|Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 3:36pm
These FOUR First Ladies Stole Our Hearts With Their Elegance (pics)
They are; Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (2nd left); wife of the Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (L); wife of the Governor of Osun State, Mrs. Sherifat Aregbesola (2nd right); and wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun.
They were all spotted during the quarterly meeting of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum (SGWF), at Umuahia, Abia State, yesterday.
Talk about elegance. Their husbands might not be ‘it’, but hey this women are IT. Lol
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 3:36pm
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by DaniDani(m): 4:20pm
Beautiful women refreshing with the proceeds of corruption...
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 4:48pm
I don't even have a heart anyone can steal
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:48pm
Four wives to polithievians
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by kniru: 4:48pm
ok
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by lilmax(m): 4:48pm
nice
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by Caseless: 4:48pm
What's this?
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:48pm
Wives of heartless criminals
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by ddippset(m): 4:49pm
Today elegance has a new meaning.
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by spartan117(m): 4:49pm
Really elegant
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by Tundenoni(m): 4:49pm
They're just average.
Money helped their case!
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by ehissi(m): 4:49pm
**Coughs**
And the winner of the most elegantly dressed governor wife amongst the fanstastic four goes to............................
**OpensSealedBrownEnvelopeAndReadsName**
The Wife of the Governor and First Lady of Ogun State, Mrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrs. Olufunso Amosun..................
Please Clap for her as she steps up to collect the remaining yam in Ogun state............................
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh..............................Eh kpate won fu naaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhh....................................
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by DonCortino: 4:50pm
Wives of thieves!
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by dyabman(m): 4:50pm
Mrs. Corruptions lining up for a photo shoot
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by Jiang: 4:50pm
Mods pushing crap to frontpage on nairaland since Jan 2017.
I very much suspect dis op is a mod or friend of a mod
damn, my MB!!!!
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by project8(m): 4:50pm
so these ones fine ?
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by TwerkingSquirrel(m): 4:51pm
I see "fats" everywhere!! Corruption everywhere!!! #InPhyno'sVoice!!
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by veacea: 4:51pm
Next thread please
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by sheguy(m): 4:51pm
wives to tif
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 4:51pm
DaniDani:chai! u need to recite astagafurulahi x1000
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by SaintAlbert53: 4:52pm
See money o
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by anytaij: 4:52pm
Ndi oshi
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:52pm
Lol
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by paybak(m): 4:53pm
Shey na these people gan gan be politician ni abi t
dem husband? cuz ayam not understanding... or are they now the ones that pay workers salary..
First wife can go rot in hell..
First wife ko, fifth wife ni..
Spits on thread.
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:53pm
Op...
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by aloziedaya(m): 4:54pm
And what is special about them in this photo?
Guy, go and sit down. You've not seen beautiful women
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by Tobilastik(m): 4:54pm
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by Cornerstone2020: 4:56pm
beneficiaries of state lootings
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by ichommy(m): 4:57pm
DaniDani:
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by ruggedised: 4:57pm
|Re: Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) by KanwuliaExtra: 4:57pm
Heavy JUJU Christians and Muslims on rampage!
