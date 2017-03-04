Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS (9146 Views)

Source; Former president Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Dame Patience are currently in Okrika, Rivers state to honour her brother on the occasion of his, Chieftaincy Installation into the Okrika Divisional Council. See photos below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/goodluck-jonathan-and-his-wife-in-high.html 2 Likes 2 Shares

Mama peace, always leading the way 5 Likes





Abeg where Wike, the slayer of BMC (Demdem and co) rivers state chapter?? Since this man leave presidency he just dey fresh more and more....Abeg where Wike, the slayer of BMC (Demdem and co) rivers state chapter?? 25 Likes 1 Share

ok. 5 Likes

HERO OF DEMOCRACY. 3 Likes

We are all here.. We nor go anywer We are all here.. We nor go anywer 30 Likes 2 Shares

My Ex president sir, welcome to Rivers state. While u were away, 9ja jagajaga(ed). Buh hope dey sha. 2019, we wud surely correct "d biggest mistake we made" 1 Like

See their big extra large heads 1 Like







..all i see is CORRUPTION ..all i see is 1 Like

Oh yeah! You got the caption right...but which spirit was it? The local 'shepe' or brandy? Knowing Jona 'da Drunk' during his heydays I'm sure it's the local 'shepe' brewed behind Mama P's residence.

Best president to ever rule Nigeria 5 Likes

High spirit fire 1 Like

was thinking may be after the election I will not hear from him again, but seriously, he's just unstoppable.....

There's nothing like a man who respects his wife 1 Like

Make dem enjoy!

Na lie jor.. We dey here dey give our Bleep Na lie jor.. We dey here dey give our Bleep

Good luck my man.



