Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 9:34am
Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel (born 19 February 1963), better known by his stage name Seal, is an English singer and songwriter. He has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and is known for his international hits, including "Kiss from a Rose", which appeared on the soundtrack to the 1995 film Batman Forever. He was a coach on The Voice Australia in 2012 and 2013, and will be returning to Australia to work as a coach in 2017.

Seal has won multiple awards throughout his career, including three Brit Awards; he won Best British Male in 1992, as well as four Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. As a songwriter, he received the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award, for Best Song Musically and Lyrically, in consecutive years for "Killer" (1990) and "Crazy" (1991).


Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by rawdpiper(m): 9:38am
Ftc Motherfuckers...
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by rawdpiper(m): 9:40am
Wow
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by ayindejimmy(m): 9:50am
I thought he's older self.
He must have started his music career very young
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by Berbierklaus(f): 9:53am
Wow,he used to be quite handsome in his younger days grin

His songs are lit,indomie children generation won't know him grin
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by Notime4drama: 10:09am
I only know kiss from the rose
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by momodub: 10:09am
Hbd ....4 Grammy award no be beans oo
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by seankay(m): 10:09am
The guy looks better in dreads
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by sotall(m): 10:10am
like this guy's song titled " kiss from a rose"
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by Houseofglam7: 10:10am
kiss
Happy birthday Seal.
I wonder why Heidi left this gentleman
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by Southjoboffer: 10:10am
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:10am
This guy??

Happy happy birthday
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by twilliamx: 10:10am
Hbd scarface
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by onuwaje(m): 10:11am
He has a gud voice
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by xynerise(m): 10:11am
I used "Kiss from a rose" to woo my first girlfriend grin
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by karlriz(m): 10:11am
HBD
Re: Seal (musician) Celebrates His 54th Birthday Today by Stelvin101(m): 10:11am
This is the type of people one wishes Happy bday with full heart and gladness. Not the immediate thread below this one tongue

