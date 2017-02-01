Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son (12208 Views)

Source :: So so cute

Beautiful family 2 Likes







Woooooooow!



I mean.. How did they do tat?





TrapHedges, boo this must be ur next project Woooooooow!I mean.. How did they do tat?TrapHedges, boo this must be ur next project 7 Likes

TrapQueen77:





Woooooooow!

I mean.. How did they do tat?



TrapHedges, boo this must be ur next project lol ima work so hard on it lol ima work so hard on it 2 Likes 1 Share

dz is really beautiful buh no i want nothing more dan 4 kids 2 Likes

OP, this is thus a family of 11



Father and Mother are counted along with the family 4 Likes

omo d guy na horse oooo....e Neva do d guy....but d lady is blessed 4 Likes

Oh so lovely.. .I wish to have such blessing 2 Likes

beautiful

Nnah eh!!!. . . . . dis is wat i call d "d intimate clash of d titans". . . 1 Like

nikkypearl:

beautiful

To hv ds Family now in Nigeria is suicidal oooo, hw much is pampas hw much is Indomi?

In another news; I guess baba shld stay in London oooo, my wife was @ d market yesterday, Palm oil dat she bought 900 naira last month is now 500 n beans 500 to 450 I think VP is working. 10 Likes

Mehn....

Like this trash dove for no reason. 3 Likes

God, I just need one set of twins and that is enough.















Beautiful Family though.

Beautiful

Nice one. God pls gv me my own twins and wot it takes to bring dem up to fear and obey you. Amen. 4 Likes 1 Share





This is beautiful Wow wow wowThis is beautiful

The guy preek strong 1 Like

Iranu

TrapHedges:





lol ima work so hard on it

It depends on the woman. It depends on the woman.

So lovely, God is great

oluseyiforjesus:

To hv ds Family now in Nigeria is suicidal oooo, hw much is pampas hw much is Indomi?

In another news; I guess baba shld stay in London oooo, my wife was @ d market yesterday, Palm oil dat she bought 900 naira last month is now 500 n beans 500 to 450 I think VP is working.

It's possible in Nigeria. I have seen alot in a town called Igbo-Ora in Oyo state. It's possible in Nigeria. I have seen alot in a town called Igbo-Ora in Oyo state. 1 Like

sallyzan:

Oh so lovely.. .I wish to have such blessing and na you go dey pay the bills abi? Iranu and na you go dey pay the bills abi? Iranu

The gift of God bringeth joy and added no sorrow 1 Like

yea, there family video is even @ www.webbians.com

power of IVF......

Wow!!! Amazing God 1 Like

If you call this a blessing, then you don't know what you are talking about

Wonderful. Thank God they were all Born in the days of GEJ and PDP reign. If it's in this Change the man will run away.

Beautiful