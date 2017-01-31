Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Photo Of The Kenyan Student Expelled From School Over "Occultic Drawing" (7724 Views)

In a letter, the Christian school noted that the teenager could be aligned to a cult. They also accused him (ian njenga) of initiating other students to join his alleged faith.

The high school went ahead to advice his parents to take him for counselling and transfer him to a day school where they can keep a keen eye on him.



When confronted by concerned people, the school's Principal maintained that the drawing made by Ian could not be condoned in the school.



"We have so many things within the school that Ian could have drawn inspiration from like cows or even portraits of other students. But drawing suggestive things like snakes and scorpions is not condoned in this school," he said



Below is the photo of the boy...



backwardness 3 Likes

This guy is definitely gonna be signed up by the highest bidding cult. He's their material. 7 Likes

He resemble witch 1 Like

My guy no waste talent, art dey sell wella bro 11 Likes

Kolababe:

Below is the photo of the boy...

what an awesome drawing the Boy's got talent.



the school messed up for expelling the boy though I don't see their fault cos it is a Christian school and they are very religious.



what concerns atheist in the matter. the school is a religious school for crying out loud. What do you expect??.



people need to know their priority's.



if as mentioned in the post about the boy initiating them in his new evil faith then what they did was right cade closed... what an awesome drawing the Boy's got talent.the school messed up for expelling the boy though I don't see their fault cos it is a Christian school and they are very religious.what concerns atheist in the matter. the school is a religious school for crying out loud. What do you expect??.people need to know their priority's.if as mentioned in the post about the boy initiating them in his new evil faith then what they did was right cade closed... 2 Likes

The thing drawed looks scary no doubt but o why asking the parents to withdraw him from the skul and enrol him in a day school for keen monitoring?Is that the best aproach to the issue if the allegation they raised is true.the missionary school i graduated from does not buy the idea of expelling an erring student cos they beleive they are in more position to correct such student instead of pushing him or her out to another skul..and to the atheists,na christian get the skul and they dictate who schools there or not.go build ur own skul and stop giving ultimatum to the owners 1 Like

Now this is pure and applied art, Only artist will understand, the guy has got real talent if atall not induced by some unknown force behind, but the inspiration is unearthly, it seems there is a force behind that little boy that drew that, because this picture is way out of his league. 9 Likes

"Atheists in Kenya (AIK)"



Unlike the Niqerian atheist who are cowards. 3 Likes

to the pure all things are pure....they see demons but what i see is tonto dioke celebrating her victory

Occultists are creepy, that's why they expelled him.

ONLY IN KENYA AND ZIMBABWE can this happen

See nice drawing... If na Oyinbo guy draw this for movie or game concept he go earn nothing less than $20K. But Africa...

This is lovely. The young man should be encouraged and not punished. 1 Like

AfroMighty:

My guy no waste talent, art dey sell wella bro You know where person fit sell artwork? You know where person fit sell artwork?

Kolababe:

Below is the photo of the boy...



Seun will b happy now... Seun will b happy now... 1 Like

They've just successfully sold the boy to the devil

Hundreds of them are here, reading and hating but won't change, until they meet face 2 face with their Waterloo

Pure example of mental slavery 1 Like

Religion has done no good to Africa

What's occultic about what he drew?? How many students has he initiated ?? The school should ne closed down, only an occultic person would know an occultic act, just saying tho 1 Like 1 Share

Boy its got talent.

All this old conservative people that fear innovation can't find a way to come around their archaic psyche!!!

Always in Kenya!

Danty37:

Seun will b happy now... Why will he be happy? Why will he be happy?

herzern:







Unlike the Niqerian atheist who are cowards.

You are a big fōôl.. You are a big fōôl..

Courts work in Kenya.... well sometimes. This is a travesty of Justice. They better hire an art consultant posing as a religious fundamentalist to explain what's wrong with that sketch 1 Like

The young man's drawing looks a master piece. I would definitely love to see more of the his works.

Well done lad