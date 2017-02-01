₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Mrop(m): 4:56pm On Feb 17
So so cute
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/02/lovely-photo-of-family-of-9-with-4-sets.html?m=0
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by ohluwanome(m): 4:59pm On Feb 17
Beautiful family
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by TrapQueen77(f): 5:01pm On Feb 17
Woooooooow!
I mean.. How did they do tat?
TrapHedges, boo this must be ur next project
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by TrapHedges(m): 5:05pm On Feb 17
TrapQueen77:lol ima work so hard on it
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Mikylopez(f): 5:13pm On Feb 17
dz is really beautiful buh no i want nothing more dan 4 kids
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by omaolowo(m): 6:13pm On Feb 17
OP, this is thus a family of 11
Father and Mother are counted along with the family
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by fowosh: 8:18pm On Feb 17
omo d guy na horse oooo....e Neva do d guy....but d lady is blessed
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by sallyzan(f): 8:24pm On Feb 17
Oh so lovely.. .I wish to have such blessing
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by nikkypearl(f): 8:49pm On Feb 17
beautiful
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Rasmodox101(m): 10:23pm On Feb 17
Nnah eh!!!. . . . . dis is wat i call d "d intimate clash of d titans". . .
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by juman(m): 2:00am
nikkypearl:
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:36am
To hv ds Family now in Nigeria is suicidal oooo, hw much is pampas hw much is Indomi?
In another news; I guess baba shld stay in London oooo, my wife was @ d market yesterday, Palm oil dat she bought 900 naira last month is now 500 n beans 500 to 450 I think VP is working.
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by herzern(m): 9:36am
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Polyphony(m): 9:37am
Mehn....
Like this trash dove for no reason.
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:38am
God, I just need one set of twins and that is enough.
Beautiful Family though.
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by labakeJ(f): 9:38am
Beautiful
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Manueleee(m): 9:39am
Nice one. God pls gv me my own twins and wot it takes to bring dem up to fear and obey you. Amen.
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Aderola15(f): 9:39am
Wow wow wow
This is beautiful
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Ogashub(m): 9:40am
The guy preek strong
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by unmask: 9:41am
Iranu
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Sacluxpaint(m): 9:41am
TrapHedges:
It depends on the woman.
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by emmyblow: 9:41am
So lovely, God is great
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by tdayof(m): 9:41am
oluseyiforjesus:
It's possible in Nigeria. I have seen alot in a town called Igbo-Ora in Oyo state.
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by unmask: 9:41am
sallyzan:and na you go dey pay the bills abi? Iranu
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by asatemple(f): 9:41am
The gift of God bringeth joy and added no sorrow
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Webbians: 9:41am
yea, there family video is even @ www.webbians.com
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by martineverest(m): 9:42am
power of IVF......
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Royaldiana: 9:42am
Wow!!! Amazing God
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by abode(m): 9:43am
If you call this a blessing, then you don't know what you are talking about
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by SuperBlack: 9:43am
Wonderful. Thank God they were all Born in the days of GEJ and PDP reign. If it's in this Change the man will run away.
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by Dani4tech(m): 9:43am
Beautiful
|Re: A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son by rectitude(m): 9:43am
This is awsome.
