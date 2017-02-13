Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Another Physically Challenged Rocks Military Outfit In Onitsha (Pics, Video) (4913 Views)

Saturday, 18 February 2017

Another physically challenged rocks military outfit at same place as first Army brutality victim



Last week, the internet was agog with appalling videos of a crippled man being flogged and dehumanized by Military Police soldiers (see here).



When the incident finally got the attention of authorities, the rampaging soldiers were brought to book by the Nigerian Army and were sentenced to 21 days jail time with hard labour while their victim was dazzled with love by sympathizers from all corners of the country in the form of money, clothing food items and etc.



This evening, a Somtoo Okoye blog reader spotted another physically challenged man at the same location where the first victim was seen, this time, the second man was wearing military shirt and laced his wheelchair with assorted Biafran flags.



Read what the dearie, Johnson, sent me:

"Somtoo, I saw this popular less-privileged ma at New Market Road, Onitsha. He is wearing army colors now. He used to put Biafra color with him but this is the first time I'm seeing him with Army color. Maybe its because of the other man that was given 500k by Ebonyi State governor."

Exactly my fear.



I knew somebody will do this,after seeing the monetary gift the other assaulted physically challenge man made.



Every Head is different. Every luck is different.



Somebody should please tell this Nnamdi Kanu Wannabe,that he might not be as Lucky as the other guy,Because those in the Nigerian Military are very unpredictable. 23 Likes

Naaaa Devil go pick e call 11 Likes

This one even carry flag 1 Like

fotadmowmend:

This one even carry flag Hehe. Hehe.

could this be jealousy? 1 Like

Copy cat 1 Like





Ore re so , iwo naa ni oo so , too ba su redi , Ooyagbe ara



Your friend mess, you wan follow mess by force, if you no soak your pant , you go poo for body





9ice then finished everything , he said Photocopy ko easy Yoruba people will sayOre re so , iwo naa ni oo so , too ba su redi , Ooyagbe araYour friend mess, you wan follow mess by force, if you no soak your pant , you go poo for body9ice then finished everything , he said Photocopy ko easy 9 Likes 2 Shares

femolacqua:

Copy cat God pick my call God pick my call 1 Like

... him go hear am femolacqua:

Copy cat Lmaoooooo... him go hear am

till something happens I go come check back

The hustle is real. Anything legal that will bring you closer those naira notes. 1 Like

Na the Biafra flag wey u put for side go make dem shoot u without any remedy...



Ask iPod yoots, how market be!!!



Please, Biafrans, don't abuse me o 5 Likes 1 Share

Trust Nigerians to over-do, this even came with Biafran flag.















Afterall he gat d necessary prerequisites







Weak limbs



A military camo My guy need him own 500kAfterall he gat d necessary prerequisitesWeak limbsA military camo

Make dey catch you, after seizing ur wheelchair, community development service go follow join

They are Awolowo wanna be. They are Awolowo wanna be. 2 Likes

A military camouflage is worn by anybody in other parts of the world without worries, what us wrong with the Nigerian soldiers that they won't concentrate on the more pressing issues of national importance....



Black's and foolishness are insepereable 12 Likes 1 Share

Well, those military guys are over doing it. I like the fact that they were purnished(although not to my satisfaction) but at least, Na something.



Ride on guy. Rep your country 1 Like

no wonder, he is an IGBO MAN, at least u know what i mean. 1 Like 1 Share

You see the idiots. Always the first to take a shot, when they get served, they run to the internet to bleet all over the place like a goat that lost its kid.



Smh. 1 Like 1 Share

The military guys have learnt their lesson. They are not interested in assaulting camo wearing physically challenged guys anymore. If the guy likes,he can wear full army uniform,they will only give him a passing glance.



He should look for another means of making 500K cos the tactics he has employed has expired already.

foolishness



handicapped reasoning

Why are you worried? Even in China, Russia, Iran, ordinary folks wear military camo, what is so special about Nigerias military camo to warrant this kind of fear? Useless laws all over the place. The defiance exhibited by these men is heartening. . We obey foolish laws foolishly in this country. . This was how a law was made that required doctors to get written permit from police stations before treating petients with gunshot wounds. Innocent thousands died as a result. And when a doctor disobeyed in order to save a life, rather than stick with the doctor, you find hapless Nigerians blaming the same doctor for risking it to save a life. Why are you worried? Even in China, Russia, Iran, ordinary folks wear military camo, what is so special about Nigerias military camo to warrant this kind of fear? Useless laws all over the place. The defiance exhibited by these men is heartening. . We obey foolish laws foolishly in this country. . This was how a law was made that required doctors to get written permit from police stations before treating petients with gunshot wounds. Innocent thousands died as a result. And when a doctor disobeyed in order to save a life, rather than stick with the doctor, you find hapless Nigerians blaming the same doctor for risking it to save a life. 1 Like

I hope he can bear the beating too

He need someone to flog him into prosperity like the other guy

na because him hear say them give the other one money,o boy park well na 4 way we dey,e never reach ur turn to be beating o! na because him hear say them give the other one money,o boy park well na 4 way we dey,e never reach ur turn to be beating o!

omenkaLives:

Im sure it is another sacrificial idiot deployed by ipob to be used as a means of propaganda once "it happens".



mpama..... that man has been attaching the biafran flags even before the emergence of Nnamdi kanu.

So look for another story. #rapistomenka mpama..... that man has been attaching the biafran flags even before the emergence of Nnamdi kanu.So look for another story. #rapistomenka 1 Like



while one of the worst military in the world is so bent on brutalizing civilians for putting on carmo, oooh I forgot NA are only good at bullying civilians. It is amusing how one of the best and power military in the world don't mind their civilians putting on their military attire,while one of the worst military in the world is so bent on brutalizing civilians for putting on carmo, oooh I forgot NA are only good at bullying civilians.