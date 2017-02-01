₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt Friday confirmed former Borno State governor Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In doing so, the appellate set aside a Federal High Court judgement delivered Justice Mohammed Liman which recognised Senator Ahmed Makarfi as the chairman of the party.
Justice Liman in his judgment said that the National Convention of the PDP held in Port Harcourt in 2016 was lawfully conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution and guideline and that Ali Modu Sheriff’s led executive was lawfully dissolved during the national convention.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/ali-modu-sherrif-in-high-spirits-as-he.html
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Apple1992(m): 5:19pm
Okay we Don see
1 Like
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Nogodye(m): 5:21pm
Ali Ali...Ali the minority that kills the majority in his party.Ride on
8 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by watered(m): 5:22pm
All you will be hearing around him today with be 'Alanguro'. I know his kinsmen. Kanuris are very lazy and never want to develop. Always quick to call someone 'Kirdi'. Ask what that means
3 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by madridguy(m): 5:22pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Drversatile: 5:22pm
And EFCC haven't beam their search light on him.
See compound ! Where did he get the money.
1 Like
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by gwales: 5:24pm
I think pdp didn't know the extent of the mistake they made by thinking they can control someone who is incontrollable, difficult as Ali Modu sherriff. This was someone that was a senator in the 1990s. He defeated a sitting governor in app primary election singlehandedly and went on to become the governor. He was in the saddle of borno for two term and after his Governorship tenure elapse, make a return to Senate. He contested for the presidency twice in which in both occasion buhari was the flagbearer. He uses senator saidu kumo which at that time was the Secretary of anpp to frustrate buhari and resulted in buhari abandoning the party to form CPC. So when it comes to politics the likes of wike and fayose are still learners compare to SAS
58 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Mynd44: 5:25pm
Our Shiaman eyaf fine moto
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by shamecurls(m): 5:43pm
Long live Ali-Modu Sherrif!
Sheriff we know!
Sheriff we want!
11 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by deebsman1(m): 5:45pm
Naija i hail, dis guy is really out to destroy d poverty development party. chai
1 Like
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by CliffordOrji: 5:46pm
We Igbos support the Court verdict that affirms Ali Modu Sheriff's PDP Chairmanship position. Ali Modu Sheriff must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name.
Ali Modu Sheriff is greater than ojukwu.
Ali Modu Sheriff is greater than chinua achebe
Ali Modu Sheriff is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
Ali Modu Sheriff is greater than nnamdi kanu
40 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Horlufemi(m): 5:46pm
meanwhile
FFK crying somewhere
2 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Adaowerri111: 5:47pm
Zonebees will celebrate this news
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Amarabae(f): 5:47pm
PDP will be effective under sheriff than markafi.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Cornerstone2020: 5:49pm
This man head strong oooo
if I am Wike , fayose, FFk etc I will join the front sit for mega party.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by playfulvivo: 5:49pm
Thia guy is stinkingly rich.....PDP go regret the day dem beg am to come lead dem....
1 Like
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by ichommy(m): 5:49pm
Amarabae:
Finger Cross
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by KingMicky3286: 5:50pm
Is he crying over his victory ? Look at his face biko
2 Likes
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by kinibigdeal(m): 5:50pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Akinaukwa: 5:50pm
Na dem carry am go court and na im come win, em no get anything to lose. Just dey faaji dey go.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Raeymond: 5:53pm
K
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by Inspectorsuga: 5:54pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by mrjaybaba(m): 5:56pm
dat hin WRIST WATCH eeh
Na High class
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by san316(m): 5:56pm
If not because he's an Alhaji he for dance etigi as E dey enter house.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:56pm
Fayose and wike needs to be this man
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by gretblue: 5:57pm
Strange things happen when the ENEMY is in possession of the key to the gate of your house.
In the case of PDP the key was not stolen but consciously or unconsciously handed over to Ali Modu Sheriff.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by vedaxcool(m): 5:58pm
PDPs nemesis... next time longer throat no go push them call persin wey pass their power.
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by akilo1: 6:02pm
abeg I will hear from fayose and wike about how market dey go before I believe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS by jide219(m): 6:04pm
Bunch of child rapist
1 Like
