|Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by midolstudent: 8:09pm
Mr. Ikechi Justus Uwakwe, an IPOB member who was shot dead by the Nigerian army during the Port Harcourt rally on January 20th is finally laid to rest in his home town in Akwa Ibom state.
R.I.P.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by midolstudent: 8:10pm
More
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by midolstudent: 8:10pm
His son
1 Share
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by xstry: 8:17pm
all for a stoopid dumb cause.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:26pm
Maxi ikechi Justus Sidon jeje inside his house/shop,minding his biz and soldier go shot him abi? Save for the Lil boy/the dead,all I see in the pictures are touts/miscreants, masquerading and disturbing the peace of the community /the dead.IPOB is dead with Ojukwu
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by saint7000: 8:27pm
xstry:
ipobarecriminals:
Afonjas
57 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by zendy: 8:27pm
This is the kind of picture that will give Nigerians a lot of joy. The joy that their armed forces are shooting unarmed people simply because those people expressed their right of self determination (rather than the one Lord Lugard expressed for them with the creation of Nigeria)
All I know is that a people who want to be free shall one day be free. There is always a shelf life for holding people against their will
RIP Bro, at least you died believing in freedom which is an honourable thing to die for.
53 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by killsmith(m): 8:35pm
ipobarecriminals:
Afonja....now you can sleep well...
15 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by xstry: 8:36pm
zendy:going out there knowing you'll get killed is not an honorable thing to do, it is plain stupidity. What has his death yielded? He's a father of one with a family to support. This isn't bravery. Its plain madness
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by xstry: 8:37pm
killsmith:anything that lives in a zoo is an animal. You included.
9 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by midolstudent: 8:39pm
xstry:
xstry:
xstry:my Yoruba Muslim brother stop pouring too much sperm over Biafra matters, let us try to focus on d welfare of our "highly educated" and "sophisticated" brothers in their ogbomosho brown roof IDP camps
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:46pm
xstry:Kanu is still in the zoo cage,we'll pay per view to watch him in his" shine shine chain"
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by killsmith(m): 8:47pm
xstry:anything that lives in a zoo is an animal?...including the zookeeper?....
Ewu gambia
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Zirah: 9:13pm
Who
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by 247NaijaGist: 9:14pm
SAD... RIP
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by kenonze(f): 9:14pm
no
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 9:14pm
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by CliffordOrji: 9:16pm
One spanner lost
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by dreamzy(m): 9:16pm
xstry:get you a new brain sir....
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by BlindAngel(f): 9:16pm
Foolish ipods yuths, una nor dey hear word...mumu people. Flat headed jews.
.
Una wan make Afonjas laugh una now with their brown roof.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Limitless72(m): 9:16pm
ipobarecriminals:
Young man shut the Bleep up....do u even have faith in the zoo called nigeria?
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by omenkaLives: 9:17pm
Eyaaa...
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by holatimmy(f): 9:17pm
Was he buried during the rally...cos am not understanding the flags o
RIP to the dead tho
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Saintesquire: 9:18pm
This zoo called Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by djbobby007: 9:19pm
and the man died?
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by eduj(m): 9:20pm
you sure say na akwa ibom? that name sounds like fully igbo
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Fafunde1: 9:20pm
Iepod yuts calm down
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 9:20pm
So so sorry to say, the man is mading mad or mad is mading him! #lere voice He just die for nothing. His from akwa ibom, and fighting for IPOB..... U pity His family
1 Like
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Equal2DeTask: 9:20pm
xstry:
Pointless
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Karlman: 9:21pm
RIP BRO.... your blood is already on the head of your killers
2 Likes
