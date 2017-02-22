Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) (3662 Views)

https://adeenewsblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/02/prayer-session-led-by-governor-ganduje.html?m=1 A prayer session led by Governor Dr. abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has been held for Speedy and better recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari who is on vacation in London.

May God answer their prayer (s) 3 Likes

Praying for a man who is hale and hearty? 10 Likes 1 Share

so buhari is sick 1 Like

But I thought they said it's not critical

Politcal prayers. A little too late

Okay, so how much was spent for the prayers and did they hire spiritual consultants?

he is notsick

Yeye dey smell.

Not from their heart, all this is jst to make Buhari feel they love him.

TippyTop:

Praying for a man who is hale and hearty?

Azin! Ayam not understanding o!



Meanwhile...



Nigerians and creating funny memes tho! This cracked me up! Fellow wailers copy it and share it to zombies! Azin! Ayam not understanding o!Meanwhile...Nigerians and creating funny memes tho! This cracked me up! Fellow wailers copy it and share it to zombies! 2 Likes

For a peaceful burial & transition of power

Prayers are useless. Nigerians are always looking for a way to waste time and do nothing

Though the Dullard is hale and hearty 1 Like

Only God knows how much was budgeted for this prayers

May God answer their prayers

veacea:

Okay, so how much was spent for the prayers and did they hire spiritual consultants? From the office of the Presidency, amount spent on prayers = Imams = 50 Million Dollars, Native Doctors = 50 Million Dollars, Guy men Pastors = 50 Million Dollars, association of witches and wizards = 50 Million dollars, Marabout from Senegal & Niger = 50 Million Dollars, total = 250 Million Dollars ( 250, 000, 000 Dollars )

waste of time and money. How did they know that the old man is sick?Confused people united waste of time and money. How did they know that the old man is sick?Confused people united

as if they care, but just playing the politics to defend d born to rule mentality. just passing

This London people funny die, them give us Ibori and seize Buhari

Haba, I thought he was hale and hearty

hanha. Wailers how market.

so pesin wey dey hale and hearty no nid prayers. u r a great pesin