|Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by conductor1: 9:00pm On Feb 18
Saturday, 18 February 2017http://www.somtoo.com/2017/02/come-and-flog-me-another-physically.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htPci30jK5I
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by HungerBAD: 9:01pm On Feb 18
Exactly my fear.
I knew somebody will do this,after seeing the monetary gift the other assaulted physically challenge man made.
Every Head is different. Every luck is different.
Somebody should please tell this Nnamdi Kanu Wannabe,that he might not be as Lucky as the other guy,Because those in the Nigerian Military are very unpredictable.
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by pyyxxaro: 9:02pm On Feb 18
Naaaa Devil go pick e call
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by fotadmowmend(m): 9:02pm On Feb 18
This one even carry flag
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by conductor1: 9:03pm On Feb 18
fotadmowmend:Hehe.
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by adadike281(f): 9:05pm On Feb 18
could this be jealousy?
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by femolacqua(m): 9:06pm On Feb 18
Copy cat
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by GMBuhari: 9:09pm On Feb 18
Yoruba people will say
Ore re so , iwo naa ni oo so , too ba su redi , Ooyagbe ara
Your friend mess, you wan follow mess by force, if you no soak your pant , you go poo for body
9ice then finished everything , he said Photocopy ko easy
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 9:12pm On Feb 18
femolacqua:God pick my call
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by LivingHuman: 9:14pm On Feb 18
Lmaoooooo ... him go hear am
femolacqua:
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by Young03: 9:20pm On Feb 18
till something happens I go come check back
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by mazimee(m): 9:32pm On Feb 18
The hustle is real. Anything legal that will bring you closer those naira notes.
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by KINGwax007(m): 9:43pm On Feb 18
Na the Biafra flag wey u put for side go make dem shoot u without any remedy...
Ask iPod yoots, how market be!!!
Please, Biafrans, don't abuse me o
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by DozieInc(m): 9:55pm On Feb 18
Trust Nigerians to over-do, this even came with Biafran flag.
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by mightyhazell: 10:09pm On Feb 18
My guy need him own 500k
Afterall he gat d necessary prerequisites
Weak limbs
A military camo
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by Adeoba10(m): 10:29pm On Feb 18
Make dey catch you, after seizing ur wheelchair, community development service go follow join
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by kernel501: 10:29pm On Feb 18
HungerBAD:
They are Awolowo wanna be.
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by PaulKillerman(m): 10:31pm On Feb 18
A military camouflage is worn by anybody in other parts of the world without worries, what us wrong with the Nigerian soldiers that they won't concentrate on the more pressing issues of national importance....
Black's and foolishness are insepereable
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by HateU2(f): 11:29pm On Feb 18
Well, those military guys are over doing it. I like the fact that they were purnished(although not to my satisfaction) but at least, Na something.
Ride on guy. Rep your country
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by gebest: 11:30pm On Feb 18
no wonder, he is an IGBO MAN, at least u know what i mean.
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by omenkaLives: 12:35am
You see the idiots. Always the first to take a shot, when they get served, they run to the internet to bleet all over the place like a goat that lost its kid.
Smh.
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by omenkaLives: 12:42am
KINGwax007:Im sure it is another sacrificial idiot deployed by ipob to be used as a means of propaganda once "it happens".
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by Cadamlk: 2:08am
The military guys have learnt their lesson. They are not interested in assaulting camo wearing physically challenged guys anymore. If the guy likes,he can wear full army uniform,they will only give him a passing glance.
He should look for another means of making 500K cos the tactics he has employed has expired already.
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by mykelmeezy(m): 2:27am
foolishness
handicapped reasoning
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by owobokiri(m): 2:28am
HungerBAD:
Why are you worried? Even in China, Russia, Iran, ordinary folks wear military camo, what is so special about Nigerias military camo to warrant this kind of fear? Useless laws all over the place. The defiance exhibited by these men is heartening. . We obey foolish laws foolishly in this country. . This was how a law was made that required doctors to get written permit from police stations before treating petients with gunshot wounds. Innocent thousands died as a result. And when a doctor disobeyed in order to save a life, rather than stick with the doctor, you find hapless Nigerians blaming the same doctor for risking it to save a life.
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by jose556(m): 2:30am
I hope he can bear the beating too
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by SalamRushdie: 3:17am
He need someone to flog him into prosperity like the other guy
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by dnawah: 7:58am
conductor1:na because him hear say them give the other one money,o boy park well na 4 way we dey,e never reach ur turn to be beating o!
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by mile12crises: 8:55am
omenkaLives:
mpama..... that man has been attaching the biafran flags even before the emergence of Nnamdi kanu.
So look for another story. #rapistomenka
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by woodcook: 9:52am
It is amusing how one of the best and power military in the world don't mind their civilians putting on their military attire,
while one of the worst military in the world is so bent on brutalizing civilians for putting on carmo, oooh I forgot NA are only good at bullying civilians.
|Re: Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) by famousbowale: 9:53am
The Nigeria military will regret apologizing to that crippled man.
The military uniform will soon become a public jersey.
Even a Nnamdi Kanu pig is forming Raster in camouflage.
