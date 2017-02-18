₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 11:34am
Prayers were held by Muslim faithfuls for the health and success of president Buhari, early saturday morning in Nassarawa.
Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/prayers-held-president-buharis-health-nassarawa-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:36am
MUSTAJAB.
2 Likes
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by inourcare: 11:40am
Amen.
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 11:42am
I curse Luggard.
16 Likes
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by Jessicaseth(f): 1:06pm
I wish buhari a safe return. I am enjoying nairaland
4 Likes
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by fxbot: 1:08pm
RUBBISH.... THESE NONENTITIES didn't hold prayer for the economy to come back alive. All of us will eat sand eventually if that is what will make are brains reset to factory settings... I will see if when food becomes so scares, any of these ODEs will have energy to sit like this or worry about their stomach.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 1:09pm
Jessicaseth:Wow... Yo Pretty
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 1:09pm
That's good.. Amen!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 1:09pm
As much as I dislike Buhari and his way of leadership..
I wish him good health
5 Likes
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 1:09pm
Jessicaseth:can we ride?
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by jesus500(m): 1:09pm
Many of them have not eaten today and they have strength to pray for buhari. Innocent nigerians have been killed in this country by fulani herdsmen, did they pray for them?
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 1:10pm
See them, we had a healthy president before him but some preferred the one that will cost us millions on foreign medical bills and renting of airport parking spaces for our presidential jet, not to talk of estacodes for accompanying staffs, accommodation and feeding allowances
May God help this country
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by okochaik: 1:10pm
I wish the idiot well, but he should resign or else....
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by hobermener: 1:11pm
Prayers held for the president Kikikkiki
If the president really trusted and believed in your prayers, he wouldn't run to the land of the kafirs to seek medical help, after sinking billions of tax payers money into that junk aso rock clinic.
3 Likes
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by 2sydoflyf(m): 1:11pm
Channel your prayers to something else,may be our economy. Our president is 'witty and healthy'
2 Likes
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by ezera(m): 1:11pm
when a leader becomes more important than the country.
1 Like
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by ancientbanana: 1:11pm
I laff in Arabic
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by stanleyalpacino(m): 1:11pm
Jessicaseth:
Good to know you are enjoying the forum.. Do u Mind if I take you around?
1 Like
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 1:11pm
Jessicaseth:
Great ..we are enjoying your pretty image too
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by ayobamiakinrind(m): 1:12pm
itsdumebi:
What's all this nonsense? People idling upandan, is the President sick? Ask FEMI, LAI and SHEU.
1 Like
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by ThinkDeeply: 1:12pm
The president is hale and hearty according to his spokesman.
Does it mean that someone that is hale and hearty is technically sick?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 1:12pm
Is he sick? They should just tell us so we know what where and what to pray about. I am tired of our president hiding things from same people that voted him in. Have we been fooled?
1 Like
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by GodsOwnFav: 1:13pm
Buhari that doesn't give a fu*k abt Nigerians, backward region, religion and folks.
I wish Buhari anything God wishes him: death or life, I don't care!
His leadership has caused too many deaths to be numbered, I feel nothing for him.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:15pm
If PMB is sick, may God heal him, but all I know is,
Buhari is lying "hale and hearty" in a London hospital.
That's what we were told.
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by SpencerLewis(m): 1:15pm
This is getting quite interesting and out of hand ooo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 1:15pm
Shebi dem talk say Baba dey 'Hale and Hearty'
These people no go gree talk true, make we know as we wan take solve our major problem; Recession.
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by pasol4real(m): 1:16pm
All in the name of retaining power at all cost
Northerners.
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by Nulax1003: 1:16pm
Amen.... Come safe and sound to continue d good job.... Diversification continue... No going back.... Youth stop complaining go to farm
1 Like
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by HQuadreal(m): 1:17pm
Jessicaseth:You are still new, there is more to enjoy my dear.
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 1:17pm
I am always ready as stated in the Bible to pray for the peace of my Jerusalem which is Nigeria but for a leader who has failed to tell us his ailment, i wont pray for him base on that sickness. I can only be praying the usual prayer that God "guide our leaders right".
But wait, what are they even hiding? the man is over 70 yrs and he is old and I know that various health issue can associate with old age (I don't even know yet what mine will be though I pray for good health).
but why is he hiding his?
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by Dhaffs(m): 1:17pm
May ina kip prayin sha,infact wia are d arab counterpart
|Re: Prayers Held For Buhari's Health In Nasarawa (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:18pm
ThinkDeeply:
Haven't you heard he's lying "hale and hearty" in a London hospital?
