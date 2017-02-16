₦airaland Forum

Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by midolstudent: 8:09pm
Mr. Ikechi Justus Uwakwe, an IPOB member who was shot dead by the Nigerian army during the Port Harcourt rally on January 20th is finally laid to rest in his home town in Akwa Ibom state.

R.I.P.

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by midolstudent: 8:10pm
More

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by midolstudent: 8:10pm
His son

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by xstry: 8:17pm
all for a stoopid dumb cause.

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:26pm
Maxi ikechi Justus Sidon jeje inside his house/shop,minding his biz and soldier go shot him abi? Save for the Lil boy/the dead,all I see in the pictures are touts/miscreants, masquerading and disturbing the peace of the community /the dead.IPOB is dead with Ojukwu

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by saint7000: 8:27pm
xstry:
all for a stoopid dumb cause.

ipobarecriminals:
Maxi ikechi Justus Sidon jeje inside his house/shop,minding his biz and soldier go shot him abi? Save for the Lil boy/the dead,all I see in the pictures are touts.Anyway,Ipob is dead with PA ojukwu

Afonjas

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by zendy: 8:27pm
This is the kind of picture that will give Nigerians a lot of joy. The joy that their armed forces are shooting unarmed people simply because those people expressed their right of self determination (rather than the one Lord Lugard expressed for them with the creation of Nigeria)


All I know is that a people who want to be free shall one day be free. There is always a shelf life for holding people against their will


RIP Bro, at least you died believing in freedom which is an honourable thing to die for.

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by killsmith(m): 8:35pm
ipobarecriminals:
Maxi ikechi Justus Sidon jeje inside his house/shop,minding his biz and soldier go shot him abi? Save for the Lil boy/the dead,all I see in the pictures are touts/miscreants, masquerading and disturbing the peace of the community /the dead.IPOB is dead with Ojukwu


Afonja....now you can sleep well...

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by xstry: 8:36pm
zendy:
This is the kind of picture that will give Nigerians a lot of joy. The joy that their armed forces are shooting unarmed people simply because those people expressed their right of self determination (rather than the one Lord Lugard expressed for them with the creation of Nigeria)


All I know is that a people who want to be free shall one day be free. There is always a shelf life for holding people against their will


RIP Bro, at least you died believing in freedom which is an honourable thing to die for.
going out there knowing you'll get killed is not an honorable thing to do, it is plain stupidity. What has his death yielded? He's a father of one with a family to support. This isn't bravery. Its plain madness

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by xstry: 8:37pm
killsmith:
Nigeria is a zoo.....
anything that lives in a zoo is an animal. You included.

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by midolstudent: 8:39pm
xstry:
anything that lives in a zoo is an animal. You included.
xstry:
going out there knowing you'll get killed is not an honorable thing to do, it is plain stupidity. What has his death yielded? He's a father of one with a family to support. This isn't bravery. Its plain madness
xstry:
all for a stoopid dumb cause.
my Yoruba Muslim brother stop pouring too much sperm over Biafra matters, let us try to focus on d welfare of our "highly educated" and "sophisticated" brothers in their ogbomosho brown roof IDP camps

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:46pm
sad sad tongue tongue tongue grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
xstry:
anything that lives in a zoo is an animal. You included.
grin Kanu is still in the zoo cage,we'll pay per view to watch him in his" shine shine chain"

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by killsmith(m): 8:47pm
xstry:
anything that lives in a zoo is an animal. You included.
anything that lives in a zoo is an animal?...including the zookeeper?....


Ewu gambia

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Zirah: 9:13pm
Who
Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by 247NaijaGist: 9:14pm
SAD... RIP



Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by kenonze(f): 9:14pm
no
Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 9:14pm
angry
Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by CliffordOrji: 9:16pm
One spanner lost
Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by dreamzy(m): 9:16pm
xstry:
all for a stoopid dumb cause.
get you a new brain sir....

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by BlindAngel(f): 9:16pm
Foolish ipods yuths, una nor dey hear word...mumu people. Flat headed jews.
.
Una wan make Afonjas laugh una now with their brown roof.

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Limitless72(m): 9:16pm
ipobarecriminals:
Maxi ikechi Justus Sidon jeje inside his house/shop,minding his biz and soldier go shot him abi? Save for the Lil boy/the dead,all I see in the pictures are touts/miscreants, masquerading and disturbing the peace of the community /the dead.IPOB is dead with Ojukwu



Young man shut the Bleep up....do u even have faith in the zoo called nigeria?

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by omenkaLives: 9:17pm
Eyaaa... cry

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by holatimmy(f): 9:17pm
Was he buried during the rally...cos am not understanding the flags o

RIP to the dead tho
Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Saintesquire: 9:18pm
This zoo called Nigeria.

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by djbobby007: 9:19pm
and the man died?
Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by eduj(m): 9:20pm
you sure say na akwa ibom? that name sounds like fully igbo

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Fafunde1: 9:20pm
Iepod yuts calm down
Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 9:20pm
So so sorry to say, the man is mading mad or mad is mading him! #lere voice He just die for nothing. His from akwa ibom, and fighting for IPOB..... U pity His family

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Equal2DeTask: 9:20pm
xstry:
going out there knowing you'll get killed is not an honorable thing to do, it is plain stupidity. What has his death yielded? He's a father of one with a family to support. This isn't bravery. Its plain madness


Pointless

Re: Burial Of Another IPOB Member Killed During Rally In Port-Harcourt (Photos) by Karlman: 9:21pm
RIP BRO.... your blood is already on the head of your killers

