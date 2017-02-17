₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by iVentHub(f): 5:47pm
This lovely couple Daniel and Taiwo recreates Barack and Michelle Obama's photos in their pre - wedding photo shoot
lalasticlala whose photo are you recreating for your pre-wedding photo shoot? I guess Donald Trump
http://iventhub.com/blog/post/cute-couples-recreats-barack-and-michelle-obamas-photos
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by inourcare: 5:53pm
where is the police.
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by UniQuegrACE(f): 5:55pm
inourcare:lol,the police is coming
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by bazzyblings: 5:55pm
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Kizyte(m): 5:56pm
The guy try but he can never be like Obama, my hero...
Anyway, wetin konsyne me? Make I eat my bread abeg...
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Bilabong(m): 5:56pm
To me its a slide miss
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by IRobot7(m): 5:56pm
Not impressive!
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by raker300: 5:56pm
Abeg, where I fit buy indomie? Nah only #100 I carry
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by ThisCouldBeUs: 5:56pm
Thick Lips
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by SIRKAY98(m): 5:57pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by SpencerLewis(m): 5:57pm
We too like copy copy. Can we create our own brand?
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Richy4(m): 5:57pm
inourcare:
You read my mind
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by rectitude(m): 5:57pm
Nice one
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by martineverest(m): 5:57pm
nigerians and copy-copy
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Neddstark: 5:57pm
Different dress
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by hahn(m): 5:57pm
Nice
They should also emulate their dedication to each other
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Siga: 5:57pm
... First Pic ...Michelle had no necklace... plus the Guard
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Bumbae1(f): 5:57pm
It is well
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by moses320(m): 5:59pm
Nice pic
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by mrjaybaba(m): 5:59pm
love this.........................
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by unclezuma: 6:00pm
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Iamabimbola: 6:00pm
This nija obama neck long
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by FTBOY: 6:01pm
capital FAIL!
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Backinfront(m): 6:02pm
Iranu
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by annexworld(m): 6:03pm
Nice try
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Olateef(m): 6:04pm
. You are barred from entering the USA
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Fortissimo502: 6:04pm
inourcare:
That's not police.
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by euromilion: 6:05pm
Why recreate their photos when you can recreate their wallet/bank account?
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by Amarabae(f): 6:05pm
Ayam not impressed.
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 6:06pm
when you ran out of ideas
|Re: Nigerian Couple Recreates Barack And Michelle Obama's Photos by oluxy(m): 6:07pm
So beau... .
They should have require the assistant or help of one police man to stand behind them just as that marine standing behind obama.
