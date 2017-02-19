₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 9:34am
Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel (born 19 February 1963), better known by his stage name Seal, is an English singer and songwriter. He has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and is known for his international hits, including "Kiss from a Rose", which appeared on the soundtrack to the 1995 film Batman Forever. He was a coach on The Voice Australia in 2012 and 2013, and will be returning to Australia to work as a coach in 2017.
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by rawdpiper(m): 9:38am
Ftc Motherfuckers...
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by rawdpiper(m): 9:40am
Wow
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by ayindejimmy(m): 9:50am
I thought he's older self.
He must have started his music career very young
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by Berbierklaus(f): 9:53am
Wow,he used to be quite handsome in his younger days
His songs are lit,indomie children generation won't know him
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by Notime4drama: 10:09am
I only know kiss from the rose
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by momodub: 10:09am
Hbd ....4 Grammy award no be beans oo
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by seankay(m): 10:09am
The guy looks better in dreads
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by sotall(m): 10:10am
like this guy's song titled " kiss from a rose"
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by Houseofglam7: 10:10am
Happy birthday Seal.
I wonder why Heidi left this gentleman
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by Southjoboffer: 10:10am
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:10am
This guy??
Happy happy birthday
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by twilliamx: 10:10am
Hbd scarface
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by onuwaje(m): 10:11am
He has a gud voice
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by xynerise(m): 10:11am
I used "Kiss from a rose" to woo my first girlfriend
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by karlriz(m): 10:11am
HBD
|Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by Stelvin101(m): 10:11am
This is the type of people one wishes Happy bday with full heart and gladness. Not the immediate thread below this one
