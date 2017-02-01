₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by Jajayi: 3:05pm
The Executive Governor of Lagos state His Excellency Governor Akinwunmi Ambode paid a courtesy and condolence visit to the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Selcap Dalung today at his residence in Gwarimpa Abuja. See Photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/governor-ambode-pays-condolence-visit.html
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by Jajayi: 3:09pm
More
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by Jajayi: 3:10pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by LordIsaac(m): 3:13pm
Hmmm
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by jbkomo(m): 4:36pm
I never knw dis man culd be as cute as dis. Why dat akward dressing nao? Anyway, accept our condolences
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by ennysuccess(m): 4:36pm
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by darfay: 4:37pm
The only governor in naija
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by Deem: 4:38pm
United States of Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by SEEDORF441(m): 4:39pm
Weldone ambode
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by Ovialekhe(f): 4:40pm
He looks good in that outfit.RIP to the dead.
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by OCTAVO: 4:40pm
OK.
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by leksmedia: 4:41pm
Aaaqaew so nice
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by inourcare: 4:48pm
well done.
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:49pm
Nice one
|Re: Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) by ollaxworld(m): 4:55pm
why is everybody copying this buhari style?
i supposed it is meant for the old
