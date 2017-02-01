Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal (14882 Views)

He was pictured with incoming governor of Ondo state Akeredolu,Gov. Tambuwal,Gov. of Ogun state Amosun, Minister of solid Minerals and others





Chief Ayiri Emami attended the send forth dinner party hosted by the Nigeria Governors Forum in honour of Adams Oshiomhole & Mimiko.He was pictured with incoming governor of Ondo state Akeredolu,Gov. Tambuwal,Gov. of Ogun state Amosun, Minister of solid Minerals and others

Money good 1 Like 1 Share

Thieves 5 Likes

Money good sha. The rule is thief big and if you wanna be a militant burst vessels not pipe lines. Big thieves are highly respected in Nigeria. If u thief goat or 100k u go rot in jail but if u steal 10billion you will be praised 28 Likes 2 Shares

Very useless country! Ayiri Emami who is a known pipeline vandals and several times ordered his boys to destroy pipelines, take vessels hostage and kidnapped foreign oil workers is now being celebrated because he has joined APC.



May this country die a natural death 30 Likes 4 Shares

People can be wicked sha....Am in tears now....one brother just told me that...even if arsenal will play arsenal in the final, arsenal will still lose! 10 Likes 2 Shares

League of billionaires..

Where is Osho baba's first lady....we dnt see her again...or has their contract expired 4 Likes 1 Share

Oshobaba!!!



Respek!





Before nko?



Oyind17:

NextGovernor:

I comment my reserve

APC billionaires while the masses are suffering

AirFireEarthH20:

AMEN....useless country AMEN....useless country 1 Like

jonhemma11:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/warri-billionaire-ayiri-emami-attends.html

naija politics tire me jare, those old foools wil neva wanna leave or quit 4 d young ones d post dey all hold til dey old finish

Ayiri Emami baddest...not all people are equal afterall

This Ayiri na just glorified tout but im money plenty.. 2 Likes

I hear say the man wan succeed Okowa for Delta. Olodo

AirFireEarthH20:

l agree with you, l even suggested that Nigeria should be auctioned on e-bay and sold of to the g-7 industrialized nations , what a country where criminals are celebrated and the poor masses are suffering daily, nonsense, just imagine all the wicked crooks gathering together with tax payers money to celebrate other crooks who have looted the treasury of their respective states.

Its certain that this ayiri guy launders money for politicians and that's the reason he immediately switched from pdp to apc the moment buhari was declared winner...ayiri is not a man...strong men stand by those that made them and would rather go down with those that made them than for them to betray them. 1 Like

Niger delta

When a known militant and vandal joins APC, old things are passed away, behold all things are new. 1 Like

malel1:

