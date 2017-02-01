₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017
|“If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by AbujaBoss: 3:20pm
First lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Grace Mugabe has said that her husband, Robert Mugabe is so much loved by his people to an extent that even if he dies, he will still be fielded as a candidate in a presidential election and Zimbabweans will still massively vote for him.
The 51 years old first lady, who now performs most of his aged husband’s presidential functions and is touted as his possible replacement said this during a rally by the ZANU-PF, the Zimbabwean ruling party.
“If Mugabe dies, we will field his corpse as a candidate for elections to prove that people love him.”
She told thousands of cheering supporters at the rally in Buhera, Eastern Zimbabwe.
“You will see people voting for Mugabe as a corpse. I am seriously telling you – just to show people how people love their president.”
she added.
Grace Mugabe further echoed her husbands role during the guerrilla war against white rule, adding that Mugabe’s associates whom she accused of plotting to take over from him were too old to take power.
“Anyone who was with Mugabe in 1980 has no right to tell him he is old. If you want Mugabe to go, then you leave together. You also have to leave. Then we take over because we were not there in 1980.”
She said.
92 year old Mugabe has increasingly become scarce in the public while the first lady increased her public engagements in recent months. Late last year, the first lady told a women congregation that she was ready to run for the presidency since she was doing everything for her husband.
Mugabe who is set to turn 93 on Tuesday has ruled the southern Africa nation since 1987 amidst a tumbling economy and poor human rights record. A popular pastor who last year led a popular protest against the Mugabe regime was recently arrested, and after he was released on bail he expressed interest in contesting against Mugabe in the country’s 2018 General election.
Though it is not yet clear how he will fare against a living Mugabe, it is much harder predicting how he will fare against his corpse.
http://news.ezeja.com/if-mugabe-dies-we-will-field-his-corpse-as-a-candidate-for-elections/
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by HungerBAD: 3:23pm
No problem.
We will vote for the Corpse. Sometimes I wonder,just like I wonder about Cameroun,if there are men in that Country.
How can one man just hold a Country to hostage for many years.
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by walcut(m): 3:44pm
See confidence
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by hahn(m): 3:44pm
HungerBAD:
Are you now in Zimbabwe?
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by sekundosekundo: 3:52pm
HungerBAD:
I won't disagree with you after all, you voted for a walking corpse in last general election.
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by psucc(m): 4:00pm
That's the kind of 'love' that has brought Nigeria to her knees.
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:09pm
HungerBAD:who and who ? or only u
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by unclezuma: 7:21pm
Well everything under the sun has been seen in Africa...alright folks move along now ain't nothing to see here.
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by Noblesoul123: 7:21pm
In Goldberg's voice;
after Yahya Jammeh, Mugabe Is Next.
Useless bunch of leaders and followers
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by SalamRushdie: 7:21pm
Madness everywhere
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by RedRubberDucky(f): 7:21pm
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by sod09(m): 7:22pm
Lmao
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by NNVanguard(m): 7:22pm
That's the height of power madness
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by TheArticleNG(m): 7:22pm
READ MORE HERE AND SEE PICS
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/if-mugabe-dies-we-will-field-his-corpse.html
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by sankky: 7:22pm
Same here with Buhari cc .Sarrki, modath ngene-whatever, omenka....
Anyway, let Mugabe die first naa make we know
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by maberry(m): 7:23pm
I dey wait patiently to see how dem want do am
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by DivinelyBlessed(m): 7:23pm
Zimbabwe is still in the hands of the Mugabes. Unless God interferes. Converting democracy into a personal and family affair. Shame on you
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by fratermathy(m): 7:23pm
Haba!
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by empress101(f): 7:24pm
okay
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by patrick45(m): 7:24pm
It's not just one man, it's the man with his entire armed forces, power, wealth, just to saw a few
HungerBAD:
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:24pm
Confirm...Mugabe is not jahmeh..Mugabe get sense
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:24pm
I just weak for some folks
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by Dichrys(m): 7:24pm
Wot arrant nonsense
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by iamfroshsylver(m): 7:24pm
Can you imagine? The wife performing presidential role. Whre is the vice president, senate president? That is the reason whites dont take us serious
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by denkyw(m): 7:24pm
Ironically Some Zimbabwe Zombies Will Still Vote For The Corpse, Just Like Their Nigeria Counterparts Voted For A Vegetable With Tissue Paper As Certificate.
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by ROYH: 7:25pm
Okay, Ayam coming
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by cloudyskygrind(m): 7:25pm
We also have copses holding offices in Nigeria
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by devigblegble: 7:26pm
People play too much
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by landinfo: 7:26pm
This comment reminds me of Yar'auda & the present Buhari.....it is a common truth that if u were to put a stone/monkey/corpse as a presidential aspirant (as long as he is from the Northern part of 9JA), he would be voted by them overwhelmingly
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by hucienda: 7:26pm
The One and Only Mugabe of Africa!
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by princeSammyz: 7:27pm
A polite insult on the Zimbabweans... But how do you blame her when the masses/people never stop caressing their chackles. Africans! Its high time they also gave the wave of change a chance.
|Re: “If Mugabe Dies, We Will Field His Corpse As A Candidate For Election” - Wife by Barmmyshoes: 7:27pm
Having been watching Mugabe's wife for quite sometime. Her quest for power is more than that of Mugabe himself.
