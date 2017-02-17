₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by MasterJayJay: 12:11pm
It seems the newest online stuff in Nigeria is ponzi websites. Everyday a new ponzi scheme website is lanched in Nigeria with the aim of scamming gullible Nigerians.
Recently, a secondary schoolmate of mine told me about some guys that want me to create such website for them. They are ready to pay me heavily. Though I am very broke, I rejected the offer and bluntly to him I can't take the offer.
I haven't made it as webdesigner. I did not even get any webdesign job throughout last year till this moment. Some people that want me to design a website for their school, business will collect my contact and I will never hear from them again. I am not a pro(can't code from scratch),but with paid softwares that are available online I am up to the task.
Just this morning, I signed in to my facebook account and saw another person making an inquiry on ponzi scheme. I uploaded the screenshot of my chat with him.
Though hunger is beating me here seriously, I refused to be tempted to help criminals scam Nigerians.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by BigStout(m): 12:15pm
U did great. The mmm fools are bitting their fingers now.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by vani86: 12:19pm
If you are my brother, i will disown you, all your leaders are dishonest and the reason hunger dey chop d small fat wey dey your body.
Create d website, nigerians have been warned repeatedly about ponzi sites, if some idiots are greedy and gullible enough to be scammed so be it.
Do your job and collect your pay jare, even be among the 1st participants and now chill as bonus and interests roll in
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by SafeDavid(m): 1:04pm
Same persons who approached you for a web job would still come back online to call you a scam if anything goes wrong.
That's the hallmark on Nairaland
Good thing your friend approached you hence he would think twice before trying to paint you black.
In the mean time, sorry about not making anything the whole of last year. Those of us who did sacrificed a whole lot.
As to if you should take the job, it's totally your own call.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by jmoore(m): 1:46pm
Lalasticlala, let's celebrate this nairalander. Not the foolish ones celebrating a thief that recently returned from London.
CC: Seun.
@op, nice of you. A good name is better than riches.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by mokoshalb(m): 1:50pm
Same...
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by xynerise(m): 3:50pm
Smh....Lazy people
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by AntiWailer: 3:50pm
Several times.
I mean I was approached several times even before MMM crashed.
Reasons I pity those putting their money in all these multiple frauds called ponzi.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by jejemanito: 3:50pm
...
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by izzou(m): 3:50pm
Na ponzi dey rain now.
Somapay
Joyful donor
O-give
Loopers
Nnn
Luvwealth
Naijapay
And all sorts of rubbish.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by passyhansome(m): 3:51pm
Nice one, to some it's a missed opportunity, to me and people of goodwill it's integrity and great Character, May GOD bless you, and Nature FAVOUR you
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by ephi123(f): 3:51pm
jmoore:
I concur.
OP, you don't know who would commit suicide as a result of taking part in such a scheme. Tough decision to take I know but you can go to bed at night with peace of mind.
I know some people will come here to disagree and abuse OP, same people who will shout government is corrupt, you selves are no different. Brood of criminals.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by wunmi2odun(m): 3:51pm
**in lil kesh's voice** ode, mumu boy...what does he even think that he know...
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by Idrismusty97(m): 3:51pm
You will die of hunger. Ponzi schemes have come to stay in Nigeria no matter what anyone says. Just like we accepted football betting overtime we will come to accept ponzi schemes and nothing you can do to stop it. The guy just have to approach another web designer. And please tell me the name of the sites so in case it lauched i will be among the firsts to participate. It is my money, And i decides how i use my money.
You may be feeling like a hero now, But soon you will look back and regret. You may even be championing the cause of ponzi schemes in the future who knows.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by olaezebala: 3:51pm
developed one recently self. It was a freelance job from some indians like that but i doubt if they are targeting Nigerian market .
So bro, take the job and get paid.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by espn(m): 3:51pm
So we should start dancing or wat?? Everything is news...
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by ped007(m): 3:51pm
Oya... Continue
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by Isaacmacdon(m): 3:52pm
vani86:Sorry, he's not greedy. He's using his gifts for the right reasons.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by akanbiaa(m): 3:52pm
Congrats
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by soberdrunk(m): 3:52pm
Good man!! The only problem is hunger will coil your hair if you continue to be a "holy" buisnessman.
Ps- I hereby name you Sir Rightinus of House Honesty, last of his kind.........
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by sonofLuci(m): 3:52pm
mumu.. think say any body they reason u, nobody go help u, on your own o
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by hucienda: 3:52pm
Integrity, Morals and Honour.
MasterJayJay, #Respect.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by Agimor(m): 3:52pm
Op if you create the website is to your advantage as more money in your account.. But if you decide not to accept the offer is also to your own detriment, no money in your account. Looking at it from another angle, if you reject the offer somebody will accept it with both hands and that would not stop the proliferation of ponzi scheme websites. So the ball is in your court. Chose wisely!
My 3cent.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by BrutalJab: 3:52pm
That's your own headache.
As long as lawyers dey defend criminals, doctors dey do abortion. I don't see anything bad in doing your job.
Maybe the pay isn't enough or you even secretly created the website for them, who knows?
Contact me for ur site . I want to do my job.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by chimah3(m): 3:52pm
WHY ARE YOU TELLING US
??
IF I WERE YOU...I WILL CREATE THE SITE AND USE OUT OF THE MONEY TO WARN NIGERIANS ABOUT IT!!!
BE WISE...ITS 2017
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by kalindaminda: 3:53pm
Keep it up, OP.
You're doing the right thing.
Don't sell your soul.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by bjhaid: 3:53pm
Create and collect your pay!
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by piagetskinner(m): 3:53pm
Uh...na lie jare.
If I want you to create a ponzi scheme website for me I will not use the words 'ponzi scheme' directly
2 Likes
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by azibit: 3:53pm
Thanks very much for understanding the ethics of Software Development. You have made the right decision. You will definitely make it as far as good conduct and ethics is your way of life.
Thanks for being good
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by NaWetinDey(m): 3:53pm
Go and sit down, my friend. What stupid post! Everyone lying just to create posts. If your profession is to build sites for people and you say you refused a job offer because of what? And you are broke...? My friend, you are not only financially broke, you are mentally bereft.
|Re: I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website by sapientia(m): 3:53pm
In a sane clime.. this should be a norm..
However, having the courage to reject such an offer in lack from a Nigerian? the OP deserves some respect please.
