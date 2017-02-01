₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,678 members, 3,372,559 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 05:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa (3531 Views)
Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Vegetable Soup / Recipe: How To Prepare Suya Spiced Chicken Nuggets / Recipe: How To Make Nigerian Fried Rice, Full Steps (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by VastFinder: 4:04pm
Many have the believe that the originality of Samosa is from Asian and India. So this one is borrowed but trust Nigerians, whatever we borrow, we perfected it more.
The Nigerian Samosa, which is sometimes generally referred to as small chops (wrong to generalize, right to categorize) is usually served at events at as an appetizer.
Here’s how to make the Nigerian Samosa.
Ingredients required
Dough
*. 120g flour
*. 200g minced beef/chicken
*. 3 tablespoon of vegetable oil
*. ½ teaspoon of salt
*. Warm water
*. Half teaspoon of spice (thyme, dry parsley)
Filling
*. Vegetable oil
*. 200g minced meat/beef
*. 2 medium Irish potatoes
*. 2 handful of green peas
*. 1 large carrot
*. Seasoning cubes
*. 1 pinch of garlic powder (optional)
*. Chilli pepper (to taste)
*. 1 teaspoon of curry powder
How to Prepare the Nigerian Samosa: Instructions
Filling
1. Wash and peel the Irish potatoes and carrots.
2. Dice into tiny chewable bits, add green peas and then cook for 4-5minutes (add salt).
3. Make sure the potatoes and carrots are soft (but not over soft). Take it off the heat and set aside.
4. Slice your onions in circles and set aside also.
5. Heat up the vegetable oil in the pot for 1-2 minutes and add the onions, curry powder, garlic and stir for about 5 seconds.
6. Add the minced meat/beef and stir-fry it until the colour changes to a pale colour.
7. Add seasoning cubes, chilli pepper and salt to taste.
8. Add the cooked vegetables and mix it together on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
Dough
1. Pour the flour into a medium mixing bowl.
2. Add warm water, salt and vegetable oil (about 3 spoonful) and mix till you have a smooth stretchy dough
3. Cover the lumpy mixture with an air tight plastic wrap and leave it to breath for 15minutes.
4. After 15minutes, begin kneading the dough to achieve a more stretchy and elastic dough
5. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough to a thickness of about 2-3mm.
6. Using a circular dough cutter or the tip of a round glass bowl, cut out the dough in circles.
7. Now cut the circles in two equal halves and smudge water on the straight part of the semi-circular dough.
8. Shape the dough into cone sizes (but don’t close it up yet).
9. Begin taking 1 spoonful after the other of the filling and add some of it into the dough. Repeat for all the other waiting dough on the waiting list.
10. Heat up some vegetable oil in medium heat and fry the Samosa in it. Fry until the colour changes to light brown.
11.Remove the made Samosa and place them on a paper towel to soak up the oil.
Chop your Samosa with your favourite chilled fruit drink.
Notes
*. Don’t overfill the Samosa cones and make sure they are closed tightly.
*. If you can’t seem to get your dough smooth enough after mixing, try putting the dough in the fridge at step 3.
*. If you’ll rather have a baked Samosa instead of fried, brush with eggs or oil and bake for 15minutes at 180 degrees on your oven heat gauge. At step 10.
Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/02/recipe-how-to-prepare-nigerian-samosa.html
lalasticlala, Mynd44, MissyB3, tjskii, dominique, Ishilove, ijebabe, Sissy3
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by herzern(m): 4:24pm
For the ladies.
Cycles out of thread..
2 Likes
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by wizzlyd(m): 4:24pm
;DHy
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by Noblesoul123: 4:24pm
There are lot of things that are synonymous with Naija but did not originate from the country.
Such things include dance steps like Azonto( Ghana) & Makossa (Cameroun).
Nigerians only gave them wider popularity
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by olaxx: 4:25pm
Lol.
The race for First to comment is real...
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by olaxx: 4:26pm
wizzlyd:
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by AgbenuAnna(f): 4:27pm
hmmm food for d soul
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by Pavore9: 4:27pm
Had some recently, spiced with black pepper (uziza)!
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by Blackbeetle: 4:27pm
nice
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by Chidexter(m): 4:30pm
Yummy, looks like a well styled toasted bread to me.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by Donvilo(m): 4:32pm
Yummy!
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by Vickiweezy(m): 4:32pm
Which money person wan use run dis one.
When man never see groundnut to put inside garri.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by DuBLINGreenb(m): 4:32pm
Nigeria has Somosa Seems like meet pie to me
1 Like
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by unclezuma: 4:33pm
It's Sambosa...
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by daremiarchs(m): 4:36pm
Mtcheew, my eyes are doing me somehow I thought it's how to prepare sambisa ni
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by iamDaisy(f): 4:37pm
Bookmarked
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by Rtopzy(f): 4:38pm
Cool, Will try it soon.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by Lyord56(m): 4:44pm
Soft but not over soft ...
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:57pm
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by godello: 5:02pm
Am hearing this name for the first time. though tested it.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Samosa by wink2015: 5:02pm
The Nigerian Samosa is delicious looking! but I would also like to add my burger to the recipe!
Burgers are an American classic but they're often loaded with fat and calories. The good news is that there are a lot of easy ways to create delicious, low-calorie burger patties.
READ MORE HERE: http://url2it.com/epngac
(0) (Reply)
See The Look Of A Deliciouly Package Edikainkong Vegetable Soup / Can You But Tomatoes In Egusi? Just Wondering. / How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard!
Viewing this topic: Pmajor15(m), Rapsowdee01(m), Tytto(f), adesqr(f), viexcey(f), Branzy(m), OAKSFIVEFARMS, sko(m), vampire2020, Abiagirl777(f), kingkams(m), Escalze(m), Dpearlz, oshotemi19, Gentlephysique, Chrisjane(f), Awho(m), YinkaIb(f), mysteriousman(m), Houseofglam7, victorjoe(m), Accurate5(m), victorking(m), PRINCEEMMY4LIVE(m), BigAli1(m), Cheks01(f), kayceelol, Sunnelzky(m), Shadeolad(f), olaniyi512(m), dhebo(m) and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17