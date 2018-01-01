Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason (25014 Views)

According to this Twitter user, her friend turned down a marriage proposal from her boyfriend of almost 10 years because he couldn't prove to her how marriage to him will enhance her life. Read the rest of the tweets below...



enhance his diick to XXXL







Or enhance his complexion with hypo or Caro white







U dated him for 10 yrs and it's now ur realising his brain needs enhancement





Dating for 10years? what are you proposing for when you already know every corner of her house... 29 Likes





So the only achievement her independence gave her was to reject the marriage proposal of the poor dude who was with her for 10 years?



Most girls need a mental evaluation.



If Mrs Alakija who is the richest black woman and the mother of independent black ladies in Africa can't type these, who the hell is that asshole girl up there?



I need to give the guy sense. What is the need of proposing? When you done dig the hole enter inside for 10yrs. 13 Likes 1 Share

How old is d girl sef that has dated for 10 yrs. Did she started dating at 14? Or probably she's now 30+ 6 Likes

Some of these Nigerian ladies 'fuse have blow in their head' because they have over carried this 'feminist/independent movement on their head pass the people that even started it. So it is not enough that i love you and want to make a honest woman out of you, i also have to do "presentation" on how i intend to upgrade your life, walahi if i was the guy i will make sure i increase her mileage for another 10 years till 'her engine start to smoke" while i will marry another babe on code....... If she wants her life to be "enhanced" she should go to the pharmacy and buy Vega 2000Some of these Nigerian ladies 'fuse have blow in their head' because they have over carried this 'feminist/independent movement on their head pass the people that even started it.So it is not enough that i love you and want to make a honest woman out of you, i also have to do "presentation" on how i intend to upgrade your life, walahi if i was the guy i will make sure i increase her mileage for another 10 years till 'her engine start to smoke" while i will marry another babe on code....... 15 Likes 2 Shares

I like her reasons though, when she was expecting the guy to propose he didnt, so she decided to forget about marriage and be happy with her life, lol 7 Likes

The girl is on the loosing side







Toto wey i fvck for 10yrs needs enhancement not me





She needs alignment and corner balancing 36 Likes 2 Shares

she go attend 40 Churches per month k..wen she clock forty...she go attend 40 Churches per month 12 Likes

Hmmm

Useless post. 2 Likes 1 Share

Wt some ladies r looking for.. 1 Like

It took him 10 years ? OnlyGid knows the up and downs she went through with him ...what he did to her in tvose10 years probably broke up several times and. Went round then discovered she was better than all them he left her for



Kudos to the chick 2 Likes

10years!! When ya'll were already living as a couple. 1 Like





But in the Bible, marriage is not an institution of life enhancement.



It's an institution between a man and a woman, a lifelong union of two partners becoming one to govern, manage the earth and procreate.



So in other words, this generation has lost or don't understand the true meaning of marriage.



marriage is not for everyone..

whatever makes her happy. 3 Likes

Please our single ladies is now time to swap over

I have been telling ladies or girls,I beg which one

That this is 2018

Husband are scarce nowadays

Our single ladies go and have sense I beg una 1 Like

Must everything be about sex?

Call her crazy but she made the right choice!

Marriage is overrated



My sis was a business woman buying goods from Dubai and UK. A uni graduate in her mid 20s.



But for some silly reason she felt incomplete which made hee desperate to marry.



She married a bastard who has completely wrecked her life.



Now she is broke with 3kids!



She was much better as a single lady

Marriage did not add value to her life. It only took away her self worth and esteem. 17 Likes 2 Shares

The lies people tell for likes on twitter sha.. This hustle for fame is real 9 Likes

serverconnect:

Her reason is valid

Besides Marriage isn't for everyone



Only matured minds can comprehend this 2 Likes

Lalas247:

Wt some ladies r looking for.. Like....Who? Like....Who?

good.

All these twitter stories sef 1 Like

Edonojie007:



Like....Who? Didn’t you see some at church today ! Na prayer point o Didn’t you see some at church today ! Na prayer point o

I just pity African mens. After dating him dry and milking that pocket that you want to be improved die. Infact am calling on thunder from the village on you







This matter is beyond Village People







What else do you expect from a Friend to a "High Priestess?"







