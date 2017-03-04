₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 1:08pm
Former president Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Dame Patience are currently in Okrika, Rivers state to honour her brother on the occasion of his, Chieftaincy Installation into the Okrika Divisional Council. See photos below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/goodluck-jonathan-and-his-wife-in-high.html
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 1:08pm
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Apelex(m): 1:09pm
Ok
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by dainformant(m): 1:22pm
Mama peace, always leading the way
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Jokerman(m): 1:22pm
Since this man leave presidency he just dey fresh more and more....
Abeg where Wike, the slayer of BMC (Demdem and co) rivers state chapter??
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Emyres(m): 1:23pm
Nothing to say.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Nne5(f): 1:34pm
ok.
Those who gave a fcck went that way
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by ESDKING: 1:37pm
HERO OF DEMOCRACY.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Donexy16(m): 1:38pm
Nne5:
We are all here.. We nor go anywer
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Nne5(f): 1:41pm
kk
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by couragekebs: 2:49pm
My Ex president sir, welcome to Rivers state. While u were away, 9ja jagajaga(ed). Buh hope dey sha. 2019, we wud surely correct "d biggest mistake we made"
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by olatade(m): 2:59pm
See their big extra large heads
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Freebiees: 4:11pm
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by tobtap: 4:11pm
..all i see is CORRUPTION
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by dammytosh: 4:11pm
Who snap his spirit ?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by marltech: 4:12pm
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by africandollar: 4:12pm
Oh yeah! You got the caption right...but which spirit was it? The local 'shepe' or brandy? Knowing Jona 'da Drunk' during his heydays I'm sure it's the local 'shepe' brewed behind Mama P's residence.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by g4everybody(m): 4:12pm
Best president to ever rule Nigeria
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Zeuz007(m): 4:12pm
High spirit fire
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by unclezuma: 4:13pm
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Etizz: 4:13pm
was thinking may be after the election I will not hear from him again, but seriously, he's just unstoppable.....
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by sweatlana: 4:13pm
There's nothing like a man who respects his wife
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Flexherbal(m): 4:13pm
Make dem enjoy!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by GodblessNig247(m): 4:13pm
dainformant:
U are very observant
Nice one...
Nice one...
Meanwhile;
Unbelievable! I Refused to Marry Her After She Did this 'Shocking Thing' During Love Making - Man Narrates>>>http://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/04/unbelievable-i-refused-to-marry-her-after-she-did-this-shocking-thing-during-love-making-man-narrates
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Jessestunch: 4:14pm
Jokerman:
Na lie jor.. We dey here dey give our Bleep
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by bengoodcreature: 4:14pm
Still waiting to see the high spirit
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by kidman96(m): 4:15pm
thieves
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Blackfire(m): 4:15pm
Good luck my man.
Enemies what y'all have to say.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan And His Wife In High Spirits As They Arrive Rivers State. PICS by Benekruku(m): 4:16pm
Where is the high spirit?
