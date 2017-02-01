Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ali Modu Sherrif In High Spirits As He Arrives His Residence After Victory. PICS (17102 Views)

Justice Liman in his judgment said that the National Convention of the PDP held in Port Harcourt in 2016 was lawfully conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution and guideline and that Ali Modu Sheriff’s led executive was lawfully dissolved during the national convention.



A Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt Friday confirmed former Borno State governor Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the national chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP). In doing so, the appellate set aside a Federal High Court judgement delivered Justice Mohammed Liman which recognised Senator Ahmed Makarfi as the chairman of the party.

Ali Ali...Ali the minority that kills the majority in his party.Ride on 8 Likes

And EFCC haven't beam their search light on him.

See compound ! Where did he get the money. 1 Like

I think pdp didn't know the extent of the mistake they made by thinking they can control someone who is incontrollable, difficult as Ali Modu sherriff. This was someone that was a senator in the 1990s. He defeated a sitting governor in app primary election singlehandedly and went on to become the governor. He was in the saddle of borno for two term and after his Governorship tenure elapse, make a return to Senate. He contested for the presidency twice in which in both occasion buhari was the flagbearer. He uses senator saidu kumo which at that time was the Secretary of anpp to frustrate buhari and resulted in buhari abandoning the party to form CPC. So when it comes to politics the likes of wike and fayose are still learners compare to SAS 58 Likes 7 Shares

Naija i hail, dis guy is really out to destroy d poverty development party. chai 1 Like

FFK crying somewhere 2 Likes

PDP will be effective under sheriff than markafi.

This man head strong oooo

if I am Wike , fayose, FFk etc I will join the front sit for mega party.

Thia guy is stinkingly rich.....PDP go regret the day dem beg am to come lead dem.... 1 Like

Is he crying over his victory ? Look at his face biko 2 Likes



Na dem carry am go court and na im come win, em no get anything to lose. Just dey faaji dey go.

If not because he's an Alhaji he for dance etigi as E dey enter house.

Fayose and wike needs to be this man

Strange things happen when the ENEMY is in possession of the key to the gate of your house.



In the case of PDP the key was not stolen but consciously or unconsciously handed over to Ali Modu Sheriff. 3 Likes 1 Share

PDPs nemesis... next time longer throat no go push them call persin wey pass their power.

abeg I will hear from fayose and wike about how market dey go before I believe 1 Like 1 Share