Senator Dino Melaye has said the reason Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of change promised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is because of the civil servants who according to him, are responsible for major corruption in the country and have refused to repent and internalize the change mantra within their hearts.



Melaye, who stated this during a chat with the media in Abuja, noted that change mantra was not about the APC as a political party but about the way Nigerians conduct themselves and operate government agencies and activities.



He urged civil servants, politicians and those in positions of authority to become born-again and begin to act positively towards ameliorating the mistakes of the past so that the impact of the change mantra can be felt by the people.



The senator also said that people who abuse processes and the laws of the land must be questioned by Nigerians, pointing-out that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, ought to have resigned had Nigerians come out of their cocoons to question his indictment in the N250 million grass-cutting scandal in the North-East.



He said: “The change mantra is not about the All Progressives Congress (APC). The civil servants who are responsible for major corruption in the system are still the same people.



“The message of change is not only to members of the APC. It is to Nigeria and Nigerians on how we conduct ourselves; and, how we operate government agencies and activities.



“Nigerians, we must have attitudinal change, we must decide that the country is in recession now and we are approaching depression so we must begin to take the right steps inwardly.



“Civil servants in this country, politicians, those who find themselves in positions of authority must become born-again, and begin to act positively towards ameliorating our past.



“I have insisted that on his honour the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, ought to have resigned by now like I said the last time, he should be reciting the psalms and asking for mercy.



“But unfortunately, it is when we start punishing criminals in power, when we start punishing thieves in power, when Nigerians stop celebrating mediocrity and corruption that we will begin to have headway.



“These days, a man steals money from government and what you do is to celebrate him; then we cannot get out of the woods. Let me say that in an unjust society, silence is a crime.



“People who abuse processes and the laws of the land must be questioned. We must all get out of cocoons and begin to ask questions. It is laughable that Babachir Lawal is still seating in council as SGF. I mean, it does not portray any sense of responsibility at any level.



“I want to say that not only him but every other thief in power must be questioned. Nigerians must demonstrate the capacity to ask questions. If I. Dino Melaye, is found wanting, Nigerians should come out and ask me questions. They should be bold to tell me that I have abused my oath of office.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/17/nigerians-not-feeling-apc-change-senator-dino-melaye/

The reason is simple; CUZ OF PEOPLE LIKE YOU. 63 Likes 3 Shares

It is enough for the blame games. 1 Like

Mttcheeew.....APCriminals 13 Likes 2 Shares



The reason is that the zombies no get sense



This is what baffles me



Zombies are dying of hunger



They can't send their children to school



They can't eat 3 square meal



They can't buy fuel



They can feel the dying economy



They can't buy a cup of garri



But they are still strongly supporting Buhari and they are still shouting Sai Baba



Abeg, who knows the native doctor who prepared that juju for Buhari ??



This is why i gave up on Nigerians, we don't care about hunger or the condition of the economy because the President is from our region or tribe



The Northern part of Nigeria has produced 5 Nigerian Presidents but they are still the poorest and the most underdeveloped tribe in the world, they would rather die of hunger than see the presidency leave their tribe



49 Likes 5 Shares

H

He is very right, the civil servants and our politicians brought us to where we are today. 2 Likes







Preach Preacher! In short... DINO is PREACHING: ... REPENT FOR THE KINGDOM OF GOD IS AT HOMEPreach Preacher! 3 Likes 1 Share

They ve blamed God, GEJ, PDP, BH,, libya, cameroun and now Civil Servants..



If u think APC is a useless party, hit like... 73 Likes 2 Shares

This is it.

People like you have exhausted all that Nigeria have cause of greed, lack of patriotism and inconsideration.

Nigeria's general problem everything was breeded all from the legislative arms of government. 2 Likes

Nonsense 1 Like

APC and blame game. I wonder when we begin to accept responsibility for our actions 3 Likes

na devil go punish you Dino Melaye for this nonsense wey you talk so.......well, i agree with him on the SGF and other indicted persons for corruption, there should be no untouchables

Another error ..

GossipHeart:

Xd

LoveJesus87:

H

Vanpascore:

R

Just Negodu Just Negodu 1 Like

Dino the truth sayer 1 Like

PatriotTemidayo:

The reason is simple; CUZ OF PEOPLE LIKE YOU.

Matter finish. Gbam! Matter finish. Gbam! 1 Like

He is saying the gospel truth 2 Likes

some pple will bash him...without lookin at d content of d message. 4 Likes

But sir the Civil servants wants to be like you, owning expensive customized car, house etc but their salary cannot achieve that in a life time so they had to do something about it. Maybe If people like you change the way you flaunt ill gotten wealth the civil servants might change truly. 7 Likes

Wife beater

We have heard o.





Apc stop blaming any body, we know is not good, when you people comes on board you know is not good and you promise to fix things. Work for the change you promise

Okundaye4:













Just Negodu Lol. E pain am Lol. E pain am

ghh 2 Likes





This APC self! becos GEJ looted all the moniesThis APC self! 1 Like

GossipHeart:



Perhaps so called zombies are better educated ,use logic to understand the nature and cause of a problem with a view to formulate working pragmatic solution You on the other hand are so blinded by hate ,bigotry and tribalism and would prefer to have a looting president just because he is from your tribe Perhaps so called zombies are better educated ,use logic to understand the nature and cause of a problem with a view to formulate working pragmatic solution You on the other hand are so blinded by hate ,bigotry and tribalism and would prefer to have a looting president just because he is from your tribe 2 Likes

kettle calling pot blac.

Who are the civil servants? maybe he thinks he is a pastor or a soldier.