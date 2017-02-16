₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by pittoilet(f): 6:40pm
Last time we 'learnt' how to spot a 'fake Abuja big babe', now lets learn how to stop a 'fake Abuja big boy'
Enjoy below...
These guys are always well-dressed with flashy cars. Some of them are even from rich homes. You see them looking like a bag of money, meanwhile nothing in their bank accounts.
There is nothing wrong with looking good and not having money to back it up. There is only something wrong when you are doing it for packaging. Continue...
Mods help me tell dem girls o! I almost fell for one recently, but that one is for another day
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by RoyalBlak007: 6:46pm
...Ladies..
..be on the look out.
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by kelvine(m): 6:46pm
Some babes don care, all they want is to be on the front seat of that SUV.
It doesnt matter whose car it is.
3 Likes
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Dextology: 7:06pm
They are all over Abuja living fake life
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by mmb: 7:27pm
he visits big shopping malls in town regularly without buying anything.
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Justiceleague1: 7:34pm
Busy body op
1 Like
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by minexpo(m): 9:01pm
;Dy u wan yarn everytin na
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Amarabae(f): 9:06pm
Dey are many in Abuja,you can't know their exact job. Very fake beings.
1 Like
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Hannysmilez(f): 9:17pm
The safest bet is to use the 'flash-o-meter'. The flashier he is(car,jewelry,party,accent),the more likely he is to be fake.
If during a convo he's all about his uncle,dad,mom or aunt,he's a fakey-unless he's working for 'Daddy' nd we knw what that means
1 Like
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Backinfront(m): 9:21pm
I immediately dislike anybody that fakes accent.
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by CriticMaestro: 10:19pm
o boy....nairaland is officially under thread recession..when u don spot the so called fake big boy finish wetin u go do? ow e go take helep ur ministry...who pokenosing epp b4?
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by buygala(m): 10:20pm
Ok
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by ibroh22(m): 10:23pm
Hmmmmmm,,make una hlp me with a rich girlfriend for serious relationship
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by CaroLyner(f): 10:23pm
Waiting for the lagos version.
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:23pm
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Airforce1(m): 10:24pm
Some of you don't know the meaning of fake boys
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by snezBaba: 10:24pm
Aye Nairaland ti relegate sha See what is making FP dis days
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by slurryeye: 10:24pm
Smh
The kind topic wey dey make fp today nawa
When did Nairaland turn to this?
|Re: How To Spot A Fake Abuja Big Boy by Kockane(m): 10:25pm
Gg
