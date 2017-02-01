₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by jonhemma11: 12:23pm
Chief Ayiri Emami attended the send forth dinner party hosted by the Nigeria Governors Forum in honour of Adams Oshiomhole & Mimiko.
He was pictured with incoming governor of Ondo state Akeredolu,Gov. Tambuwal,Gov. of Ogun state Amosun, Minister of solid Minerals and others
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/warri-billionaire-ayiri-emami-attends.html
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by jonhemma11: 12:23pm
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by Oyind17: 12:29pm
Money good
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by malel1: 12:38pm
Thieves
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by NextGovernor(m): 1:03pm
Money good sha. The rule is thief big and if you wanna be a militant burst vessels not pipe lines. Big thieves are highly respected in Nigeria. If u thief goat or 100k u go rot in jail but if u steal 10billion you will be praised
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by AirFireEarthH20(m): 1:27pm
Very useless country! Ayiri Emami who is a known pipeline vandals and several times ordered his boys to destroy pipelines, take vessels hostage and kidnapped foreign oil workers is now being celebrated because he has joined APC.
May this country die a natural death
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by unclezuma: 1:46pm
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by DeeCherry(f): 1:47pm
People can be wicked sha....Am in tears now....one brother just told me that...even if arsenal will play arsenal in the final, arsenal will still lose!
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by IamPatriotic(m): 1:47pm
League of billionaires..
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by Laredojohn(m): 1:47pm
Where is Osho baba's first lady....we dnt see her again...or has their contract expired
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by PrinceOgun: 1:47pm
Oshobaba!!!
Respek!
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by izzou(m): 1:49pm
Before nko?
Even Dangote hangs out with them apc. Na where party dey for now.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by SmellingAnus(m): 1:49pm
Oyind17:you can say that again my dearest Sis...
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by coputa(m): 1:49pm
NextGovernor:that's it,you are a true son of the soil.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by Abdulsalaam9(m): 1:49pm
I comment my reserve
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by myners007: 1:50pm
APC billionaires while the masses are suffering
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by GreatMahmud: 1:50pm
AirFireEarthH20:
AMEN....useless country
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by drnoel: 1:50pm
jonhemma11:
Don't u see they know themselves.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by 2kaybiel(m): 1:50pm
naija politics tire me jare, those old foools wil neva wanna leave or quit 4 d young ones d post dey all hold til dey old finish
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by Fuyoma: 1:50pm
Ayiri Emami baddest...not all people are equal afterall
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by obailala(m): 1:51pm
This Ayiri na just glorified tout but im money plenty..
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by Omoakinsuyi(m): 1:53pm
I hear say the man wan succeed Okowa for Delta. Olodo
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by AngelicBeing: 1:54pm
AirFireEarthH20:l agree with you, l even suggested that Nigeria should be auctioned on e-bay and sold of to the g-7 industrialized nations , what a country where criminals are celebrated and the poor masses are suffering daily, nonsense, just imagine all the wicked crooks gathering together with tax payers money to celebrate other crooks who have looted the treasury of their respective states.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by cr7lomo: 1:57pm
Its certain that this ayiri guy launders money for politicians and that's the reason he immediately switched from pdp to apc the moment buhari was declared winner...ayiri is not a man...strong men stand by those that made them and would rather go down with those that made them than for them to betray them.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by Vaxt(m): 1:57pm
Niger delta
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by Billyonaire: 1:59pm
When a known militant and vandal joins APC, old things are passed away, behold all things are new.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by buchilino(m): 1:59pm
malel1:U JUST TOOK D WORD OUT OF MOUTH.
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by inourcare: 2:02pm
Ok
|Re: Ayiri Emami Hangs Out With Oshiomhole, Akeredolu, Amosun, Tambuwal by anonimi: 2:05pm
Billyonaire:
As it is with the militants and vandals, so it is also with corrupt politicians.
All hail the Association of ProgreTHIEF Criminals, APC.
