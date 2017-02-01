₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,118 members, 3,373,789 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic (28746 Views)
Fiance Asked Her To Return N20m Gift & SUV She Got From Ex (Advice) / Guy Gets His Iphone Back From Ex-Girlfriend / Woman Drags Ex-lover To Court For Duping And Refusing To Marry Her (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Nnamdisblog(m): 11:04am
A Twitter user, shared this viral apology letter his Ex-Lover sent to him apologizing for her mistakes. The man graded the letter like a high school teacher, then sent it back after grading it.
Read the remaining part of the letter below.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/man-receives-apology-letter-from-ex.html?m=1
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Nnamdisblog(m): 11:05am
2 Likes
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Davash222(m): 11:07am
I feel for girls that date over sabi boys.
126 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by optional1(f): 11:09am
all this nah apology letter...
Even project no reach like this..
It is well
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by dannytoe(m): 11:11am
The guy no get joy, e belike
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Chidonc: 11:18am
looks like pinkjacket to airforce1, joblessness at it peak
28 Likes
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by alatbaba1(m): 11:24am
Jesu. na emplyment letter
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by decatalyst(m): 11:24am
One word, SAVAGE!
44 Likes
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Berbierklaus(f): 11:28am
Davash222:Its a struggle most girls face once in their life time.
this one must be a talkative and the girl too,they fit themselves
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Davash222(m): 11:30am
Berbierklaus:Lols, you are right. For him to use red biro(not even blue/black) show say na real talkative.
22 Likes
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by johncallidon(m): 11:51am
that's cul
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by cummando(m): 11:53am
The writing is from an underaged person. My deduction a letter from a student doing" extra lessons" with her English teacher
30 Likes
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by NLchikeeto(f): 12:15pm
.
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Aderola15(f): 12:22pm
Lmaoooooo
Dolapo must see this.
1 Like
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by SmellingAnus(m): 12:46pm
It's obvious she really hurt him.... The guy even tried by reading the letter and giving her hope by telling her to be detailed in her apology... Some guys/girls don't even deserve a reply...
3 Likes
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Manueleee(m): 12:51pm
Ok
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Gaara101: 12:55pm
Too much Korean TV shows, I guess
If I remember correctly, the dude gave the girl a 'D-' as well.
If you remember the name of the show, please remind me. The shy guy from Boy before (above) flowers was the dude.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Afonjanightmare(m): 12:55pm
I love this guy already
Women are just useless, they wanna sleep with everything that can give them money and forget they have to settle down someday, then they start looking for that innocent fool they can cry to and deceive
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Pascalville(m): 12:55pm
The boy will surely have a level of confidentiality ...maybe money.....he has money...that's why the girl would write such long letter to a boy...isnt it meant to be vice versa alright he has made fun of you...dump him straightup
2 Likes
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Anusiemgood(m): 12:56pm
hahahah
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by montezz(f): 12:56pm
This guy is wicked
1 Like
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by unclezuma: 12:57pm
This was all I saw...
61/100
Olodo Rabata
#SAVAGEASFÚCK
16 Likes
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by piperson(m): 12:57pm
if only it affect the price of half rubber of garri that's now #400
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by prof1990(m): 12:57pm
The guy mumu no be small
1 Like
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Berbierklaus(f): 12:57pm
Davash222:
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by passyhansome(m): 12:57pm
He gave the girl a D. Who understand that
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by ychris: 12:58pm
It's just a caption. I know that shit_ is not real.
Someone cannot lie in peace again? buh who am i to judge?
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Areaboy2(m): 12:58pm
The guy is a legend
1 Like
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Raskasal(m): 12:58pm
decatalyst:lol. He's going swimming
1 Like
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by pwettiejay(f): 12:58pm
Too long na, ahnahn
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by pat077: 12:59pm
Who get time for this epistle
|Re: Man Receives Apology Letter From Ex-lover, Grades It And Then Sends It Back. Pic by Gaara101: 1:00pm
Davash222:Mentalist, Patrick Jane, Sherlock Holmes; can you please tell us how you made your 'deduction'?
8 Likes
Why Marriage is a scam. / Why Readers, Scientifically, Are The Best People To Fall In Love With / Where Are Our Virgins Today?
Viewing this topic: Winnyluv(f), Ladycroon(f), homz, Silas0(m), linuses, Airell, dancewith, alizma, EJanni(f), bochy, 9jizzy(m), dacostar, AdeOracle(m), sane93(f), mrfree(m), davereal(m), FlyTee(m), skillacci, Tval(m), weldonextreme, Fynebouy, david22uu(m), professore(m), eherbal(m), PFSltd, lefulefu(m), drestoneokuta(m), DareBello(m), heckymaicon, WealthPhillips(m), yokiti, dellabella, eph12(m), GloriaNino(f), bishop4life(m), Haywirezzz, Guyman02, JUBILEE2000, jmichlins(m), harmless011, Kabas800(m), miblolo(f), Graceisall(m), kentuta(m), howfar2, Bash92(m), omene400(m), rovher(m), Emeldyn(f), omolakaka(m), Sterix10(m), Djnotte88(m), papawols, chuckky86(m), daveson07(m), tokzy205(m), Coolie89(m), selfemployed, HenryQuest(m), virtuejoan(f), chookudi(m), kollyjoss(m), ujezeez(m), wencechima(m), emmayayodeji(m), Kekekenny(m), maliksalisu, kamuzu(m), Priceless2802(f), Addays(m), Opinedecandid(m), amprat, buygala(m), neduprince(m), Ishilove, sammi21, spartoo, buzzmania(m), kolikay(m), nogasimplicity, casydigital(m), johnstar(m), titusope(m), dharmeel(m), Xaddy(m), Phealipo(m), solace2013, kolaitan(m), ajuwarhodes(f), Tunar18(m), collinsVP, forandy, yankeezconcept, omoayeni1(m), mrford50, vosquare, Bamideletaiye(m), AccidentalGenius, awolumate7, Reiyvinn(m), cooljude(m), annie74(f), bhella10, oluseye82, Olufhemy(m), Mzgracie(f), Unionised(m), Dfinex(f), Oluwafemitosin(f), Sman37(m), kingkakaone(m), Tokun40, francisbarrack(m), Ebuka2016(m), edubrazil442(m), Sakie, jefdr001, Nnamdisblog(m), martins1213, BADNEAT(m), martinsaba, mykeiy(m), iambijo(m), Korinnesta, obioji(f), mexxy1(m), galadee(m), deife(m), donpedro001(m), Ozid(m), Ekaka1(m), Nnemuka(f), freshness2020(m), youngzeal1, shynrichies(m), Miedez(f), Josh121(m), OlaSalo(m), grimadult(m), COvo(m), Ayotunde200(m), ikotun1987(m), amen2seye, fabian063(m), earthstronaut, 3coins(m), Josephamstrong1(m), Zeedarh(f), ajibolag, remonics, thebest1210, bezimo(m), lollypeezle(m), Bonaventura(m), TOmmyJidex, JeffreyJamez(m), franksteele, IRobot7(m), TerrorSquad147, dadee007(m), Darlee, bangist, samonak(m), adeksam91(m), walezqo(m), ChocolateMeenah(f), Danileinado(m), Donmoris212, cutechi(f), Oloriode, DancingSkeleton(m), Jaiye002(m), disguyz(m), AzizG550(m) and 235 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3