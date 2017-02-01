₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,680 members, 3,372,561 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 05:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert (8140 Views)
Georgina Onuoha To Beat Kemi Olunloyo In Ibadan (Photos) / Georgina Onuoha Flaunts Body In Bum Short / Photos From Georgina Onuoha's Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by Mrop(m): 1:16pm
Kemi Olunloyo has a 30 year old son, Enitan Robert who she celebrated yesterday.
Georgina Onuoha has put their beef aside to pray for Kemi’s son! She posted the same photos Kemi posted with her son and wrote;
“Isn’t it amazing that a woman who is quick to curse other people’s children when she can’t
face their mom be lavishing such praise on her own kids. @hnnafrica I could use this day to curse your child with Amadioha and Chukwu
bi ni gwe to strike him dead and wish him all you wished my kids!!! But you know scum??
I will bless your child rather May the heavens watch and protect him for you May the sun rise to meet him May God cause strangers to bless
May the sins of his mother never be melted on him.
May the doors of heaven and blessings from above continue to keep him for you. He will live to his full potential Where others fail, he will excel
Like his name implies Enitan.. so shall it be herald on the lips of.Men.
He will grow gray to bury you, his children will call you grandma and teach love.
All the places you failed in life, he shall excel beyond measures.
He will heal every wound you’ve open and mend every bridge for you.
For his sake, God will grant you wisdom and give you many years..
He will live to lead his generation and be a viable member of the world. This and many more
blessings I pray for him on his 30th birthday. God bless him.. Can someone please say Amen..”
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/02/georgina-onuoha-showers-kemi-olunloyo-s.html?m=0
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by chordrylateral: 1:18pm
Is this the part 2 of the movie kemi vs onuoha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by BUHARImyDOG: 1:20pm
Mummy says.... Alcohol, Sex and Night clubs are my Enemies.... God says Love your Enemies as your self..... Should I obey God or Mummy Just confused here
10 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by Michellla(f): 1:26pm
This two should go relax on a plastic chair.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by dorry62(f): 1:30pm
Georgina you and kemi are mad.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:59pm
they need this for auto reset
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by DozieInc(m): 2:24pm
Those who give a fvck are in London.
2 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by sugarbelly4: 2:35pm
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by pyyxxaro: 3:18pm
I think a boxing contest would be the best way to settle this rift
2 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by Prettygarllardo(f): 4:23pm
May the sins of his mother never be melted on him.
3 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by herzern(m): 4:33pm
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by unclezuma: 4:33pm
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by kokosin: 4:33pm
amen
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by Phiniter(m): 4:35pm
Kemi dey her own now you go dey find trouble
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by uwebo: 4:35pm
beautiful woman
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by Vickiweezy(m): 4:35pm
Those who have a fvck were given 4-0 and 5-1 respectively .
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by Lukmann1: 4:35pm
we don't cared.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by kennygee(f): 4:37pm
Smh.
I thought Georgina would borrow herself some sense and leave aunty Kemi alone, but it looks like she wants all her dirty linens washed in public.
If not for this their fight, I wouldn't have known Georgina's husband's license was revoked and that he got charged of a DUI.
Kemi Olunloyo is a psycho who is intelligent and smart in what she does, journalism.
She will dig out ur secret for all to see because she no longer has any. Everyone knows what they need to know about her so she has no fear of any scandals.
This isn't a prayer cause it is borne out of malice.
3 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by Ezedon(m): 4:38pm
Dont really know what to comment
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by Pavore9: 4:39pm
See as Georgina dey find trouble now!
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by Classicjadon(m): 4:40pm
If you are a music artist, be it upcoming or famous you and you wish to drop your music for fans to access online. Or online promotion, You can send your song and art-pic to jadonentertainment@gmail.com for help or Call Jonathan on 09092387158.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by seth12: 4:40pm
Pray for kemi too biko
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by jumpandpas(m): 4:40pm
DozieInc:At Abuja house
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by DIKEnaWAR: 4:41pm
She is stylishly running from my dear Kemi
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by Khris3(m): 4:41pm
Meet the US-based Nigerian B00ty Queen Raking Heavy Dollars from Showing Off Her Backside (Photos)
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/2389-meet-the-us-based-nigerian-b00ty-queen-raking-heavy-dollars-from-showing-off-her-backside-photos.html
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by AlexCk: 4:41pm
Immature ladies,
Acting like kids, they don't know they are old.
Social network making people act silly since 10,000bc
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by amazon14: 4:42pm
This is a difference between a sane and insane woman. Thanks G.O.
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by manu1: 4:45pm
Prayer for a lunatic's son. I think you are towing Kemi' line, here Georgina. Seeking for attention
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by akanbiaa(m): 4:46pm
It is well, Please check my Personal text and Signature to know safe way to make money online as at these moment
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by VickyRotex(f): 4:46pm
Tani Georgina, tani Kemi, Tani Enitan?
Here in Israel, we dont know these people
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by freshness2020(m): 4:46pm
Busy body
Gbaza queen.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Prays For Kemi Olunloyo's Son, Enitan Robert by obembet(m): 4:46pm
J
OMG Is This Wizkid!!!! I Want To Faint!!! / Kim Kardashian / Saint Obi’s Wife Gets New Appointment!
Viewing this topic: ILAFF(m), nubiadoll(f), Rexleo(m), harcole, zub(m), Kentox(m), setumnu, agongajoseph(m), martha89, DeBlunt, iyobs7(m), Wongi378(f), prettyprecy(f), jflexy(m), softMarket(m), easiest(m), wink2015, T4Tough, Mcponpin(m), sugarbelly4, sunnymighty(m), blacktallest(f), jgodliving, WealthRite, Davepal, Guiderlaurel, awennie(f), Elderss, Timoodi, 9free(m), blanquito(m), Samadict(f), slimvik(m), etenyong(m), Mskrisx(f), Skilfulet(m), Bamilajunior(m), porchster, genteelo(m), richard69(m), daikale, BrainCONCEPTZ(m), EkeBarry(m), leeman009, Cachez(m), schwarzkopf(m), hemenie(m), lade007(m), Hades2016(m), Correct1, STemidayo23, dubemnaija, Jennydove24, Alexrayz(m), poshest(f), kennkay87(m), debokaz(m), ibsals(m), glowshine(f), william5, jidody(m), kka2007, Fact007(m), xtratagem(m), innocent27(m), Tholudee(f) and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6