₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,057 members, 3,370,764 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 04:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye (13715 Views)
Remi Tinubu Splashes N75 Million To Drag Me Down - Senator Dino Melaye Says / Senator Dino Melaye And His Vintage Car Spotted In Maitama [photos] / Obama's Media Team Responsible For APC's "CHANGE" Campaign - Washington FB (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by Handsome777: 1:07pm
Senator Dino Melaye has said the reason Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of change promised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is because of the civil servants who according to him, are responsible for major corruption in the country and have refused to repent and internalize the change mantra within their hearts.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/17/nigerians-not-feeling-apc-change-senator-dino-melaye/
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by PatriotTemidayo: 1:12pm
The reason is simple; CUZ OF PEOPLE LIKE YOU.
63 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by rifasenate11(m): 2:10pm
It is enough for the blame games.
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by richidinho(m): 2:31pm
Mttcheeew.....APCriminals
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by GossipHeart(m): 2:56pm
The reason is that the zombies no get sense
This is what baffles me
Zombies are dying of hunger
They can't send their children to school
They can't eat 3 square meal
They can't buy fuel
They can feel the dying economy
They can't buy a cup of garri
But they are still strongly supporting Buhari and they are still shouting Sai Baba
Abeg, who knows the native doctor who prepared that juju for Buhari ??
This is why i gave up on Nigerians, we don't care about hunger or the condition of the economy because the President is from our region or tribe
The Northern part of Nigeria has produced 5 Nigerian Presidents but they are still the poorest and the most underdeveloped tribe in the world, they would rather die of hunger than see the presidency leave their tribe
49 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by LoveJesus87(m): 2:56pm
H
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by Vanpascore(m): 2:57pm
He is very right, the civil servants and our politicians brought us to where we are today.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by UNIQUEISRAEL: 2:57pm
In short... DINO is PREACHING: ... REPENT FOR THE KINGDOM OF GOD IS AT HOME
Preach Preacher!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by stexsy(m): 2:58pm
They ve blamed God, GEJ, PDP, BH,, libya, cameroun and now Civil Servants..
If u think APC is a useless party, hit like...
73 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by dmostcheerful(f): 2:58pm
This is it.
People like you have exhausted all that Nigeria have cause of greed, lack of patriotism and inconsideration.
Nigeria's general problem everything was breeded all from the legislative arms of government.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by Alexbrain(m): 2:58pm
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by Desdola(m): 2:58pm
APC and blame game. I wonder when we begin to accept responsibility for our actions
3 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by SweetJoystick(m): 2:58pm
na devil go punish you Dino Melaye for this nonsense wey you talk so.......well, i agree with him on the SGF and other indicted persons for corruption, there should be no untouchables
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by SalamRushdie: 2:58pm
Another error ..
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by Okundaye4(m): 2:58pm
GossipHeart:
LoveJesus87:
Vanpascore:
Just Negodu
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by seth12: 2:58pm
Dino the truth sayer
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by anytexy: 2:59pm
PatriotTemidayo:Matter finish. Gbam!
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by Buharimustgo: 2:59pm
He is saying the gospel truth
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by GoldenJAT(m): 2:59pm
some pple will bash him...without lookin at d content of d message.
4 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by akanbiaa(m): 3:00pm
But sir the Civil servants wants to be like you, owning expensive customized car, house etc but their salary cannot achieve that in a life time so they had to do something about it. Maybe If people like you change the way you flaunt ill gotten wealth the civil servants might change truly.
7 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by babyfaceafrica(m): 3:00pm
Wife beater
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by julianbeautytips(f): 3:00pm
We have heard o.
Do you have an urgent need you really need to take care of? will send it shortly Have you considered getting a car for UBER services? Oh! You don’t have enough cash right now to get that done? Are you looking for a way to get that fund you really need for your business? Do you live and work in Lagos? Do you work in Victoria Island, Lekki or Ikoyi? Is inadequate fund threatening the execution of your perfect business plan? Don’t waste time thinking too far. At Zedvance, we will get you a quick loan within 24 hours. No collateral, no hidden charges. Get as much as 2.5million naira within 24hours. Call me on 08151014421 or send an email to Oluwashola.lasekan@zedvance.com
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by ufuosman: 3:00pm
Apc stop blaming any body, we know is not good, when you people comes on board you know is not good and you promise to fix things. Work for the change you promise
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by LoveJesus87(m): 3:03pm
Okundaye4:Lol. E pain am
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by mykelmeezy(m): 3:04pm
ghh
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by Lucy001(f): 3:05pm
becos GEJ looted all the monies
This APC self!
1 Like
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by Babalegba(m): 3:05pm
GossipHeart:Perhaps so called zombies are better educated ,use logic to understand the nature and cause of a problem with a view to formulate working pragmatic solution You on the other hand are so blinded by hate ,bigotry and tribalism and would prefer to have a looting president just because he is from your tribe
2 Likes
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by jinxet2000: 3:06pm
kettle calling pot blac.
Who are the civil servants? maybe he thinks he is a pastor or a soldier.
|Re: Why Nigerians Are Not ‘feeling’ APC Change – Senator Dino Melaye by ephi123(f): 3:06pm
PatriotTemidayo:
Exactly.
Democracy Day Sermon Where GEJ Refused To Say Amen (Video) / License Illegal Refineries - Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma Tells FG / Mad Man’ Strayed Into Lagos Airport Runway
Viewing this topic: Physicist(m), greatwhite(m), uptoHim(m), seun1960(m), Klomente, Godstraight(m), MaleoPearls(m), OBIGS, thatiboboy, shark003, Majesticniyi(m), kbitss(m), surey, ANASIBERI(m), sureheaven(m), bigprince2010(m), dnapstar(m), kenelink11, Abbeeeeey, exodusreal(m), lordyugo(m), coolcharm(m), Riversides2003(m), UkOYENJNR, olajay86(m), Jojone, sunnyside16(m), sisisioge and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6