These FOUR First Ladies Stole Our Hearts With Their Elegance (pics)



They are; Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (2nd left); wife of the Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (L); wife of the Governor of Osun State, Mrs. Sherifat Aregbesola (2nd right); and wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun.



They were all spotted during the quarterly meeting of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum (SGWF), at Umuahia, Abia State, yesterday.



Talk about elegance. Their husbands might not be ‘it’, but hey this women are IT. Lol



