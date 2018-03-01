₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by samysamy: 9:57pm On Mar 08
Top founding leaders of opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday in Abuja formally defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to serve as a third force in Nigeria's political space and provide more alternatives to Nigerians in the 2019 general election.
Professor Jerry Gana, Professor Tunde Adeniran, Professor Rufai Alkali, Dr. Mohammed Junaid, Shehu Gabam and other top political forces in the former ruling party said their defection is meant to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.
The new SDP remains under the leadership of former Secretary to the Federal Government, Chief Olu Falae while other leaders were infused into the new National Working Committee of the SDP which includes PDP decampees.
The party says it is a party for restructuring. Prof. Jerry Gana later announced the SDP NWC as follows:
1. National Chairman - Chief Olu Falae
2. Abdul Ahmed Ishaq - Deputy National Chairman
3. Secretary - Shehu Gabam
4. National Vice Chairman - Junaid Mohammed (Northwest)
5. National Vice Chairman - Senator Ebenezer Ikenna (Southeast)
6. National Vice Chairman - Supo Shonibare (Southwest)
7. National Vice Chairman Senator E. D. Henshaw (South-South)
8. National Vice Chairman (North-central) Not Present
9. National Vice Chairman (North-east) Not Present
Barr. Joseph Abu - National Legal Adviser
10. National Treasurer
Barr. Emeka Atuma
11. Deputy Publicity Secretary 1 - Alfa Mohammed
12. Deputy Publicity Secretary Team 2 - Adakole Ijoge
13. Kehinde Ayoola - National Financial Secretary
14. Mariam Batubo - National Women Leader
15. Stanley Nwaka - National Youth Leader
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/jerry-gana-adeniran-alkali-formally.html?m=1
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by HisSexcellency(m): 10:09pm On Mar 08
I don't know Why i am tempted to pass a vote of no confidence on this politcal party
26 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by onupeter(m): 10:40pm On Mar 08
Nonsense nonsense people, confused confused fellas, changing political parties like engine oil..
7 Likes
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Jwonder(m): 10:40pm On Mar 08
smh!.. Northerners are always leaders in every party, i won't be surprise if the presidential candidate of this party is a Northerner..
They own Nigeria, all thanks to that idiotic f00l called Lord Lugard
12 Likes
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Tender1(m): 10:42pm On Mar 08
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by EllySteve: 10:43pm On Mar 08
My mind no just accept the party as well.
5 Likes
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Realdeals(m): 10:43pm On Mar 08
SAP & MAMSER combined..
2 Likes
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by ariesbull: 10:43pm On Mar 08
Same old folks that messed this country up
2 Likes
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by QTEST007(m): 10:44pm On Mar 08
SOCIETY OF DESOLUTE POLITICIANS (SDP)
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by ismail55(m): 10:44pm On Mar 08
All these old men will not retire again?..bunch of born to rule as they always call themself..bunch of old desperado!
3 Likes
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Alariiwo: 10:46pm On Mar 08
Kudos to Wike and Fayose.. PDP is officially buried now
This is what you get when kids with no political clout try to hijack a party from the founders.
RIP to the dead party
9 Likes
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by sizer07: 10:46pm On Mar 08
Dead on arrival. Same Old dullards mtchwwww
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by deafeyez: 10:46pm On Mar 08
Gana wey no fit deliver him party for 2015, abggi shift.
2 Likes
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Firstreality(m): 10:47pm On Mar 08
The same people with no point, vision, ideology, plans and always will head to failure. I weap for this country Nigeria. Almost 100 political parties on ground.
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by sunnysunny69(m): 10:48pm On Mar 08
Same old trash.
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Chinagurum1995(m): 10:49pm On Mar 08
OK oooo as long as no Buhari so but I will go with Mr. Emeka Atuma.
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Newbiee: 10:50pm On Mar 08
Na only 3 of them waka come
Only Sai Baba has the political clout to pull a party of his own in less than a year and makes a different. He demonstrated that with CPC.
5 Likes
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Chinagurum1995(m): 10:50pm On Mar 08
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by DoyenExchange: 10:56pm On Mar 08
HisSexcellency:You are very funny!
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Haggui: 11:00pm On Mar 08
Washed up politicians, has beens and totally irrelevant in the present scheme of things in Nigeria
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Gangster1ms: 11:01pm On Mar 08
New party, same pple, same nonsense.
Remember APC?
1 Like
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Meritocracy: 11:02pm On Mar 08
All these so called national leader that no fit win councillorships' election in their wards. How I wish we get it right with electronic voting system in Nigeria.
1 Like
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by anochuko01(m): 11:02pm On Mar 08
I see them presenting duke as vp.
but imagine osibanjo and Duke
1 Like
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Sgwin: 11:05pm On Mar 08
Jerry gana same old cargo every government this thief is there apart from buhari government he is not there but since all those bad government this old thief was there
1 Like
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by chuksjuve(m): 11:06pm On Mar 08
This party is an extension of PDP albeit aggrieved ones as such ..
PDP tactically expanding its space and structure in the form of another party...
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by greggng: 11:10pm On Mar 08
The youth are on the internet bashing each other on petty issues while the elders are having fun with their destiny. Shame to the youths
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by GoroTango(m): 11:13pm On Mar 08
North East- Not present
North Central- Not present
This party is not serious, it is DOA
APC Buhari/Osibanjo 2019
1 Like
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Mythologytips12: 11:13pm On Mar 08
You wanna make democracy ryt actualize bvn for voting using banks atm or would hv advice we adopt kingship bt its Nigeria we cant
Sorry if you dont like my opinion,,,
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by Alariiwo: 11:17pm On Mar 08
chuksjuve:
PDP tactically doing what??
SPD is now stronger than PDP ever was. With Falae (from SW) as National chairman and other Southerners and the North duly represented, SPD will pull more votes than a Secondus (Wike's installed stooge) led party in South West which happens to be the power block and battle ground for 2019.
It's the Igbos I pity, they openly supported Wike and Fayose in killing PDP. Now we'll see the magic that will make Igbos President or VP.
APC fully under Yorubas and Hausas grip.
SDP fully under Yorubas and Hausas grip.
PDP under Secondus, Wike and the Igbos of which I see Wike taking the party's presidency ticket ahead of Igbos.
2 Likes
Re: Jerry Gana, Adeniran, Alkali Formally Defect To Social Democratic Party(photos) by CoolAmbience(m): 11:20pm On Mar 08
anochuko01:Lol.
Who cares about the VP?
Who will they present as President?
1 Like
