



The Nigerian Samosa, which is sometimes generally referred to as small chops (wrong to generalize, right to categorize) is usually served at events at as an appetizer.



Here’s how to make the Nigerian Samosa.



Ingredients required

Dough

*. 120g flour

*. 200g minced beef/chicken

*. 3 tablespoon of vegetable oil

*. ½ teaspoon of salt

*. Warm water

*. Half teaspoon of spice (thyme, dry parsley)



Filling

*. Vegetable oil

*. 200g minced meat/beef

*. 2 medium Irish potatoes

*. 2 handful of green peas

*. 1 large carrot

*. Seasoning cubes

*. 1 pinch of garlic powder (optional)

*. Chilli pepper (to taste)

*. 1 teaspoon of curry powder



How to Prepare the Nigerian Samosa: Instructions

Filling

1. Wash and peel the Irish potatoes and carrots.

2. Dice into tiny chewable bits, add green peas and then cook for 4-5minutes (add salt).

3. Make sure the potatoes and carrots are soft (but not over soft). Take it off the heat and set aside.

4. Slice your onions in circles and set aside also.

5. Heat up the vegetable oil in the pot for 1-2 minutes and add the onions, curry powder, garlic and stir for about 5 seconds.

6. Add the minced meat/beef and stir-fry it until the colour changes to a pale colour.

7. Add seasoning cubes, chilli pepper and salt to taste.

8. Add the cooked vegetables and mix it together on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.



Dough

1. Pour the flour into a medium mixing bowl.

2. Add warm water, salt and vegetable oil (about 3 spoonful) and mix till you have a smooth stretchy dough

3. Cover the lumpy mixture with an air tight plastic wrap and leave it to breath for 15minutes.

4. After 15minutes, begin kneading the dough to achieve a more stretchy and elastic dough

5. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough to a thickness of about 2-3mm.

6. Using a circular dough cutter or the tip of a round glass bowl, cut out the dough in circles.

7. Now cut the circles in two equal halves and smudge water on the straight part of the semi-circular dough.

8. Shape the dough into cone sizes (but don’t close it up yet).

9. Begin taking 1 spoonful after the other of the filling and add some of it into the dough. Repeat for all the other waiting dough on the waiting list.

10. Heat up some vegetable oil in medium heat and fry the Samosa in it. Fry until the colour changes to light brown.

11.Remove the made Samosa and place them on a paper towel to soak up the oil.



Chop your Samosa with your favourite chilled fruit drink.



Notes

*. Don’t overfill the Samosa cones and make sure they are closed tightly.

*. If you can’t seem to get your dough smooth enough after mixing, try putting the dough in the fridge at step 3.

*. If you’ll rather have a baked Samosa instead of fried, brush with eggs or oil and bake for 15minutes at 180 degrees on your oven heat gauge. At step 10.



Source:



lalasticlala, Mynd44, MissyB3, tjskii, dominique, Ishilove, ijebabe, Sissy3 Many have the believe that the originality of Samosa is from Asian and India. So this one is borrowed but trust Nigerians, whatever we borrow, we perfected it more.The Nigerian Samosa, which is sometimes generally referred to as small chops (wrong to generalize, right to categorize) is usually served at events at as an appetizer.*. 120g flour*. 200g minced beef/chicken*. 3 tablespoon of vegetable oil*. ½ teaspoon of salt*. Warm water*. Half teaspoon of spice (thyme, dry parsley)*. Vegetable oil*. 200g minced meat/beef*. 2 medium Irish potatoes*. 2 handful of green peas*. 1 large carrot*. Seasoning cubes*. 1 pinch of garlic powder (optional)*. Chilli pepper (to taste)*. 1 teaspoon of curry powder1. Wash and peel the Irish potatoes and carrots.2. Dice into tiny chewable bits, add green peas and then cook for 4-5minutes (add salt).3. Make sure the potatoes and carrots are soft (but not over soft). Take it off the heat and set aside.4. Slice your onions in circles and set aside also.5. Heat up the vegetable oil in the pot for 1-2 minutes and add the onions, curry powder, garlic and stir for about 5 seconds.6. Add the minced meat/beef and stir-fry it until the colour changes to a pale colour.7. Add seasoning cubes, chilli pepper and salt to taste.8. Add the cooked vegetables and mix it together on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.1. Pour the flour into a medium mixing bowl.2. Add warm water, salt and vegetable oil (about 3 spoonful) and mix till you have a smooth stretchy dough3. Cover the lumpy mixture with an air tight plastic wrap and leave it to breath for 15minutes.4. After 15minutes, begin kneading the dough to achieve a more stretchy and elastic dough5. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough to a thickness of about 2-3mm.6. Using a circular dough cutter or the tip of a round glass bowl, cut out the dough in circles.7. Now cut the circles in two equal halves and smudge water on the straight part of the semi-circular dough.8. Shape the dough into cone sizes (but don’t close it up yet).9. Begin taking 1 spoonful after the other of the filling and add some of it into the dough. Repeat for all the other waiting dough on the waiting list.10. Heat up some vegetable oil in medium heat and fry the Samosa in it. Fry until the colour changes to light brown.11.Remove the made Samosa and place them on a paper towel to soak up the oil.Chop your Samosa with your favourite chilled fruit drink.*. Don’t overfill the Samosa cones and make sure they are closed tightly.*. If you can’t seem to get your dough smooth enough after mixing, try putting the dough in the fridge at step 3.*. If you’ll rather have a baked Samosa instead of fried, brush with eggs or oil and bake for 15minutes at 180 degrees on your oven heat gauge. At step 10.Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/02/recipe-how-to-prepare-nigerian-samosa.html lalasticlala, Mynd44, MissyB3, tjskii, dominique, Ishilove, ijebabe, Sissy3 3 Likes 1 Share