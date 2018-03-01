Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) (9750 Views)

Professor Jerry Gana, Professor Tunde Adeniran, Professor Rufai Alkali, Dr. Mohammed Junaid, Shehu Gabam and other top political forces in the former ruling party said their defection is meant to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.



The new SDP remains under the leadership of former Secretary to the Federal Government, Chief Olu Falae while other leaders were infused into the new National Working Committee of the SDP which includes PDP decampees.



The party says it is a party for restructuring. Prof. Jerry Gana later announced the SDP NWC as follows:



1. National Chairman - Chief Olu Falae

2. Abdul Ahmed Ishaq - Deputy National Chairman

3. Secretary - Shehu Gabam

4. National Vice Chairman - Junaid Mohammed (Northwest)

5. National Vice Chairman - Senator Ebenezer Ikenna (Southeast)

6. National Vice Chairman - Supo Shonibare (Southwest)

7. National Vice Chairman Senator E. D. Henshaw (South-South)

8. National Vice Chairman (North-central) Not Present

9. National Vice Chairman (North-east) Not Present

Barr. Joseph Abu - National Legal Adviser

10. National Treasurer

Barr. Emeka Atuma

11. Deputy Publicity Secretary 1 - Alfa Mohammed

12. Deputy Publicity Secretary Team 2 - Adakole Ijoge

13. Kehinde Ayoola - National Financial Secretary

14. Mariam Batubo - National Women Leader

15. Stanley Nwaka - National Youth Leader







I don't know Why i am tempted to pass a vote of no confidence on this politcal party I don't know Why i am tempted to pass a vote of no confidence on this politcal party 26 Likes 2 Shares

Nonsense nonsense people, confused confused fellas, changing political parties like engine oil.. 7 Likes

smh!.. Northerners are always leaders in every party, i won't be surprise if the presidential candidate of this party is a Northerner..

They own Nigeria, all thanks to that idiotic f00l called Lord Lugard 12 Likes

My mind no just accept the party as well. 5 Likes

SAP & MAMSER combined.. 2 Likes

Same old folks that messed this country up 2 Likes

SOCIETY OF DESOLUTE POLITICIANS (SDP) 3 Likes 1 Share

All these old men will not retire again?..bunch of born to rule as they always call themself..bunch of old desperado! 3 Likes

Kudos to Wike and Fayose.. PDP is officially buried now



This is what you get when kids with no political clout try to hijack a party from the founders.

RIP to the dead party 9 Likes

Dead on arrival. Same Old dullards mtchwwww 3 Likes 1 Share

Gana wey no fit deliver him party for 2015, abggi shift. 2 Likes

The same people with no point, vision, ideology, plans and always will head to failure. I weap for this country Nigeria. Almost 100 political parties on ground.

Same old trash.

OK oooo as long as no Buhari so but I will go with Mr. Emeka Atuma.



Only Sai Baba has the political clout to pull a party of his own in less than a year and makes a different. He demonstrated that with CPC. Na only 3 of them waka comeOnly Sai Baba has the political clout to pull a party of his own in less than a year and makes a different. He demonstrated that with CPC. 5 Likes

OK oooo as long as no Buhari so but I will go with Mr. Emeka Atuma.

HisSexcellency:





I don't know Why i am tempted to pass a vote of no confidence on this politcal party You are very funny! You are very funny!

Washed up politicians, has beens and totally irrelevant in the present scheme of things in Nigeria

New party, same pple, same nonsense.



Remember APC? 1 Like

All these so called national leader that no fit win councillorships' election in their wards. How I wish we get it right with electronic voting system in Nigeria. 1 Like

I see them presenting duke as vp.



but imagine osibanjo and Duke 1 Like

Jerry gana same old cargo every government this thief is there apart from buhari government he is not there but since all those bad government this old thief was there 1 Like

This party is an extension of PDP albeit aggrieved ones as such ..



PDP tactically expanding its space and structure in the form of another party...

The youth are on the internet bashing each other on petty issues while the elders are having fun with their destiny. Shame to the youths

North East- Not present

North Central- Not present



This party is not serious, it is DOA



APC Buhari/Osibanjo 2019 1 Like

You wanna make democracy ryt actualize bvn for voting using banks atm or would hv advice we adopt kingship bt its Nigeria we cant





Sorry if you dont like my opinion,,,

chuksjuve:

This party is an extension of PDP albeit aggrieved ones as such ..



PDP tactically expanding its space and structure in the form of another party...

PDP tactically doing what??



SPD is now stronger than PDP ever was. With Falae (from SW) as National chairman and other Southerners and the North duly represented, SPD will pull more votes than a Secondus (Wike's installed stooge) led party in South West which happens to be the power block and battle ground for 2019.



It's the Igbos I pity, they openly supported Wike and Fayose in killing PDP. Now we'll see the magic that will make Igbos President or VP.



APC fully under Yorubas and Hausas grip.

SDP fully under Yorubas and Hausas grip.

PDP under Secondus, Wike and the Igbos of which I see Wike taking the party's presidency ticket ahead of Igbos. PDP tactically doing what??SPD is now stronger than PDP ever was. With Falae (from SW) as National chairman and other Southerners and the North duly represented, SPD will pull more votes than a Secondus (Wike's installed stooge) led party in South West which happens to be the power block and battle ground for 2019.It's the Igbos I pity, they openly supported Wike and Fayose in killing PDP. Now we'll see the magic that will make Igbos President or VP.APC fully under Yorubas and Hausas grip.SDP fully under Yorubas and Hausas grip.PDP under Secondus, Wike and the Igbos of which I see Wike taking the party's presidency ticket ahead of Igbos. 2 Likes