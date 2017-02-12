₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by JohnieWalker(m): 6:00pm
An Abuja-based businessman, Mr. Nkem Ahidjo, claimed on Friday that N35m out of the N8.5bn allegedly diverted by retired Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Atewe was paid to the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel.
http://punchng.com/n8-5bn-fraud-atewe-gave-n35m-winners-chapel-witness/
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:12pm
waiting for bishop oyedepo to say its God money
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by EazyMoh(m): 6:13pm
Na him tithe be dat now!
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by sarrki(m): 6:13pm
As tithe or what ?
All this people are fraud star
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by unclezuma: 6:14pm
Just another busy Church bashing Friday...
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by Obiwannn: 6:15pm
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by Judah95(m): 6:15pm
This is becoming INSANE. That NIGGA should be TRANSPORTED to the prison like this..
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by olasmith10(m): 6:15pm
Speechless
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by 9jakohai(m): 6:16pm
Wrong for him to give the money, and wrong for the church to accept it.
Living faith better pay up
Modifed: This is a response to Glorifiedtunde....and to anyone who is defending this wrong deed...
When Jesus called out to people to come and follow him, they did...and were changed. Yes...something happened to the people that Jesus called. They were called out of sin, and called into the Light that is in the world. Zaccheus returned his stolen money. Saul went from being a persecutor of the Church to being a champion of the Church. Peter went from being a scared person to being a champion of the Cross.
This story shows that the Nigerian Church, here represented by Living faith has a problem. People are joining Living faith....and are not being changed. This Army Officer joined Living Faith. If God had changed him, he won;t have been this corrupt. That he is a member of Living faith, and his faith is ''dead'' shows that there is something wrong with the message that Church is preaching.
Of course, this may be the way God is exposing sinners in the church...like he did for Ananias and Sapphira....and like he did for Achan in Joshua's day. As Christians...we should not let sin in....or Sin's master Satan will follow and set up house, and mess us up.
But this is not the first time. Today, we have many people in churches...not just Living faith, but in Believers Loveworld, RCCG, Deeper life, CAC, Apostolic Faith, yes even Anglican, Roman Catholic, Cherubim and Seraphim.....even Adventists and Jehovah's witnesses....who all claim to be following Christ...and yet are not reflecting Jesus in their attitudes and their lives. We have Christians today who lie, cheat, steal, are tribalists, vandalise other people's property, bear false witness, hate their enemies, call for violence against unbelievers and so on. This shows that the Church is not doing its work well at all. We don't have followers of Christ....we have followers on.
The name Christian came about because in a town called Antioch in what is now Syria nearly 2000 years ago, people looked at this strange and interesting group of people and noted that they all reflected Christ. Hence the name Christian. But here in Nigeria it has become a label. We carry our church membership the way the world supports football teams or fashion labels, we look holy on Sunday....and on every day of the week, we act and behave like Lucifer's brightest recruits.
Time the Church of God in Nigeria woke up. We must return to our first love. We must take up our crosses and nudus nudum Christum sequi
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by Israeljones(m): 6:16pm
8.5bn naira... this kain money wey don dem just dey mention like sey na mile12 market...
nawa oo!!
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by Endtimesmith: 6:16pm
Very Good.
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by Oyetboy(m): 6:16pm
Corruption reeks at every dimension of this entity called Nigeria
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by AngelicBeing: 6:16pm
Kill corruption and see the star of Nigeria shines among-st the comity of nations but ignore & tolerate it with kid gloves and see Nigeria sink deep and deeper into the abyss of darkness
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by TANKDESTROYER(m): 6:16pm
Then?
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by GlorifiedTunde(m): 6:17pm
Thieves!
They steal money and take it to Church thinking God will protect them.
Like Oyedepo will say, "you're only reporting yourself to God and insulting Him".
owobokiri:
9jakohai:
fuckingAyaya:
Was expecting this already. How many of you talking can trace the source of the monies you've received in your entire lives?
A Church with over 5 million members who have hundreds of thousand giving millions will take special note of one military official who dropped a few millions?
The jokes' on your beef guys.
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by soberdrunk(m): 6:17pm
Amen somebody!!!! . Let us put religious sentiment aside for a minute and say the truth, any educated pastor will know that even the "Chief of Army staff" cannot have "legal" "#35million" to give away just like that, the pastor of the church that received that money should also be arrested as an accessory. #THETRUTHMUSTBESAID
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by onadana: 6:17pm
So..?
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by oluxy(m): 6:18pm
Tithe na.. ..
To thank God i guess.
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by iSufferFools: 6:18pm
oledepo never disappoint.
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by obailala(m): 6:18pm
As usual, the black man and the folly of religion. We practice religion but zero righteousness.
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by owobokiri(m): 6:19pm
This was why Oyedepo wanted to open the "gates of hell" for any irritant?
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by inourcare: 6:19pm
Ok
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by Olidawg247: 6:19pm
Nigeria, our Beloved Country.. A Conspiracy between Politicians, Religious Leaders and Public/Civil servants..This Country is a Joke
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by twin7(m): 6:19pm
Incomplete Tithe.
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by laurel03: 6:19pm
Nigeria religions leader no care about the source of your money. ... once is not fake its God blessing.
|Re: Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness by lordsharks(m): 6:19pm
That's nice of him, some people will come and say sh*t nw
