|Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by Kolababe: 6:21pm
Atheists in Kenya (AIK) society recently issued Bahati Boys’ High School Principal in Kenya a seven-day ultimatum to lift the exclusion letter to Ian Njenga Mwaura, a student who was expelled for drawing an artwork considered occultic or move to court. The society threatened to sue the school for interfering with the studies of Ian Mwaura Njenga who is a form four candidate. In a letter addressed to the school Principal and copied to the Teachers' Service Commission, Ministry of Education and Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the society said reasons for expelling the boy from school are 'unreasonable, repulsive, objectionable and abhorrent'
In a letter, the Christian school noted that the teenager could be aligned to a cult. They also accused him (ian njenga) of initiating other students to join his alleged faith.
The high school went ahead to advice his parents to take him for counselling and transfer him to a day school where they can keep a keen eye on him.
When confronted by concerned people, the school's Principal maintained that the drawing made by Ian could not be condoned in the school.
"We have so many things within the school that Ian could have drawn inspiration from like cows or even portraits of other students. But drawing suggestive things like snakes and scorpions is not condoned in this school," he said
Below is the photo of the boy...
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/photo-of-boy-expelled-from-school-for.html
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by Kolababe: 6:21pm
backwardness
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by Chanchit: 6:44pm
This guy is definitely gonna be signed up by the highest bidding cult. He's their material.
7 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by Poorboy: 6:55pm
He resemble witch
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by AfroMighty(m): 7:25pm
My guy no waste talent, art dey sell wella bro
11 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by falcon01: 7:29pm
Kolababe:
what an awesome drawing the Boy's got talent.
the school messed up for expelling the boy though I don't see their fault cos it is a Christian school and they are very religious.
what concerns atheist in the matter. the school is a religious school for crying out loud. What do you expect??.
people need to know their priority's.
if as mentioned in the post about the boy initiating them in his new evil faith then what they did was right cade closed...
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:33pm
The thing drawed looks scary no doubt but o why asking the parents to withdraw him from the skul and enrol him in a day school for keen monitoring?Is that the best aproach to the issue if the allegation they raised is true.the missionary school i graduated from does not buy the idea of expelling an erring student cos they beleive they are in more position to correct such student instead of pushing him or her out to another skul..and to the atheists,na christian get the skul and they dictate who schools there or not.go build ur own skul and stop giving ultimatum to the owners
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by wins18(m): 8:49pm
Now this is pure and applied art, Only artist will understand, the guy has got real talent if atall not induced by some unknown force behind, but the inspiration is unearthly, it seems there is a force behind that little boy that drew that, because this picture is way out of his league.
9 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by herzern(m): 9:15pm
"Atheists in Kenya (AIK)"
Unlike the Niqerian atheist who are cowards.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by rattlesnake(m): 9:16pm
to the pure all things are pure....they see demons but what i see is tonto dioke celebrating her victory
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by gqboyy(m): 9:17pm
Occultists are creepy, that's why they expelled him.
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by bbbabes: 9:18pm
ONLY IN KENYA AND ZIMBABWE can this happen
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by Femsmart(m): 9:18pm
See nice drawing... If na Oyinbo guy draw this for movie or game concept he go earn nothing less than $20K. But Africa...
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by Jeffrey12(m): 9:18pm
ok
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by ItsTheBachelor: 9:18pm
This is lovely. The young man should be encouraged and not punished.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by emmykk(m): 9:19pm
h
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by gift01: 9:19pm
AfroMighty:You know where person fit sell artwork?
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by Danty37(m): 9:19pm
Kolababe:Seun will b happy now...
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by nairalandfreak: 9:20pm
They've just successfully sold the boy to the devil
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by unclezuma: 9:20pm
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by jkendy(m): 9:20pm
Hundreds of them are here, reading and hating but won't change, until they meet face 2 face with their Waterloo
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by drinkgarri: 9:21pm
Pure example of mental slavery
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by kings09(m): 9:21pm
Ok
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by skillful01: 9:22pm
Religion has done no good to Africa
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by tillaman(m): 9:22pm
What's occultic about what he drew?? How many students has he initiated ?? The school should ne closed down, only an occultic person would know an occultic act, just saying tho
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by mickeyrova(m): 9:25pm
Boy its got talent.
All this old conservative people that fear innovation can't find a way to come around their archaic psyche!!!
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by ToriBlue(f): 9:25pm
Always in Kenya!
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by ToriBlue(f): 9:26pm
Danty37:Why will he be happy?
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by mickeyrova(m): 9:26pm
herzern:You are a big fōôl..
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by MtuMsuper: 9:27pm
Courts work in Kenya.... well sometimes. This is a travesty of Justice. They better hire an art consultant posing as a religious fundamentalist to explain what's wrong with that sketch
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by goldfish80(m): 9:28pm
The young man's drawing looks a master piece. I would definitely love to see more of the his works.
Well done lad
|Re: Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" by Xaddy(m): 9:28pm
This boy is gifted.
Someone just recently sent me a drawing I made when I was in High school, I couldn't stop smiling
