good shellacking come 2019. You know why? They need to learn one or two things from us in terms of strategy. How did we do in in unseating a party that had been in power for 16 years.



“This is a party that left so much mess. The mess they left has not cleared. We are still battling in clearing the mess.



“On the performance of the President Buhari, there are many indices with which you will judge the legacies of this administration vis-à-vis this party.



“Nigerians will be asking themselves that about two years ago, the Nigerian soldiers that they knew under Jonathan, under PDP – the last administration were scampering for safety anytime they saw Boko Haram.. They were jumping into other jurisdiction. Now in two years, that same army has now been galvanized into a strong fighting force that is a pride to you and I.



“A few weeks ago, our soldiers showed up in Gambia, and the President who had shown some recalcitrance bolted through the back door, because our soldiers had arrived. Now the national pride is back, some people are saying that they want to take us back to 24 months ago.



“Talking of the economy, anybody that knows the Nigerian economy will know that Nigerian economy is import dependent, when any import-dependent country devalues its currency is looking for hyper inflation.



“Which organ of government; which institution is directly in-charge of the monetary policies in the country? It’s the Central Bank, Who appointed the last CBN governor? Who appointed the current CBN governor?



“Let’s understand clearly that there are specific processes for getting out of our economic quagmire. Anybody that understands clearly, knows that we had never had an economy anyway. An economy in which, 80, 85, 90 percent of the money circulating in the economy is traceable to government. Is that an economy?



“That was why when government removed its money from banks, Banks were retrenching. An economy that is not based on medium and small scale enterprise – those are the real engine of growth for any economy, and it is the CBN that should help us to promote that. Any you know that this President cannot just wake up and remove any CBN governor. He need two-thirds majority of the Senate to do that.



“The change APC promised Nigerians is a process, and it starts with the leadership. When you have a leadership that is transparent, it cascades down to the followers. We need to give the APC some time to bring the change we promised. The kind of impunity we used to have under PDP is no longer obtainable.



“I reiterate that in 2019, PDP will get proper shellacking.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/16/pdp-jerry-gana-will-get-proper-beating-2019-apc-chieftain-rotimi-fasakin/

him go see.... 1 Like

The PDP has forgotten that politics is more dangerous than war.

For it is only in war that you're kill once but in politics you can be kill several times. 6 Likes

Probably 1 Like

APC and wrong projection and perception. 2019 is not far again, just let our votes count and watch APC and Buhari struggle to win his ward.



Their game plan in all the elections under APC has been, intimidate voters( dibo ko sebe in Ondo) and manipulate INEC when voters intimidation did not bring targeted result.



Just that 2019 seems like a decade. God please fast-forward 2019. 12 Likes

G





If I don't see this ...







...then something Willy Willy Wong. 1 Like

We were warned....



"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, and if nothing is done by 2015 upward, Nigeria will know what economic crisis is"

*~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi*



"Whoever wins 2015 will NEVER find it easy to govern. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."

*~ Prof Charles Soludo*



"Our reserve is depleted and our savings are squandered. Our nation is in trouble."

*~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.*



"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to pick my calls."

*~ Godswill Akpabio*



"I told them to save ahead of eventualities but Jonathan had no political will to do so and this is the reason why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."

*~ Okonjo Iweala*



"Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."

*~ Peter Obi*



"Jonathan is a blessed ATM machine that doesn't have secret pin number"

*~ Bala Mohammed*



If all the above quotes were real and really mentioned. I think the present government has little fault in the current state of economy of the country.

Only 2019 will tell. All I know is that a region can not vote out or vote in (Presidency) 6 Likes 1 Share

Beating Kwa?

Is Fashakin God to know if he will be alive in 2019? 3 Likes

Two useless parties kowa all the way

Time Will Tell, Let Us Do The Right Thing.

Lol

Hence is PDP/IPOB/thieves they should beat him well well.

It's IpobExposed 1 Like

Nigeria's problem is too much politicking, zero governance.



Imagine this is 2017 and they're already bragging about 2019.



By 2019, next thing will be 2023. Then by 2023, next thing will be "I will beat you in 2027!" on and on it goes whilst the country lies in ruins. 1 Like 2 Shares

Ghh

Aufbauh:

The PDP has forgotten that politics is more dangerous than war.

For it is only in war that you're kill once but in politics you can be kill several times.

You need to have your brain replaced with Amala. So you think Nigerians will be so stupid to vote for anything APC?

HarveySpecter1:





You need to have your brain replaced with Amala. So you think Nigerians will be so stupid to vote for anything APC?

Really? You don't mean it. So we still have a dunce who believe in the fantastically corrupt party PDP.

Really? You don't mean it. So we still have a dunce who believe in the fantastically corrupt party PDP.

we've heard that story before boy, we heard it before Ondo and Edo states election.

Aufbauh:





Really? You don't mean it. So we still have a dunce who believe in the fantastically corrupt party PDP.

we've heard that story before boy, we heard it before Ondo and Edo states election.

Are you too dull to notice that Nigeria has failed under APC?

Aufbauh:





Really? You don't mean it. So we still have a dunce who believe in the fantastically corrupt party PDP.

shut up. If you are not a dependant you won't be screaming buhari here

HarveySpecter1:





Are you too dull to notice that Nigeria has failed under APC?



He is just sentimental because of religious bias

Nukualofa:

shut up. If you are not a dependant you won't be screaming buhari here

I can feel your pain and frustration right here in the comfort of my daddy's utopia.

PDP will struggle to win in the SS and SE in 2019.





What happened in Edo and Rivers is a tip of the iceberg of what awaits PDP in 2019. 1 Like

Aufbauh:





I can feel your pain and frustration right here in the comfort of my daddy's utopia. I cringe daily sharing this country with your region. The hausa fulani has made us more backward than any other region I cringe daily sharing this country with your region. The hausa fulani has made us more backward than any other region