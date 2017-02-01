₦airaland Forum

Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by ezeukwu1: 3:47pm
A Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja, on Friday dissolved the marriage between Joseph Danjuma, a farmer, and his HIV positive wife who insists her husband have intercourse with her without using condom.

The Presiding Judge, Everyman Eleanya, who ordered the dissolution of the marriage, said that the court had done everything possible to reconcile the parties. “ The court did everything possible to reconcile the couple but all efforts failed.’’

Eleanya dissolved the marriage and ordered that the bride price be returned to the husband. Earlier, Danjuma had told the court that he still loved his wife even with the HIV. “My wife got pregnant and put to bed in 2012; the child got terribly ill and died. “Due to the ailment and death of the child, I insisted that my wife be tested of HIV, which the doctor did and she tested positive. “Because I still loved my wife, we used condom as a means of protection during sexual intercourse. “But as time went on, she refused me using condom on her, and insisted on intercourse without condom,” he narrated.

The respondent, who admitted being HIV positive, consented to the dissolution of the marriage, adding that she was tired of the marriage.


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/my-hiv-positive-wife-insists-i-shouldnt-use-condom/

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by LordIsaac(m): 4:28pm
Tor....even without HIV, "with time, they refuse condom." Lols...
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by unclezuma: 7:25pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:26pm
end time couple

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by lovelyjay: 7:26pm
Toor
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by Sisqoman(m): 7:26pm
Hiv Tinz!
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by DivinelyBlessed(m): 7:27pm
You want me to have sexx with you, without a condom and you know you're HIV positive. Are you trying to implicate me?

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by ekems2017(f): 7:27pm
Hmm what can I say.
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by favourmic(m): 7:28pm
The girl love raw sex.............


Love is wicked sometime

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by KingsArome(m): 7:28pm
This actually not a marriage then
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by BlackOnassis(m): 7:29pm
There are lots of mad people in this world. She is not even grateful the man continued having intercourse with her despite her condition. Wicked woman.

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:29pm
Our wives have gone mad again

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by darfay: 7:29pm
Nawa o what happened to for better for worse in sickness and in health
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by damton(m): 7:29pm
shocked shocked
Wahala dey.

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by Yhemzie(m): 7:29pm
[quote author=ezeukwu1 post=53829589]

How are we sure d husband neva contract HIV.

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by mrworldwide1(m): 7:29pm
so he didn't contact hiv ??
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by AntiWailer: 7:30pm
Love with hiv ?
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by darfay: 7:31pm
TANKDESTROYER:
end time couple

End time comment
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by desreek9(f): 7:31pm
NICE ONE
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by RedRubberDucky(f): 7:31pm
KingsArome:
This actually not a marriage then
was. Just wasn't a good 1
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by luscioustrish(f): 7:31pm
Odiegwu
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by legendary4luv(m): 7:32pm
I FEAR HIV SO MUCH, LORD PLEASE PROTECT US FROM THIS DREAD DISEASE

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by RedRubberDucky(f): 7:32pm
legendary4luv:
I FEAR HIV SO MUCH, LORD PLEASE PROTECT US FROM THIS DREAD DISEASE
lipsrsealed there is only 1 prevention method for HIV and other STDs
.....don't have sex wink let's see how long u can go
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by Sexytemi(f): 7:32pm
Is the hubby negative ni and how did she contact it sef?

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by blont(m): 7:32pm
nothing to take please women. even with d sickeness u want skin to skin. kukuma kill am na! thats how they lure us into having sex with them even while they knw they are carrier. the man sef!
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by DIKEnaWAR: 7:33pm
Na was oo
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by chiedu7: 7:33pm
That's wromg
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by LoveJesus87(m): 7:35pm
This is strong! Eleyigidigan! I say this is strong!! Moni Eleyigidigan!! shocked shocked
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by dingbang(m): 7:35pm
DivinelyBlessed:
You want me to have sexx with you, without a condom and you know you're HIV positive. Are you trying to implicate me?
some women are divinely wicked

Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:35pm
darfay:

End time comment
tongue
darfay:

End time comment
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 7:36pm
how on earth will court try and reconcile such relationship.....
Love is not by force
Re: Court Dissolves Marriage Over HIV Positive Wife by cocoberry: 7:37pm
Everyman

