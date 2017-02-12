Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atewe Gave N35m To Winners’ Chapel – Witness (9406 Views)

Ambode Presents Prizes To Winners Of Lagos City Marathon 2017 (Photos) / EFCC Arraigns Maj Gen. Atewe, 3 Others Over N8.5bn NIMASA Scam(pics) / EFCC To Arraign Akpobolokemi And Emmanuel Atewe For N8.5bn NIMASA Fraud (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

An Abuja-based businessman, Mr. Nkem Ahidjo, claimed on Friday that N35m out of the N8.5bn allegedly diverted by retired Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Atewe was paid to the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel.



Atewe served as the Commander of the military Joint Task Force, Operation Pulo Shield, in the Niger Delta before his retirement.

He was last week re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for an alleged fraud of N8.5bn, which the EFCC claimed was perpetrated during the operation.

He is facing 22 counts before Justice A.O. Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos.



The other defendants in the case are a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Patrick Akpobolokemi; Kime Engozu and Josephine Otuaga.



The EFCC accused them of conspiring among themselves to divert N8.5bn from Operation Pulo Shield between September 5, 2014, and May 20, 2015, using six companies.



The six companies were listed as Jagan Ltd; Jagan Trading Company Ltd; Jagan Global Services Ltd; Al-Nald Ltd; Paper Warehouse Ltd; Eastpoint Integrated Services Ltd and De-Newlink Integrated Services Ltd.

They had been arraigned on three occasions and had on each occasion pleaded not guilty to the offence.



In a bid to prove its allegations, however, the EFCC called Ahidjo as its first witness on Friday.



Led in evidence by the EFCC prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, Ahidjo introduced himself as a businessman, who dealt in stationeries, printing, and general contracts.



The witness said he carried on his trade under his five companies based in Abuja, adding that he was a registered contractor with the National Assembly, the National Population Commission, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, to which he made supplies.

He claimed to have known Atewe from Villa Church in Abuja, where they both worshiped, as of when the retired general was still a Guard Commander.



The witness said, being a pentecostal, he also attended Living Faith Church, and Atewe also worshiped there.

He said he cultivated a good relationship with Atewe, to the extent that he attended “midnight church” in Atewe’s house in Abuja, three times a week.



Ahidjo narrated to the court how Atewe moved to Bayelsa between July and September 2014 where he served as JTF Commander.

“He invited me to Bayelsa and I went. He told me that the Federal Government gave JTF a grant for security and building of barracks and if I have any company into which account money could be paid. And being somebody I knew very well from Guard Commander to Major General, I provided the companies that I listed earlier,” Ahidjo said.

The witness said on a second invitation and visit to Atewe in Bayelsa, Atewe told him that three payments were about to be made into his accounts and as soon as they were made he should acknowledge the payments and await further instructions.



He said within two to three days of the meeting, he started to receive the payments and accordingly informed Atewe, who asked him to hold on till he (Atewe) returned to Abuja.



The witness said upon Atewe’s return to Abuja, he invited him to his office at Niger Barracks in Abuja, where he introduced, Engozu, who is the 3rd defendant, as the person that would take delivery of the money from Ahidjo.



Ahidjo said in view of the volume of the monies, Engozu advised him to change the money from naira to dollar before delivery, and he according contacted a Bureau de Change operator, named only as Jimoh.

“Each time I received it (money), I would call a BDC operator, named Jimoh. I knew him before this time. He would change the money, I would pay him the naira equivalent and take the dollars. Once I changed it, I would wait for instruction either from Major General Atewe or Mr. Kime. That was what we continued to do until the end of the transaction in 2015,” Ahidjo said.



He said he received a total of N4,915,163,103 within the period, out of which about N4.1bn were converted to dollars and delivered to Engozu, who in turn issued a receipt for each payment based on Atewe’s instruction.



Ahidjo said of the remaining amount, he was instructed by Atewe to transfer N35m to Winners’ Chapel; N103m to INP Ltd; N170m to First Investment Ltd; N99m to Lord Fem Ltd; N88m to Ocean Gas and N297m to Cisco Nobot.



Asked by the prosecutor the purpose of the transfer to Living Faith Church, Ahidjo said, “I don’t know what it was for; it was on the instruction of Maj. Gen. Atewe. All these monies, I don’t question what they were meant for. It is not my money, so I can’t question what it was for. Maj. Gen. Atewe asked me to act on instruction.”

Justice Faji adjourned till March 21, 2017, for Ahidjo to continue his evidence.

http://punchng.com/n8-5bn-fraud-atewe-gave-n35m-winners-chapel-witness/ 2 Shares

waiting for bishop oyedepo to say its God money 13 Likes 5 Shares

Na him tithe be dat now! 1 Like

As tithe or what ?



All this people are fraud star 6 Likes 4 Shares









Just another busy Church bashing Friday... 4 Likes

Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

This is becoming INSANE. That NIGGA should be TRANSPORTED to the prison like this.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Speechless

Wrong for him to give the money, and wrong for the church to accept it.



Living faith better pay up



Modifed: This is a response to Glorifiedtunde....and to anyone who is defending this wrong deed...



When Jesus called out to people to come and follow him, they did...and were changed. Yes...something happened to the people that Jesus called. They were called out of sin, and called into the Light that is in the world. Zaccheus returned his stolen money. Saul went from being a persecutor of the Church to being a champion of the Church. Peter went from being a scared person to being a champion of the Cross.



This story shows that the Nigerian Church, here represented by Living faith has a problem. People are joining Living faith....and are not being changed. This Army Officer joined Living Faith. If God had changed him, he won;t have been this corrupt. That he is a member of Living faith, and his faith is ''dead'' shows that there is something wrong with the message that Church is preaching.



Of course, this may be the way God is exposing sinners in the church...like he did for Ananias and Sapphira....and like he did for Achan in Joshua's day. As Christians...we should not let sin in....or Sin's master Satan will follow and set up house, and mess us up.



But this is not the first time. Today, we have many people in churches...not just Living faith, but in Believers Loveworld, RCCG, Deeper life, CAC, Apostolic Faith, yes even Anglican, Roman Catholic, Cherubim and Seraphim.....even Adventists and Jehovah's witnesses....who all claim to be following Christ...and yet are not reflecting Jesus in their attitudes and their lives. We have Christians today who lie, cheat, steal, are tribalists, vandalise other people's property, bear false witness, hate their enemies, call for violence against unbelievers and so on. This shows that the Church is not doing its work well at all. We don't have followers of Christ....we have followers on.



The name Christian came about because in a town called Antioch in what is now Syria nearly 2000 years ago, people looked at this strange and interesting group of people and noted that they all reflected Christ. Hence the name Christian. But here in Nigeria it has become a label. We carry our church membership the way the world supports football teams or fashion labels, we look holy on Sunday....and on every day of the week, we act and behave like Lucifer's brightest recruits.



Time the Church of God in Nigeria woke up. We must return to our first love. We must take up our crosses and nudus nudum Christum sequi 11 Likes 4 Shares

8.5bn naira... this kain money wey don dem just dey mention like sey na mile12 market...

nawa oo!! 12 Likes

Very Good.

Corruption reeks at every dimension of this entity called Nigeria 4 Likes 1 Share

Kill corruption and see the star of Nigeria shines among-st the comity of nations but ignore & tolerate it with kid gloves and see Nigeria sink deep and deeper into the abyss of darkness 13 Likes 3 Shares

Then? 1 Like





They steal money and take it to Church thinking God will protect them.



Like Oyedepo will say, "you're only reporting yourself to God and insulting Him".





owobokiri:

This was why Oyedepo wanted to open the "gates of hell" for any irritant?

9jakohai:

Wrong for him to give the money, and wrong for the church to accept it.



Living faith better pay up

fuckingAyaya:

waiting for bishop oyedepo to say its God money

Was expecting this already. How many of you talking can trace the source of the monies you've received in your entire lives?



A Church with over 5 million members who have hundreds of thousand giving millions will take special note of one military official who dropped a few millions?



The jokes' on your beef guys. Thieves!They steal money and take it to Church thinking God will protect them.Like Oyedepo will say, "you're only reporting yourself to God and insulting Him".Was expecting this already. How many of you talking can trace the source of the monies you've received in your entire lives?A Church with over 5 million members who have hundreds of thousand giving millions will take special note of one military official who dropped a few millions?The jokes' on your beef guys. 12 Likes 1 Share

. Let us put religious sentiment aside for a minute and say the truth, any educated pastor will know that even the "Chief of Army staff" cannot have "legal" "#35million" to give away just like that, the pastor of the church that received that money should also be arrested as an accessory. #THETRUTHMUSTBESAID Amen somebody!!!!. Let us put religious sentiment aside for a minute and say the truth, any educated pastor will know that even the "Chief of Army staff" cannot have "legal" "#35million" to give away just like that, the pastor of the church that received that money should also be arrested as an accessory. #THETRUTHMUSTBESAID 14 Likes 2 Shares

So..? 1 Like





Tithe na.. ..

To thank God i guess. Tithe na.. ..To thank God i guess. 1 Like

oledepo never disappoint. 6 Likes 2 Shares

As usual, the black man and the folly of religion. We practice religion but zero righteousness. 1 Like

This was why Oyedepo wanted to open the "gates of hell" for any irritant? 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Nigeria, our Beloved Country.. A Conspiracy between Politicians, Religious Leaders and Public/Civil servants..This Country is a Joke

Incomplete Tithe.

Nigeria religions leader no care about the source of your money. ... once is not fake its God blessing. 2 Likes