₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,172 members, 3,371,167 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 09:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) (8911 Views)
Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Her Husband, Ahmed (pics) / Zahra Buhari Celebrates Independence Day With The Less Privileged In Abu / Hanan Buhari Celebrates Her Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by sixtuschimere: 7:55pm
Wife of the President, Her Excellency Mrs. Aisha Buhari has charged privileged Nigerians to do more in the lives of the less privileged with a view to increasing the feeling of humanity among citizens. She made the call during the distribution of gift packs to patients at the four district hospitals in Abuja; Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and Maitama in commemoration of her birthday, On Friday 17th February, 2017.
Mrs. Buhari, who was speaking through Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, further said that imbibing the spirit of giving will spread love and amity in the polity. She said these gifts exemplify the work that Her Excellency’s project, Future Assured is doing all over Nigeria, especially to the less privileged.
“Her Excellency wants to remember the less-privileged on this important day and that is why she is sharing with them. She wants to touch their lives and wants them to feel her on this symbolic day” said Dr. Hajo Sani.
The Medical Director, District Hospital, Asokoro Dr. Abubakar Ahmadu, who led the team round maternity, neonatal and paediatric wards in the Hospital, commended wife of the President for her humanitarian services that hold wide acclaim and said the gift packs are symbolic of what privileged Nigerians should do to the underprivileged.
Dr. Sani was supported by Dame Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, and Mrs. Beatrice Bassey, Coordinator, African First Ladies Peace Mission at the outing.
Suleiman Haruna
Director of Information
Office of the Wife of the President
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/aisha-buhari-celebrates-birthday-with.html
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by herzern(m): 7:57pm
Only on her birthday??
What happens on the other 364 days??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by iambijo(m): 8:03pm
I wish her happy birthday, i wish buhari speedy recovery
5 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by DozieInc(m): 8:05pm
Ok. Nice gesture.
BTW why didn't she celebrate it in London.
5 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:07pm
Nice
Check my signature for affordable and beautiful window blinds
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by NOC1(m): 8:17pm
herzern:
Who did you help today, who did you help some days back?
If she stays in her house and cut cake with her family wahala (you will see tax payers money up and down)
Give it back to those in need wahala.
Nigeria has no mekwatarisim.
16 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by unclezuma: 8:22pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by philtex(m): 8:23pm
And her husband is @ London Hospital.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Big4wig(m): 8:23pm
Why didn't she celebrate it with her husband who is a patient in another country
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by tribalistseun: 8:23pm
Thieves, they're now spending our OIL money on their selves in the North
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:24pm
Where is BUHARI?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Pavore9: 8:24pm
Nice gesture.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 8:24pm
i am not hating on her .....but she looks older than her age
but the lady is sweet
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by ddippset(m): 8:24pm
Lol, seems like there are always over 100 people waiting to pounce on front page.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by midehi2(f): 8:25pm
46 ke!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Weselion(m): 8:25pm
Thank God for her
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Ihavespoken: 8:26pm
Specialist clinic be like mortuary Mtchewww
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Opakan2: 8:26pm
Mama Nigeria... Happy birthday to you
Long life, good health, ageless beauty and prosperity for you. Amen!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by bantudra: 8:26pm
hmmm...our maintainance culture is still very bad..
the hospital is already starting to rot..look at the ceiling...
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by prinsam30(m): 8:27pm
I thought she was in London nursing her husband abi she no longer belong to za kitchen, za living room and za oza room
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Agimor(m): 8:27pm
Wahoo... 73-46 = 27
Bubu like fresh bread too much.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by annnikky(f): 8:27pm
Buh she suppose to spend d birthday with her husband
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by mykelmeezy(m): 8:27pm
while bubu is wasting tax payers money in London
seems bubu stole her from saraki n his wingman sanusi
1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by CRAPHA96(m): 8:28pm
Chai this woman don Bleep down all bubu waist down
Buhari 75 - 46 aish = 29 chai there's God ooh
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by maxzzo1(m): 8:29pm
I don't tink dis our first lady is responsible imagine... her husband is in London sick bed or leave or whatever And she is here celebrating.....instead of to stay by her husband tomorrow she tell d gullibles that she is d one cooking for Mr President....
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by abbey2016(m): 8:34pm
Happy birthday to our first lady,wishing u long life with our able president and prosperity cheers
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by finderofX: 8:35pm
But is there no oza room in London? Why is Aisha staying in naija n baba is in London, and the oza room in London is on leave
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Khrisfame(m): 8:41pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by drtee247(m): 8:41pm
Big4wig:
Wetin concern you?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by ruggedised: 8:44pm
who will Bleep her tonight
Ayam heading to aso rock now to meet her in da oza rum
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by Big4wig(m): 8:47pm
drtee247:wetin concern u with my comment
|Re: Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:47pm
Ok.
While some Nigerians are eagerly waiting to celebrate deathday for her husband.
Do You Think Nigeria Can Actually Get Better? / Merger Of Parties: INEC Gives Green Light / Breaking News - Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha Beats Wife To Pulp
Viewing this topic: am0s(m), Vintagee, lanre377, Obaofnaija(m), sequential, ch91, YemyTemmy, mekaboy(m), bellenornor(f), olorunwa90(m), Bioboy1213(m), abiambo(m), Lassun01, Lordaweezy, olamakinde(m), nduchucks, lewispius, desiredmee(m), isax, viceldo(m), MrPetex(m), moscobabs(m), Islamicpope(m), bowee4u, Disneylady(f) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16