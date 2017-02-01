₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by ezeukwu1: 3:47pm
A Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja, on Friday dissolved the marriage between Joseph Danjuma, a farmer, and his HIV positive wife who insists her husband have intercourse with her without using condom.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/my-hiv-positive-wife-insists-i-shouldnt-use-condom/
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by LordIsaac(m): 4:28pm
Tor....even without HIV, "with time, they refuse condom." Lols...
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by unclezuma: 7:25pm
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:26pm
end time couple
3 Likes
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by lovelyjay: 7:26pm
Toor
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by Sisqoman(m): 7:26pm
Hiv Tinz!
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by DivinelyBlessed(m): 7:27pm
You want me to have sexx with you, without a condom and you know you're HIV positive. Are you trying to implicate me?
16 Likes
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by ekems2017(f): 7:27pm
Hmm what can I say.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by favourmic(m): 7:28pm
The girl love raw sex.............
Love is wicked sometime
1 Like
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by KingsArome(m): 7:28pm
This actually not a marriage then
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by BlackOnassis(m): 7:29pm
There are lots of mad people in this world. She is not even grateful the man continued having intercourse with her despite her condition. Wicked woman.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:29pm
Our wives have gone mad again
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by darfay: 7:29pm
Nawa o what happened to for better for worse in sickness and in health
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by damton(m): 7:29pm
Wahala dey.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by Yhemzie(m): 7:29pm
[quote author=ezeukwu1 post=53829589]
How are we sure d husband neva contract HIV.
1 Like
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by mrworldwide1(m): 7:29pm
so he didn't contact hiv ??
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by AntiWailer: 7:30pm
Love with hiv ?
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by darfay: 7:31pm
TANKDESTROYER:
End time comment
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by desreek9(f): 7:31pm
NICE ONE
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by RedRubberDucky(f): 7:31pm
KingsArome:was. Just wasn't a good 1
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by luscioustrish(f): 7:31pm
Odiegwu
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by legendary4luv(m): 7:32pm
I FEAR HIV SO MUCH, LORD PLEASE PROTECT US FROM THIS DREAD DISEASE
2 Likes
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by RedRubberDucky(f): 7:32pm
legendary4luv:there is only 1 prevention method for HIV and other STDs
.....don't have sex let's see how long u can go
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by Sexytemi(f): 7:32pm
Is the hubby negative ni and how did she contact it sef?
1 Like
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by blont(m): 7:32pm
nothing to take please women. even with d sickeness u want skin to skin. kukuma kill am na! thats how they lure us into having sex with them even while they knw they are carrier. the man sef!
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by DIKEnaWAR: 7:33pm
Na was oo
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by chiedu7: 7:33pm
That's wromg
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by LoveJesus87(m): 7:35pm
This is strong! Eleyigidigan! I say this is strong!! Moni Eleyigidigan!!
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by dingbang(m): 7:35pm
DivinelyBlessed:some women are divinely wicked
1 Like
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:35pm
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 7:36pm
how on earth will court try and reconcile such relationship.....
Love is not by force
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by cocoberry: 7:37pm
Everyman
