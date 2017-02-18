₦airaland Forum

Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by dre11(m): 2:14pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A 55-year old man, Oyegbile Adebayo is cooling his feet in prison after he was arrested and ordered remanded in prison custody by court for preventing a woman, Doris Ofokansi from taken possession of his house sold to her by his wife, Elizabeth Oyegbile.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Adebayo trouble started after his wife, Elizabeth sold his house for N3 million to a Ofokansi without his knowledge and absconded with the money.

Elizabeth, it was learnt collected the money from Ofokansi and promised her that the family will move out by January from the house located at Alade Falade Street off Isuti Road in Egan, Lagos suburb where they reside, and then she will eventually take possession.

It was gathered that as all those arrangement was going on, Adebayo, who owned the house, was unaware that his wife had already issued the buyer receipts and some documents to take possession of the house.

However, trouble started when the buyer brought an iron gate and some blocks worth N240,000 to renovate the house to her taste before she will move into the bungalow.

She then met Adebayo in the bungalow who asked to know her mission in his house, it was then she informed him that his wife had sold the house to her since last year.

Adebayo reportedly chased Ofokansi away and destroyed the blocks and iron gate she brought for renovation.

The matter was reported to the police at Igando division who arrested Adebayo for conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

Elizabeth was trailed and later arrested and charged with the same offence, in addition to selling the building to Ofokansi without the consent of her husband.

Both Adebayo and Elizabeth were charged before Magistrate’s court sitting in Ejigbo where they pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum each.

They were remanded in prison pending when they will perfect their bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 5 March 2017.

While they were been taken to prison, Adebayo said openly that it was his wife, Elizabeth that sent him to prison.

http://pmexpressng.com/woman-sent-husband-prison-selling-house/

Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by ihejimagha(f): 2:17pm
Wife frm pit of hell

Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by madridguy(m): 2:18pm
This is serious.
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by yomi007k(m): 2:30pm
Hell is empty, all the devils are here.

Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Nickymezor(f): 2:44pm
Mehn! Is his wifey okay I dont get her action o undecided
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by xreal: 3:55pm
Most people will not read the content, and yet comment.
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by babasolo(m): 3:55pm
its a fuuucked up world


Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Jessicaseth(f): 3:55pm
Some women are heartless and evil. Thank God for the wife I am growing to become.

13 Likes

Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by unclezuma: 3:55pm
Ofokansi...

Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by EastGold(m): 3:56pm
Chisos
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by ImadeUReadThis: 3:56pm
Afonjas be selling their houses and lands to Igbos since 1970

Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by omololaade(f): 3:56pm
Dis is serious o
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Lasskeey: 3:56pm
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Icekeeng: 3:57pm
Wickedness and greed at its peak. If I were the man, as soon as we are both granted bail, I'd look for every possible means to end that wife of mine. Rubbish!

Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Oyind17: 3:57pm
Fear some women!
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Chuknovski: 3:58pm
may I not marry problems in Jesus name

Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by DuBLINGreenb(m): 3:59pm
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Vickiweezy(m): 3:59pm
This OP sef, the way you take twist the topic of this thread, I troway cap for you grin



Women! They can never be trusted angry

Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by ojmaroni247(m): 3:59pm
A pretty one at dat..... Distance wont be an issue smiley
Jessicaseth:
Some women are heartless and evil. Thank God for the wife I am growing to become.
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by DuBLINGreenb(m): 4:00pm
Typical Nigerian woman
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by pesinfada(m): 4:00pm
our wives have gone mad again o
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by nairaman66(m): 4:01pm
Wonders shall never end!
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by uwebo: 4:02pm
why is man so unkind to mankind
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by ibroh22(m): 4:02pm
nawa o,,,must be yeebo
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by hollywater: 4:02pm
God please keep bad wife away from me.
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by DirtyGold: 4:02pm
May God save us from evil people....

What's tha business?

ImadeUReadThis:
Afonjas be selling their houses and lands to Igbos since 1970

Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by nairalandfreak: 4:03pm
Speechless lipsrsealed
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:05pm
The good wives are not yet born
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by ednut1(m): 4:05pm
sometimes is like entering ur doom
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by pweshboi(m): 4:05pm
after God almighty fear WOMEN
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by obembet(m): 4:05pm
Hmmmm Obinrin

Guys... Pray and do correct findings before u hook to anyone ooo

There some woman u need to kill and consider snake to live
Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by seth12: 4:06pm
its all for nothing

