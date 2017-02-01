Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Pays Condolence Visit To Dalung (Photos) (2398 Views)

Source: The Executive Governor of Lagos state His Excellency Governor Akinwunmi Ambode paid a courtesy and condolence visit to the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Selcap Dalung today at his residence in Gwarimpa Abuja. See Photos below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/governor-ambode-pays-condolence-visit.html

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Hmmm

I never knw dis man culd be as cute as dis. Why dat akward dressing nao? Anyway, accept our condolences

The only governor in naija 1 Like

United States of Nigeria 1 Like

Weldone ambode

He looks good in that outfit.RIP to the dead.

OK.

Aaaqaew so nice

well done.

Nice one