Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / I Have Been Approached To Create A Ponzi Scheme Website (12364 Views)

Ponzi Scheme Script For Give Away / Have Your Website,blog Or Ponzi Scheme Like MMM Rtc / Most Visited Site In Nigeria, Nairaland Lack Behind Ponzi Schemes- Alexa Ranking (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

It seems the newest online stuff in Nigeria is ponzi websites. Everyday a new ponzi scheme website is lanched in Nigeria with the aim of scamming gullible Nigerians.





Recently, a secondary schoolmate of mine told me about some guys that want me to create such website for them. They are ready to pay me heavily. Though I am very broke, I rejected the offer and bluntly to him I can't take the offer.



I haven't made it as webdesigner. I did not even get any webdesign job throughout last year till this moment. Some people that want me to design a website for their school, business will collect my contact and I will never hear from them again. I am not a pro(can't code from scratch),but with paid softwares that are available online I am up to the task.





Just this morning, I signed in to my facebook account and saw another person making an inquiry on ponzi scheme. I uploaded the screenshot of my chat with him.



Though hunger is beating me here seriously, I refused to be tempted to help criminals scam Nigerians. 20 Likes 5 Shares

U did great. The mmm fools are bitting their fingers now. 33 Likes 1 Share

If you are my brother, i will disown you, all your leaders are dishonest and the reason hunger dey chop d small fat wey dey your body.



Create d website, nigerians have been warned repeatedly about ponzi sites, if some idiots are greedy and gullible enough to be scammed so be it.



Do your job and collect your pay jare, even be among the 1st participants and now chill as bonus and interests roll in 46 Likes 1 Share

Same persons who approached you for a web job would still come back online to call you a scam if anything goes wrong.

That's the hallmark on Nairaland

Good thing your friend approached you hence he would think twice before trying to paint you black.



In the mean time, sorry about not making anything the whole of last year. Those of us who did sacrificed a whole lot.



As to if you should take the job, it's totally your own call. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala, let's celebrate this nairalander. Not the foolish ones celebrating a thief that recently returned from London.





CC: Seun.





@op, nice of you. A good name is better than riches. 80 Likes 4 Shares

Same...

Smh....Lazy people

Several times.



I mean I was approached several times even before MMM crashed.



Reasons I pity those putting their money in all these multiple frauds called ponzi. 4 Likes

... 2 Likes

Na ponzi dey rain now.



Somapay

Joyful donor

O-give

Loopers

Nnn

Luvwealth

Naijapay



And all sorts of rubbish. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one, to some it's a missed opportunity, to me and people of goodwill it's integrity and great Character, May GOD bless you, and Nature FAVOUR you 14 Likes 3 Shares

jmoore:

Lalasticlala, let's celebrate this nairalander. Not the foolish ones celebrating a thief that recently returned from London.





CC: Seun.





@op, nice of you. A good name is better than riches.

I concur.

OP, you don't know who would commit suicide as a result of taking part in such a scheme. Tough decision to take I know but you can go to bed at night with peace of mind.



I know some people will come here to disagree and abuse OP, same people who will shout government is corrupt, you selves are no different. Brood of criminals. I concur.OP, you don't know who would commit suicide as a result of taking part in such a scheme. Tough decision to take I know but you can go to bed at night with peace of mind.I know some people will come here to disagree and abuse OP, same people who will shout government is corrupt, you selves are no different. Brood of criminals. 24 Likes 1 Share

**in lil kesh's voice** ode, mumu boy...what does he even think that he know...

You will die of hunger. Ponzi schemes have come to stay in Nigeria no matter what anyone says. Just like we accepted football betting overtime we will come to accept ponzi schemes and nothing you can do to stop it. The guy just have to approach another web designer. And please tell me the name of the sites so in case it lauched i will be among the firsts to participate. It is my money, And i decides how i use my money.



You may be feeling like a hero now, But soon you will look back and regret. You may even be championing the cause of ponzi schemes in the future who knows. 18 Likes

developed one recently self. It was a freelance job from some indians like that but i doubt if they are targeting Nigerian market .



So bro, take the job and get paid. 4 Likes

So we should start dancing or wat?? Everything is news...

Oya... Continue

vani86:

If you are my brother, i will disown you, all your leaders are dishonest and the reason hunger dey chop d small fat wey dey your body.



Create d website, nigerians have been warned repeatedly about ponzi sites, if some idiots are greedy and gullible enough to be scammed so be it.



Do your job and collect your pay jare, even be among the 1st participants and now chill as bonus and interests roll in Sorry, he's not greedy. He's using his gifts for the right reasons. Sorry, he's not greedy. He's using his gifts for the right reasons. 22 Likes 1 Share

Congrats









Ps- I hereby name you Sir Rightinus of House Honesty, last of his kind......... Good man!! The only problem is hunger will coil your hair if you continue to be a "holy" buisnessman.Ps- I hereby name you Sir Rightinus of House Honesty, last of his kind......... 7 Likes

mumu.. think say any body they reason u, nobody go help u, on your own o

Integrity, Morals and Honour.



MasterJayJay, #Respect. 5 Likes 1 Share

Op if you create the website is to your advantage as more money in your account.. But if you decide not to accept the offer is also to your own detriment, no money in your account. Looking at it from another angle, if you reject the offer somebody will accept it with both hands and that would not stop the proliferation of ponzi scheme websites. So the ball is in your court. Chose wisely!















My 3cent. 1 Like

That's your own headache.



As long as lawyers dey defend criminals, doctors dey do abortion. I don't see anything bad in doing your job.



Maybe the pay isn't enough or you even secretly created the website for them, who knows?



Contact me for ur site . I want to do my job. 4 Likes



??





IF I WERE YOU...I WILL CREATE THE SITE AND USE OUT OF THE MONEY TO WARN NIGERIANS ABOUT IT!!!





BE WISE...ITS 2017 WHY ARE YOU TELLING US??BE WISE...ITS 2017 1 Like

Keep it up, OP.

You're doing the right thing.

Don't sell your soul. 7 Likes 1 Share

Create and collect your pay!

Uh...na lie jare.





If I want you to create a ponzi scheme website for me I will not use the words 'ponzi scheme' directly 2 Likes

Thanks very much for understanding the ethics of Software Development. You have made the right decision. You will definitely make it as far as good conduct and ethics is your way of life.

Thanks for being good 10 Likes

Go and sit down, my friend. What stupid post! Everyone lying just to create posts. If your profession is to build sites for people and you say you refused a job offer because of what? And you are broke...? My friend, you are not only financially broke, you are mentally bereft. 13 Likes