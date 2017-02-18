CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A 55-year old man, Oyegbile Adebayo is cooling his feet in prison after he was arrested and ordered remanded in prison custody by court for preventing a woman, Doris Ofokansi from taken possession of his house sold to her by his wife, Elizabeth Oyegbile.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Adebayo trouble started after his wife, Elizabeth sold his house for N3 million to a Ofokansi without his knowledge and absconded with the money.



Elizabeth, it was learnt collected the money from Ofokansi and promised her that the family will move out by January from the house located at Alade Falade Street off Isuti Road in Egan, Lagos suburb where they reside, and then she will eventually take possession.



It was gathered that as all those arrangement was going on, Adebayo, who owned the house, was unaware that his wife had already issued the buyer receipts and some documents to take possession of the house.



However, trouble started when the buyer brought an iron gate and some blocks worth N240,000 to renovate the house to her taste before she will move into the bungalow.



She then met Adebayo in the bungalow who asked to know her mission in his house, it was then she informed him that his wife had sold the house to her since last year.



Adebayo reportedly chased Ofokansi away and destroyed the blocks and iron gate she brought for renovation.



The matter was reported to the police at Igando division who arrested Adebayo for conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.



Elizabeth was trailed and later arrested and charged with the same offence, in addition to selling the building to Ofokansi without the consent of her husband.



Both Adebayo and Elizabeth were charged before Magistrate’s court sitting in Ejigbo where they pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum each.



They were remanded in prison pending when they will perfect their bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 5 March 2017.



While they were been taken to prison, Adebayo said openly that it was his wife, Elizabeth that sent him to prison.

http://pmexpressng.com/woman-sent-husband-prison-selling-house/ 1 Like