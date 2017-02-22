₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by Kimjinkyu(f): 7:13pm
A prayer session led by Governor Dr. abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has been held for Speedy and better recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari who is on vacation in London.
https://adeenewsblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/02/prayer-session-led-by-governor-ganduje.html?m=1
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by Rollsnjaguar(m): 7:16pm
May God answer their prayer (s)
3 Likes
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by TippyTop(m): 7:21pm
Praying for a man who is hale and hearty?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by Annie939(f): 7:30pm
so buhari is sick
1 Like
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:57pm
But I thought they said it's not critical
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by Nellybank(m): 9:57pm
Politcal prayers. A little too late
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by veacea: 9:58pm
Okay, so how much was spent for the prayers and did they hire spiritual consultants?
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by u11ae1013: 9:58pm
he is notsick
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by Rilwayne001: 9:58pm
Yeye dey smell.
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:58pm
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by BillDesmond2much(m): 9:59pm
Not from their heart, all this is jst to make Buhari feel they love him.
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:59pm
TippyTop:
Azin! Ayam not understanding o!
Meanwhile...
Nigerians and creating funny memes tho! This cracked me up! Fellow wailers copy it and share it to zombies!
2 Likes
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by AngelicBeing: 9:59pm
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by cosmatika(m): 9:59pm
For a peaceful burial & transition of power
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by InsanePsycho(m): 10:01pm
Prayers are useless. Nigerians are always looking for a way to waste time and do nothing
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by Mememan: 10:01pm
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by sakalisis(m): 10:01pm
Though the Dullard is hale and hearty
1 Like
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by Ahmadgani(m): 10:01pm
Only God knows how much was budgeted for this prayers
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by justscorchone(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by IbBarham(m): 10:02pm
May God answer their prayers
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by AngelicBeing: 10:02pm
veacea:From the office of the Presidency, amount spent on prayers = Imams = 50 Million Dollars, Native Doctors = 50 Million Dollars, Guy men Pastors = 50 Million Dollars, association of witches and wizards = 50 Million dollars, Marabout from Senegal & Niger = 50 Million Dollars, total = 250 Million Dollars ( 250, 000, 000 Dollars )
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:03pm
waste of time and money. How did they know that the old man is sick?Confused people united
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by michael3876(m): 10:03pm
as if they care, but just playing the politics to defend d born to rule mentality. just passing
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by PETUK(m): 10:07pm
This London people funny die, them give us Ibori and seize Buhari
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by Bennycollins: 10:08pm
Haba, I thought he was hale and hearty
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by FriendChoice(m): 10:15pm
hanha. Wailers how market.
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by purpledferanmi1: 10:15pm
so pesin wey dey hale and hearty no nid prayers. u r a great pesin
|Re: Prayer Session Led By Governor Ganduje Held For Buhari Quick Recovery (photo) by Justiceleague1: 10:18pm
Rabbish....meanwhile,outside that praying hall,and under the hot sun,are another set of busy body ppl also doing their prayers,afonja muslims,who are not allowed to mingle with the hawusa muslims inside the ac hall..
Thunda faya and roast them dia,mumuni,muftaus tigerclaws berebes
