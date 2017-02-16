Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) (8457 Views)

Mr. Ikechi Justus Uwakwe, an IPOB member who was shot dead by the Nigerian army during the Port Harcourt rally on January 20th is finally laid to rest in his home town in Akwa Ibom state.



R.I.P.

His son

all for a stoopid dumb cause. 25 Likes 1 Share

Maxi ikechi Justus Sidon jeje inside his house/shop,minding his biz and soldier go shot him abi? Save for the Lil boy/the dead,all I see in the pictures are touts/miscreants, masquerading and disturbing the peace of the community /the dead.IPOB is dead with Ojukwu 11 Likes 1 Share

xstry:

all for a stoopid dumb cause.

ipobarecriminals:

Maxi ikechi Justus Sidon jeje inside his house/shop,minding his biz and soldier go shot him abi? Save for the Lil boy/the dead,all I see in the pictures are touts.Anyway,Ipob is dead with PA ojukwu

Afonjas Afonjas 57 Likes 5 Shares

This is the kind of picture that will give Nigerians a lot of joy. The joy that their armed forces are shooting unarmed people simply because those people expressed their right of self determination (rather than the one Lord Lugard expressed for them with the creation of Nigeria)





All I know is that a people who want to be free shall one day be free. There is always a shelf life for holding people against their will





RIP Bro, at least you died believing in freedom which is an honourable thing to die for. 53 Likes 4 Shares

ipobarecriminals:

Maxi ikechi Justus Sidon jeje inside his house/shop,minding his biz and soldier go shot him abi? Save for the Lil boy/the dead,all I see in the pictures are touts/miscreants, masquerading and disturbing the peace of the community /the dead.IPOB is dead with Ojukwu



Afonja....now you can sleep well... Afonja....now you can sleep well... 15 Likes

zendy:

This is the kind of picture that will give Nigerians a lot of joy. The joy that their armed forces are shooting unarmed people simply because those people expressed their right of self determination (rather than the one Lord Lugard expressed for them with the creation of Nigeria)





All I know is that a people who want to be free shall one day be free. There is always a shelf life for holding people against their will





RIP Bro, at least you died believing in freedom which is an honourable thing to die for. going out there knowing you'll get killed is not an honorable thing to do, it is plain stupidity. What has his death yielded? He's a father of one with a family to support. This isn't bravery. Its plain madness going out there knowing you'll get killed is not an honorable thing to do, it is plain stupidity. What has his death yielded? He's a father of one with a family to support. This isn't bravery. Its plain madness 15 Likes 1 Share

killsmith:

Nigeria is a zoo..... anything that lives in a zoo is an animal. You included. anything that lives in a zoo is an animal. You included. 9 Likes

xstry:

anything that lives in a zoo is an animal. You included. xstry:

going out there knowing you'll get killed is not an honorable thing to do, it is plain stupidity. What has his death yielded? He's a father of one with a family to support. This isn't bravery. Its plain madness xstry:

all for a stoopid dumb cause. my Yoruba Muslim brother stop pouring too much sperm over Biafra matters, let us try to focus on d welfare of our "highly educated" and "sophisticated" brothers in their ogbomosho brown roof IDP camps my Yoruba Muslim brother stop pouring too much sperm over Biafra matters, let us try to focus on d welfare of our "highly educated" and "sophisticated" brothers in their ogbomosho brown roof IDP camps 33 Likes 1 Share

xstry:

anything that lives in a zoo is an animal. You included. Kanu is still in the zoo cage,we'll pay per view to watch him in his" shine shine chain" Kanu is still in the zoo cage,we'll pay per view to watch him in his" shine shine chain" 10 Likes 2 Shares

xstry:

anything that lives in a zoo is an animal. You included. anything that lives in a zoo is an animal?...including the zookeeper?....





Ewu gambia anything that lives in a zoo is an animal?...including the zookeeper?....Ewu gambia 6 Likes 1 Share

Who









no no

One spanner lost

xstry:

all for a stoopid dumb cause. get you a new brain sir.... get you a new brain sir.... 2 Likes

Foolish ipods yuths, una nor dey hear word...mumu people. Flat headed jews.

.

Una wan make Afonjas laugh una now with their brown roof. 3 Likes 1 Share

ipobarecriminals:

Maxi ikechi Justus Sidon jeje inside his house/shop,minding his biz and soldier go shot him abi? Save for the Lil boy/the dead,all I see in the pictures are touts/miscreants, masquerading and disturbing the peace of the community /the dead.IPOB is dead with Ojukwu





Young man shut the Bleep up....do u even have faith in the zoo called nigeria? Young man shut the Bleep up....do u even have faith in the zoo called nigeria? 2 Likes

Eyaaa... 2 Likes

Was he buried during the rally...cos am not understanding the flags o



RIP to the dead tho

This zoo called Nigeria. 1 Like

and the man died?

you sure say na akwa ibom? that name sounds like fully igbo 1 Like

Iepod yuts calm down

So so sorry to say, the man is mading mad or mad is mading him! #lere voice He just die for nothing. His from akwa ibom, and fighting for IPOB..... U pity His family 1 Like

xstry:

going out there knowing you'll get killed is not an honorable thing to do, it is plain stupidity. What has his death yielded? He's a father of one with a family to support. This isn't bravery. Its plain madness



Pointless Pointless 3 Likes