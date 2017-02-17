Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Denies Withholding Statutory Allocation To Ekiti (2533 Views)

Break Down Of September 2016 Allocation To States / Federal Allocation To States For The Month Of July 2016 / Revenue Allocation To States In Nigeria By FG (2014) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A statement from the federal ministry of finance on Wednesday signed by Salisu Na’Inna Dambatta, Director (Information) described the Ekiti governor’s claims as “incorrect as the Ministry has not withheld any statutory allocation due to Ekiti State, or any other State in the country.”



According to Salisu Na’Inna Dambatta, Director “the Ekiti State Government failed to comply with the necessary requirements for participating in the Budget Support Facility (BSF), which is a Conditional Loan Programme to State Governments introduced with the view to enhancing fiscal prudence and designed particularly to enhance transparency, efficiency in public expenditure and payment of salaries.”



Na’Inna Dambatta added that “this is not the first time of non-compliance by the Ekiti State Government. His (Ekiti governor’s) administration defaulted in meeting the conditions specified and agreed upon by the 35 State Governments that are participating in the programme as contained in the Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP) and the Ekiti State Government was warned formally of its failure to comply with the full requirements vide a letter on August 5, 2016, with reference number HMF/FMF/ASG/1/2016.”



“The failure of Ekiti State Government to comply with the requirements and conditions for the Budget Support Facility (BSF) resulted in a letter sent to the Chief of Staff to notify him of the suspension of BSF for Ekiti State and it was conveyed to Mr. President before payment to the Ekiti State Government was reinstated” the statement said.

http://thenationonlineng.net/fg-denies-withholding-statutory-allocation-to-ekiti-state/ The federal government has explained why it has not released the Budget Support Facility (BSF) to the Ekiti state government.A statement from the federal ministry of finance on Wednesday signed by Salisu Na’Inna Dambatta, Director (Information) described the Ekiti governor’s claims as “incorrect as the Ministry has not withheld any statutory allocation due to Ekiti State, or any other State in the country.”According to Salisu Na’Inna Dambatta, Director “the Ekiti State Government failed to comply with the necessary requirements for participating in the Budget Support Facility (BSF), which is a Conditional Loan Programme to State Governments introduced with the view to enhancing fiscal prudence and designed particularly to enhance transparency, efficiency in public expenditure and payment of salaries.”Na’Inna Dambatta added that “this is not the first time of non-compliance by the Ekiti State Government. His (Ekiti governor’s) administration defaulted in meeting the conditions specified and agreed upon by the 35 State Governments that are participating in the programme as contained in the Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP) and the Ekiti State Government was warned formally of its failure to comply with the full requirements vide a letter on August 5, 2016, with reference number HMF/FMF/ASG/1/2016.”“The failure of Ekiti State Government to comply with the requirements and conditions for the Budget Support Facility (BSF) resulted in a letter sent to the Chief of Staff to notify him of the suspension of BSF for Ekiti State and it was conveyed to Mr. President before payment to the Ekiti State Government was reinstated” the statement said. 7 Likes 1 Share

“the Ekiti State Government failed to comply with the necessary requirements for participating in the Budget Support Facility (BSF), which is a Conditional Loan Programme to State Governments introduced with the view to enhancing fiscal prudence and designed particularly to enhance transparency, efficiency in public expenditure and payment of salaries.”



No comment again. 21 Likes

Fayose is forming star that we are practicing a Federal system and FG cannot be acting as a Big Brother. That he cannot open Ekiti state financials for them. But he still wants to be collecting Big Brother benefits from the FG.



Its so simple, if you want additional financial assistance from the FG, you must abide by their terms.



And funny enough, these terms are not neck-breaking, its just to ensure transparency and also to ensure the released funds are tailored to the original purpose they were earmarked for.



I wonder why Fayose does not like transparency and following simple instructions. He thinks everything is by gra gra. Kemi Adeosun may be young and a political neophyte, but she doesn't take nonsense. You either follow the laid down terms, or go to other places to source for funds.



If Fayose thinks he can blackmail the FG, he must be a joker. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Fayose The Crook! Keeping Deceiving Ipob Yoots! 17 Likes 3 Shares

This Government? This Government? Sick sick Government in every thing, from President to Budget, everything is sick in this Government. 1 Like





Amazing clarification



“the Ekiti State Government failed to comply with the necessary requirements for participating in the Budget Support Facility (BSF), which is a Conditional Loan Programme to State Governments introduced with the view to enhancing fiscal prudence and designed particularly to enhance transparency, efficiency in public expenditure and payment of salaries.”



- Fayemi would have complied and compiled the necessary documentations necessary to obtain the loan.

- But Fayose would be so engrossed of matters relating to ruling party ...forgetting that he is not the only opposition member (from the useless PDP) No need for Fayose to travel again as the government has clarified.Amazing clarification“the Ekiti State Government failed to comply with the necessary requirements for participating in the Budget Support Facility (BSF), which is a Conditional Loan Programme to State Governments introduced with the view to enhancing fiscal prudence and designed particularly to enhance transparency, efficiency in public expenditure and payment of salaries.”- Fayemi would have complied and compiled the necessary documentations necessary to obtain the loan.- But Fayose would be so engrossed of matters relating to ruling party ...forgetting that he is not the only opposition member (from the useless PDP) 18 Likes 1 Share

Fayose ,what have you got to say?...cos your mouth go they run anyhow now 9 Likes

deleted 1 Like

Can you just be a responsible Governor for once ? 14 Likes

madridguy:

“the Ekiti State Government failed to comply with the necessary requirements for participating in the Budget Support Facility (BSF), which is a Conditional Loan Programme to State Governments introduced with the view to enhancing fiscal prudence and designed particularly to enhance transparency, efficiency in public expenditure and payment of salaries.”



No comment again. The last 24 hours has seen you making very sensible comments The last 24 hours has seen you making very sensible comments

Fayose da kponmo man. 4 Likes

Over to u uncle Fayose,is it true?

kITATITA:

The federal government has explained why it has not released the Budget Support Facility (BSF) to the Ekiti state government.



A statement from the federal ministry of finance on Wednesday signed by Salisu Na’Inna Dambatta, Director (Information) described the Ekiti governor’s claims as “incorrect as the Ministry has not withheld any statutory allocation due to Ekiti State, or any other State in the country.”



According to Salisu Na’Inna Dambatta, Director “the Ekiti State Government failed to comply with the necessary requirements for participating in the Budget Support Facility (BSF), which is a Conditional Loan Programme to State Governments introduced with the view to enhancing fiscal prudence and designed particularly to enhance transparency, efficiency in public expenditure and payment of salaries.”



Na’Inna Dambatta added that “this is not the first time of non-compliance by the Ekiti State Government. His (Ekiti governor’s) administration defaulted in meeting the conditions specified and agreed upon by the 35 State Governments that are participating in the programme as contained in the Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP) and the Ekiti State Government was warned formally of its failure to comply with the full requirements vide a letter on August 5, 2016, with reference number HMF/FMF/ASG/1/2016.”



“The failure of Ekiti State Government to comply with the requirements and conditions for the Budget Support Facility (BSF) resulted in a letter sent to the Chief of Staff to notify him of the suspension of BSF for Ekiti State and it was conveyed to Mr. President before payment to the Ekiti State Government was reinstated” the statement said.

http://thenationonlineng.net/fg-denies-withholding-statutory-allocation-to-ekiti-state/



...The same apc supporters that were in support of Ekiti State allocation being withheld by FG blaming Fayose for being a ramble-rouser,would still come out to praise this latest denial by FG..



...Confused lots. 1 Like

Settle it in court. 1 Like

Some Zone Bs will still believe this. Wetin be my own self. 1 Like

philGeo:

This Government? This Government? Sick sick Government in every thing, from President to Budget, everything is sick in this Government. You no think say na Fayose dey sick? The man went to ask for assistance. Federal Government agrees to lend assistance provided that Ekiti agrees to certain conditions. Mr. Fayose is not keeping to the terms of the agreement but shouting on top of his voice as FG is if owing him. You no think say na Fayose dey sick? The man went to ask forFederal Government agrees to lend assistance provided that Ekiti agrees to certain conditions. Mr. Fayose is not keeping to the terms of the agreement but shouting on top of his voice as FG is if owing him. 14 Likes 1 Share

Nice one from the Minister of Finance. Fayose should comply with the laydown rules and stop displaying his ignorance like the thug he is. There's no shortcut in this Government. 5 Likes 1 Share

philGeo:

This Government? This Government? Sick sick Government in every thing, from President to Budget, everything is sick in this Government. what is this one saying.

Ipods sef, with their half brain. what is this one saying.Ipods sef, with their half brain. 8 Likes

Never for once believed Fayose.

Soon as he ran to press and invited journalists to his own self conducted press briefing,i knew he had been cornered and was up to his usual mischief. 5 Likes 1 Share





Can the Ekiti state government come out to deny this letter whose reference number is clearly stated here exists?



Fayose runs around screaming like a mad man because he has the assurance of the most gullible set of Nigerians to always cheer him on whenever he takes to the highway of wanton stupidity.



Did he comply with or satisfy the conditions necessary to secure the said facility? If he didnt, what makes him imagine he ought to be given regardless?



How can a single man be so stupid for crying out loud? "Ekiti State Government was warned formally of its failure to comply with the full requirements vide a letter on August 5, 2016, with reference number HMF/FMF/ASG/1/2016.”Can the Ekiti state government come out to deny this letter whose reference number is clearly stated here exists?Fayose runs around screaming like a mad man because he has the assurance of the most gullible set of Nigerians to always cheer him on whenever he takes to the highway of wanton stupidity.Did he comply with or satisfy the conditions necessary to secure the said facility? If he didnt, what makes him imagine he ought to be given regardless?How can a single man be so stupid for crying out loud? 7 Likes 1 Share

Who suffers it most? Ekiti people.



Fayose should do the needful and stop crying victimization. 1 Like

Fayose is a shameless liar who should never be taken seriously by anybody. 5 Likes

limeta:

[/s]

See pains and frustration See pains and frustration

NgeneUkwenu:

Fayose The Crook! Keeping Deceiving Ipob Yoots!

it's obvious you are now a shadow of your own self hence you have no tangible thing to contribute it's obvious you are now a shadow of your own self hence you have no tangible thing to contribute 1 Like

its only our minister of information DAT can say this...and he doesn't tell lies

The Oshokomole! 1 Like

Is the monthly statutory allocation a loan?



The monthly statutory allocation is a constitutional requirement.



Remember Tinubu (AD) vs OBJ(PDP) monthly allocation battle. 3 Likes

OBAGADAFFI:

Is the monthly statutory allocation a loan?



The monthly statutory allocation is a constitutional requirement.



Remember Tinubu (AD) vs OBJ(PDP) monthly allocation battle.



Because you can write I believe you can read.



It is clearly written the only withheld funds are the conditional bailout loans given by the federal government.



Ekiti's statutory allocation has been paid. 8 Likes

To deny nor they hard dem!