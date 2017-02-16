₦airaland Forum

How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by pittoilet(f): 6:40pm
Last time we 'learnt' how to spot a 'fake Abuja big babe', now lets learn how to stop a 'fake Abuja big boy'

Enjoy below...

These guys are always well-dressed with flashy cars. Some of them are even from rich homes. You see them looking like a bag of money, meanwhile nothing in their bank accounts.

There is nothing wrong with looking good and not having money to back it up. There is only something wrong when you are doing it for packaging. Continue...



1. Always with the fake accent: Apparently, this is not exclusive to the babes. The male FABBs use all the accents in the world; British, American and Nigerian accent all muddled up in one. If they are talking to a babe who probably lived in the UK with a British accent, their accent automatically changes just to impress. Please, embrace your Nigerian accent, whether it is an Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa accent, be proud of it. You don’t see an American man trying to talk like a Nigerian.

2. He only dates working girls: This is a highly defining character of the male FABB. They do not date jobless babes. If you don’t have a J -O -B, then it’s onto the next one. They do not want to be bothered about taking care of a babe who’s probably still in school or sharing CV about. That is not in their dictionary of potential girlfriends.

3. He drives the flashiest of flashy cars: Warning: Don’t be deceived, the car belongs to their father or uncle.

4. He always has a political connection: A typical Abuja boy is always related to some politician or influential person. The politicians are always their uncle but hardly ever their father. Sometimes, it could even be a politician they have met once- he becomes their uncle.

5. He is a mummy’s boy: Most of the rich male FABBs live off the wealth of their family who still pay for everything they own. If you know a guy who lives in a very expensive duplex in Maitama but does not have a regular job, check that guy! They probably even get monthly allowance from their parents every month as grown men. Hey, not judging, you do you.

6. He immediately introduces you to his family/friends: Imagine you meet this nice looking guy in Abuja, and before you know it, he has introduced you to his family and friends. In your mind, you are thinking that you are an iyawo (wife in the Yoruba language), not knowing you are girlfriend no. 9.

7. He spontaneously proposes to you after a short period of dating: They tell you that you are a wife material or even propose marriage so they can be living off their new working class babe. You would cook, clean and before you know it, you have turned to their provider. Their food, shelter, and clothing would be taken care of by the working class babe. They start with “Please, borrow me N10, 000, I would pay you back.” Next time, it’s N20, 000 and then it keeps increasing. Of course, the babe will never get her money back. If you are guilty of this, it’s not good o! It should be a joint effort.

8. He only remembers his babe on Thursdays: This is the time to remember all the hook-ups they have forgotten from Monday to Wednesday. They need to get a babe to turn up with during the weekend. If Halima doesn’t respond, Salewa will. After all there are many fishes in the sea.

9. He doesn’t have a proper job: This is not referring to the guys who genuinely work/hustle for their money from Monday to Friday to make ends meet. Thumbs up! This is for the guys who claim they work during the week but people still cannot point a finger on what they do. On Friday, they would be the first to update their status with: “Turn up weekend, TGIF”.

10. He’s always the first to pop bottles in the club: They are always the first to order bottles just to impress. When it’s time to pay, they would remember they have to go to the bathroom. It’s not by force to pop champagne. After popping and being forced to pay, they come home to eat noodles. Bear in mind that the money would have bought you a nice plate of jollof rice and a big fat chicken.

So, there you have the Fake Abuja Big Boy, FABB away.

Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.premiumtimesng.com/arts-entertainment/naija-fashion/167533-how-to-spot-a-fake-abuja-big-boy-part-ii.html/amp?client=ms-android-tecno


Mods help me tell dem girls o! I almost fell for one recently, but that one is for another day grin grin grin

Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by RoyalBlak007: 6:46pm
...Ladies..

..be on the look out. grin
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by kelvine(m): 6:46pm
Some babes don care, all they want is to be on the front seat of that SUV.
It doesnt matter whose car it is.

3 Likes

Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Dextology: 7:06pm
They are all over Abuja living fake life
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by mmb: 7:27pm
he visits big shopping malls in town regularly without buying anything.
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Justiceleague1: 7:34pm
Busy body op grin

1 Like

Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by minexpo(m): 9:01pm
;Dy u wan yarn everytin na
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Amarabae(f): 9:06pm
Dey are many in Abuja,you can't know their exact job. Very fake beings.

1 Like

Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Hannysmilez(f): 9:17pm
The safest bet is to use the 'flash-o-meter'. The flashier he is(car,jewelry,party,accent),the more likely he is to be fake.
If during a convo he's all about his uncle,dad,mom or aunt,he's a fakey-unless he's working for 'Daddy' nd we knw what that means

1 Like

Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Backinfront(m): 9:21pm
I immediately dislike anybody that fakes accent.
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by CriticMaestro: 10:19pm
o boy....nairaland is officially under thread recession..when u don spot the so called fake big boy finish wetin u go do? ow e go take helep ur ministry...who pokenosing epp b4?
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by buygala(m): 10:20pm
Ok
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by ibroh22(m): 10:23pm
Hmmmmmm,,make una hlp me with a rich girlfriend for serious relationship
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by CaroLyner(f): 10:23pm
Waiting for the lagos version.
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:23pm
grin
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Airforce1(m): 10:24pm
Some of you don't know the meaning of fake boys
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by snezBaba: 10:24pm
Aye Nairaland ti relegate sha cry See what is making FP dis days

Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by slurryeye: 10:24pm
Smh

The kind topic wey dey make fp today nawa

When did Nairaland turn to this?
Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Kockane(m): 10:25pm
Gg

