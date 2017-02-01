Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Celebrates 46th Birthday With Patients In Hospitals In Abuja (Pics) (8911 Views)

Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Her Husband, Ahmed (pics) / Zahra Buhari Celebrates Independence Day With The Less Privileged In Abu / Hanan Buhari Celebrates Her Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mrs. Buhari, who was speaking through Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, further said that imbibing the spirit of giving will spread love and amity in the polity. She said these gifts exemplify the work that Her Excellency’s project, Future Assured is doing all over Nigeria, especially to the less privileged.



“Her Excellency wants to remember the less-privileged on this important day and that is why she is sharing with them. She wants to touch their lives and wants them to feel her on this symbolic day” said Dr. Hajo Sani.

The Medical Director, District Hospital, Asokoro Dr. Abubakar Ahmadu, who led the team round maternity, neonatal and paediatric wards in the Hospital, commended wife of the President for her humanitarian services that hold wide acclaim and said the gift packs are symbolic of what privileged Nigerians should do to the underprivileged.

Dr. Sani was supported by Dame Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, and Mrs. Beatrice Bassey, Coordinator, African First Ladies Peace Mission at the outing.



Suleiman Haruna

Director of Information

Office of the Wife of the President



Source: Wife of the President, Her Excellency Mrs. Aisha Buhari has charged privileged Nigerians to do more in the lives of the less privileged with a view to increasing the feeling of humanity among citizens. She made the call during the distribution of gift packs to patients at the four district hospitals in Abuja; Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and Maitama in commemoration of her birthday, On Friday 17th February, 2017.Mrs. Buhari, who was speaking through Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, further said that imbibing the spirit of giving will spread love and amity in the polity. She said these gifts exemplify the work that Her Excellency’s project, Future Assured is doing all over Nigeria, especially to the less privileged.“Her Excellency wants to remember the less-privileged on this important day and that is why she is sharing with them. She wants to touch their lives and wants them to feel her on this symbolic day” said Dr. Hajo Sani.The Medical Director, District Hospital, Asokoro Dr. Abubakar Ahmadu, who led the team round maternity, neonatal and paediatric wards in the Hospital, commended wife of the President for her humanitarian services that hold wide acclaim and said the gift packs are symbolic of what privileged Nigerians should do to the underprivileged.Dr. Sani was supported by Dame Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, and Mrs. Beatrice Bassey, Coordinator, African First Ladies Peace Mission at the outing.Suleiman HarunaDirector of InformationOffice of the Wife of the PresidentSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/aisha-buhari-celebrates-birthday-with.html

Only on her birthday??



What happens on the other 364 days??



2 Likes 1 Share

I wish her happy birthday, i wish buhari speedy recovery 5 Likes

Ok. Nice gesture.

BTW why didn't she celebrate it in London. 5 Likes

Nice



Check my signature for affordable and beautiful window blinds

herzern:

Only on her birthday??



What happens on the other 364 days??









Who did you help today, who did you help some days back?



If she stays in her house and cut cake with her family wahala (you will see tax payers money up and down)

Give it back to those in need wahala.

Nigeria has no mekwatarisim. Who did you help today, who did you help some days back?If she stays in her house and cut cake with her family wahala (you will see tax payers money up and down)Give it back to those in need wahala.Nigeria has no mekwatarisim. 16 Likes

And her husband is @ London Hospital.

Why didn't she celebrate it with her husband who is a patient in another country 1 Like

Thieves, they're now spending our OIL money on their selves in the North

Where is BUHARI?

Nice gesture.

i am not hating on her .....but she looks older than her age









but the lady is sweet 1 Like

Lol, seems like there are always over 100 people waiting to pounce on front page.

46 ke!

Thank God for her

Specialist clinic be like mortuary Mtchewww

Mama Nigeria... Happy birthday to you



Long life, good health, ageless beauty and prosperity for you. Amen!





the hospital is already starting to rot..look at the ceiling... hmmm...our maintainance culture is still very bad..the hospital is already starting to rot..look at the ceiling...

I thought she was in London nursing her husband abi she no longer belong to za kitchen, za living room and za oza room 2 Likes

Wahoo... 73-46 = 27











Bubu like fresh bread too much.

Buh she suppose to spend d birthday with her husband 1 Like

while bubu is wasting tax payers money in London





seems bubu stole her from saraki n his wingman sanusi 1 Share







Buhari 75 - 46 aish = 29 chai there's God ooh Chai this woman don Bleep down all bubu waist downBuhari 75 - 46 aish = 29 chai there's God ooh 1 Like

I don't tink dis our first lady is responsible imagine... her husband is in London sick bed or leave or whatever And she is here celebrating.....instead of to stay by her husband tomorrow she tell d gullibles that she is d one cooking for Mr President....

Happy birthday to our first lady,wishing u long life with our able president and prosperity cheers

But is there no oza room in London? Why is Aisha staying in naija n baba is in London, and the oza room in London is on leave

Big4wig:

Why didn't she celebrate it with her husband who is a patient in another country

Wetin concern you? Wetin concern you?

who will Bleep her tonight



Ayam heading to aso rock now to meet her in da oza rum

drtee247:





Wetin concern you? wetin concern u with my comment wetin concern u with my comment