₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,339 members, 3,368,667 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 03:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki (6276 Views)
2019 : APC Woos PDP Governors / Jerry Gana And Jegede At Court Of Appeal In Akure This Morning / Presidency: No Vacancy In 2019 -APC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Handsome777: 12:13pm
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Fasakin, has scorned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the members of its strategy review committee headed by Prof. Jerry Gana over their efforts to wrestle power from the APC in 2019 general elections.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/16/pdp-jerry-gana-will-get-proper-beating-2019-apc-chieftain-rotimi-fasakin/
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Ever8054: 12:18pm
him go see....
1 Like
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Aufbauh(m): 12:21pm
The PDP has forgotten that politics is more dangerous than war.
For it is only in war that you're kill once but in politics you can be kill several times.
6 Likes
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:22pm
Probably
1 Like
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by odogwubiafra: 12:56pm
APC and wrong projection and perception. 2019 is not far again, just let our votes count and watch APC and Buhari struggle to win his ward.
Their game plan in all the elections under APC has been, intimidate voters( dibo ko sebe in Ondo) and manipulate INEC when voters intimidation did not bring targeted result.
Just that 2019 seems like a decade. God please fast-forward 2019.
12 Likes
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Dymo: 1:01pm
G
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by unclezuma: 1:42pm
If I don't see this ...
...then something Willy Willy Wong.
1 Like
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Lemiday(m): 1:43pm
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Jodforex(m): 1:45pm
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by AishyWemsy(f): 1:45pm
We were warned....
"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, and if nothing is done by 2015 upward, Nigeria will know what economic crisis is"
*~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi*
"Whoever wins 2015 will NEVER find it easy to govern. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."
*~ Prof Charles Soludo*
"Our reserve is depleted and our savings are squandered. Our nation is in trouble."
*~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.*
"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to pick my calls."
*~ Godswill Akpabio*
"I told them to save ahead of eventualities but Jonathan had no political will to do so and this is the reason why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."
*~ Okonjo Iweala*
"Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."
*~ Peter Obi*
"Jonathan is a blessed ATM machine that doesn't have secret pin number"
*~ Bala Mohammed*
If all the above quotes were real and really mentioned. I think the present government has little fault in the current state of economy of the country.
Only 2019 will tell. All I know is that a region can not vote out or vote in (Presidency)
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by hammedkola(m): 1:45pm
Beating Kwa?
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Omoakinsuyi(m): 1:45pm
Is Fashakin God to know if he will be alive in 2019?
3 Likes
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Naughtytboy: 1:45pm
Two useless parties kowa all the way
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by inourcare: 1:45pm
Time Will Tell, Let Us Do The Right Thing.
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by CrEaToRmalden(m): 1:46pm
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Vaxt(m): 1:46pm
Lol
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by IpobExposed: 1:47pm
Hence is PDP/IPOB/thieves they should beat him well well.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
All the suffering we are facing today is caused by them.
.
.
.
.
.
It's IpobExposed
1 Like
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by hucienda: 1:49pm
Nigeria's problem is too much politicking, zero governance.
Imagine this is 2017 and they're already bragging about 2019.
By 2019, next thing will be 2023. Then by 2023, next thing will be "I will beat you in 2027!" on and on it goes whilst the country lies in ruins.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by IpobExposed: 1:50pm
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by HarveySpecter1: 1:50pm
Ghh
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by HarveySpecter1: 1:51pm
Aufbauh:
You need to have your brain replaced with Amala. So you think Nigerians will be so stupid to vote for anything APC?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Aufbauh(m): 1:56pm
HarveySpecter1:
Really? You don't mean it. So we still have a dunce who believe in the fantastically corrupt party PDP.
we've heard that story before boy, we heard it before Ondo and Edo states election.
1 Like
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by HarveySpecter1: 2:00pm
Aufbauh:
Are you too dull to notice that Nigeria has failed under APC?
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Nukualofa: 2:01pm
Aufbauh:shut up. If you are not a dependant you won't be screaming buhari here
1 Like
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Nukualofa: 2:02pm
HarveySpecter1:He is just sentimental because of religious bias
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Aufbauh(m): 2:04pm
Nukualofa:
I can feel your pain and frustration right here in the comfort of my daddy's utopia.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by PassingShot(m): 2:08pm
PDP will struggle to win in the SS and SE in 2019.
What happened in Edo and Rivers is a tip of the iceberg of what awaits PDP in 2019.
1 Like
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by Nukualofa: 2:08pm
Aufbauh:I cringe daily sharing this country with your region. The hausa fulani has made us more backward than any other region
|Re: PDP, Jerry Gana Will Get Proper ‘beating’ In 2019 – APC Chieftain, Rotimi Fasaki by MakeADifference: 2:08pm
Sai Rubbish
INEC Office In Ikole LGA Of Ekiti Bombed / ‘Return Home’, Igbo Leaders Tell Igbos In The North / Jonathan Orders rehabilitation Of Roads Nationwide Before Christmas
Viewing this topic: sinegy, firstlady01(f), lanremayo, evergenuine(m), laplace19(m), Abon1966, okine4real, noblehse(m), japhethGold, happyjill(m), naturefellow(m), Justicealh3(m), vecman22(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9