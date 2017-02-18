₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,678 members, 3,372,560 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 05:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House (9475 Views)
Husband Dumps Wife In Prison After She Stood Surety For Him (pic) / Is It Polite For Husband To Seek Wife's Approval On This? / Why I Prefer My Husband To Slap Me…adaeze Yobo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by dre11(m): 2:14pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-sent-husband-prison-selling-house/
1 Like
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by ihejimagha(f): 2:17pm
Wife frm pit of hell
12 Likes
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by madridguy(m): 2:18pm
This is serious.
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by yomi007k(m): 2:30pm
Hell is empty, all the devils are here.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Nickymezor(f): 2:44pm
Mehn! Is his wifey okay I dont get her action o
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by xreal: 3:55pm
Most people will not read the content, and yet comment.
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by babasolo(m): 3:55pm
its a fuuucked up world
Na so Harmattan stroll come back come check on Us. Mtcheeeew.We are fine Sir, Thanks for your Concern.Can you go back No::
7 Likes
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Jessicaseth(f): 3:55pm
Some women are heartless and evil. Thank God for the wife I am growing to become.
13 Likes
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by unclezuma: 3:55pm
Ofokansi...
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by EastGold(m): 3:56pm
Chisos
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by ImadeUReadThis: 3:56pm
Afonjas be selling their houses and lands to Igbos since 1970
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by omololaade(f): 3:56pm
Dis is serious o
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Lasskeey: 3:56pm
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Icekeeng: 3:57pm
Wickedness and greed at its peak. If I were the man, as soon as we are both granted bail, I'd look for every possible means to end that wife of mine. Rubbish!
1 Like
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Oyind17: 3:57pm
Fear some women!
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Chuknovski: 3:58pm
may I not marry problems in Jesus name
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by DuBLINGreenb(m): 3:59pm
D
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by Vickiweezy(m): 3:59pm
This OP sef, the way you take twist the topic of this thread, I troway cap for you
Women! They can never be trusted
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by ojmaroni247(m): 3:59pm
A pretty one at dat..... Distance wont be an issue
Jessicaseth:
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by DuBLINGreenb(m): 4:00pm
Typical Nigerian woman
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by pesinfada(m): 4:00pm
our wives have gone mad again o
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by nairaman66(m): 4:01pm
Wonders shall never end!
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by uwebo: 4:02pm
why is man so unkind to mankind
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by ibroh22(m): 4:02pm
nawa o,,,must be yeebo
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by hollywater: 4:02pm
God please keep bad wife away from me.
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by DirtyGold: 4:02pm
May God save us from evil people....
What's tha business?
ImadeUReadThis:
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by nairalandfreak: 4:03pm
Speechless
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:05pm
The good wives are not yet born
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by ednut1(m): 4:05pm
sometimes is like entering ur doom
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by pweshboi(m): 4:05pm
after God almighty fear WOMEN
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by obembet(m): 4:05pm
Hmmmm Obinrin
Guys... Pray and do correct findings before u hook to anyone ooo
There some woman u need to kill and consider snake to live
|Re: Woman Sent Husband To Prison After Selling His House by seth12: 4:06pm
its all for nothing
Why Do Some People Abandon Their Parents After Marriage? / How Does It Happen In Your Home, Is Your Marriage This Messed Up? / "Pastor" Kisses Women's Derrière So They Can Find Husbands (viewer's discretion)
Viewing this topic: Marotzke(m), umarazizz87(m), mascotafltd, praisecity(m), okosodo, chuksonu, MARYAPAGU, paranorman(m), Shoelace1(f), Odingo1, TippyTop(m), rallymento(m), Tunndeh(m), princejones(m), sammoR, kayprince, akintom(m), tammie24, babniyen(m), laonidolla(m), Greatbeard(m), metro10, A4dams(m), michoim(m), mikeywise(m), Nateben(m), Saintp(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10