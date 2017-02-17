₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,226 members, 3,371,311 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 11:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory (6110 Views)
Lauretta Onochie Announces 2face's Cancellation Of Protest (Pic) / Buhari Appoints Lauretta Onochie As Personal Assistant On Social Media / Members Of PDP BOT Visit Ikpeazu After His Appeal Court Victory Today(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:24pm
See Screenshot..
https://mobile.twitter.com/Laurestar/status/832615729073623040
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:24pm
All Hail The Game Changer!
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by fhranciz(m): 9:26pm
Wetin concern this woman for this matter .
1 Like
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by greatgod2012(f): 9:28pm
See shading.........
But then, AMS is one of them, he's only in PDP as a mole!
RIP, PDP!
2 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:34pm
fhranciz:
What do you expect, when your opponent scores an own goal? Cry?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by seunmsg(m): 9:34pm
fhranciz:
Se she cannot congratulate the authentic PDP chairman again? Just take a chill pill.
Ali Modu Sheriff is the authentic PDP chairman, the original hero of democracy. Wailers should learn to live with the new reality
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by paschu: 9:38pm
You guys are really funny. Even WITHOUT the court, this dude (plus buhari) is too small to hijack the PDP. His time is numbered.
seunmsg:
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by sekundosekundo: 9:40pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Na this kind wuruwuru judgement dey sweeting you.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:48pm
sekundosekundo:
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by ShakaZullu(m): 9:52pm
Rip pdp
pdp died today
they knew it they're already jubliating
well as for me it's time to take a bow from pdp
adieu to once biggest party in Africa
Gej was one of those that killed pdp
he's the best president ever since 1960 but in his quest to be civil, gentle and democratic allowed apc to grow wings and dethroned pdp.
that's why irrespective of how much i hated Obasanjo he's a real politician and that's what apc is doing right now
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by OLADD: 9:53pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Shameless human beings. Instead of ruminating over the evil foisted on Nigeria by their incompetent slave Master (Buhari) and his journeymen , they're here salivating over PDP internal affairs. When Fayose spoke about APC internal crisis in 2014, Lai Mohammed simply asked him to mind his business. Here we now have busybodies who won't just maintain their lane.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by ShakaZullu(m): 9:54pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Ogbonna apc is a worthless party with a useless old vegetable hag as presidiot called buhari
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:00pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:01pm
OLADD:
Ipob yoot! Sorry!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by omenkaLives: 10:01pm
Chai!! Insult upon injury! Anothe miserable night for ekpas!
NgenUkwenu, me and my guys don start from hotel already o! Club in a bit make we go celebrate Sheriff our Hero victory!
Say hello to the two most miserable ediots in the world tonight.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:04pm
omenkaLives:
Same here! We are heading to Lekki for an all night bash!
Let the Children of hate kill themselves here....... ...Our indefatigable Chairman remains....
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by suxkill: 10:06pm
NgeneUkwenu:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by omenkaLives: 10:07pm
NgeneUkwenu:That one no even deserve any attention. Always crying on every thread. Just ignore am make him cry some more.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by omenkaLives: 10:09pm
NgeneUkwenu:Exactly. How great it is seeing them in this traumatic state.
Me right now.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by Bodexman: 10:12pm
This man should just rename the party.
Party destroying people (PDP) cannot sell again.
Or what are they going to preach to Nigerians again? That they are now born again? SMH!
4 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by herzern(m): 10:16pm
I foresee an unopposed presidency election in 2019.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by efilefun(m): 10:17pm
Pepper dem gang, oshey Alimodu, in as much as I dislike this man I am just happy he's teaching that tout of a thing called Fayose what politics really looks like. No be gragra no be by cutting ponmo or dancing like a drunkard at NYSC camp.
3 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by stinggy(m): 10:17pm
Lauretta keep your congrats!
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by OLADD: 10:17pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Robotic unconscientious zombie, carry on.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by cytell56: 10:18pm
[quote author=fhranciz post=53809528]Wetin concern this woman for this matter . [/quote
Na their candidate so as to scatter opposition.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by veacea: 10:18pm
Fayose Be like
4 Likes
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by nairalandfreak: 10:18pm
Module APC agent
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by reyscrub(m): 10:18pm
This woman never fit to be a PA of Buhari, why interfering to opposition matter by wishing Sheriff victory?
This means that APC is writing a script for PDP woes.
Its better PDP act right to shame APC expectation.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Congratulates Modu Sheriff Over His Appeal Court Victory by Jdesilentkiller(m): 10:20pm
It's a real cause for concern when our youth became politically blind with myopic tendencies..... Why can they understand that any APC member happy or congratulating Sherrif is simply mocking the entire PDP power brokers??
Many people warn against the selection of Modu Sherrif as PDP chairman but their thirst for candidate imposition far outweigh their deductive reasoning and common sense... After imposing Sherrif on the shameless Youth they still have the audacity to still impose Makarfi because the former was getting unpopular....
What's my own, I will keep laughing while they maim themselves to stupor..
Ayodele Fayose's Inauguration Ceremony Pictures / Before A Hate For SW Brews Up / See How Wike Greeted Patience Jonathan & Obasanjo At Gov Umahi's Mum Burial(pics
Viewing this topic: seguno2, zoe80, Lifecare(m), sultan457, LaminuGana, Chudymario, Mavin1(m), abimic(m), Newbiee, franciskaine(m), yjgm(m), kponkedenge(m), alexistaiwo, Dgreat07(m), PerfectFortune, NgeneUkwenu(f), forayfleo(m), efavour, IVORY2009(m), tonyzaks and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17