|Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by olaboo123: 2:13pm
Lady rejects marriage proposal from her boyfriend of 10 years because he couldn't prove to her how the marriage will enhance her life
According to this Twitter user, her friend turned down a marriage proposal from her boyfriend of almost 10 years because he couldn't prove to her how marriage to him will enhance her life. Read the rest of the tweets below...
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by olaboo123: 2:13pm
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by taylor88(m): 2:14pm
enhance his diick to XXXL
Or enhance his complexion with hypo or Caro white
U dated him for 10 yrs and it's now ur realising his brain needs enhancement
Village people this one loud oo
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Nogodye(m): 2:18pm
Dating for 10years? what are you proposing for when you already know every corner of her house...
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by BiafranBushBoy: 2:21pm
lol...
So the only achievement her independence gave her was to reject the marriage proposal of the poor dude who was with her for 10 years?
Most girls need a mental evaluation.
If Mrs Alakija who is the richest black woman and the mother of independent black ladies in Africa can't type these, who the hell is that asshole girl up there?
Independent ladies out there are breaking records in Academics, inventions, becoming CEO's, and this one is dumping a guy and claiming independent.
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by serverconnect: 2:24pm
I need to give the guy sense. What is the need of proposing? When you done dig the hole enter inside for 10yrs.
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by RadicallyBlunt: 2:25pm
How old is d girl sef that has dated for 10 yrs. Did she started dating at 14? Or probably she's now 30+
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by soberdrunk(m): 6:47pm
If she wants her life to be "enhanced" she should go to the pharmacy and buy Vega 2000 Some of these Nigerian ladies 'fuse have blow in their head' because they have over carried this 'feminist/independent movement on their head pass the people that even started it. So it is not enough that i love you and want to make a honest woman out of you, i also have to do "presentation" on how i intend to upgrade your life, walahi if i was the guy i will make sure i increase her mileage for another 10 years till 'her engine start to smoke" while i will marry another babe on code.......
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by desreek9(f): 6:47pm
I like her reasons though, when she was expecting the guy to propose he didnt, so she decided to forget about marriage and be happy with her life, lol
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by taylor88(m): 6:47pm
The girl is on the loosing side
Toto wey i fvck for 10yrs needs enhancement not me
She needs alignment and corner balancing
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by ruggedtimi(m): 6:48pm
k..wen she clock forty... she go attend 40 Churches per month
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by SoftDev: 6:48pm
Hmmm
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Firefire(m): 6:49pm
Useless post.
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Lalas247(f): 6:49pm
Wt some ladies r looking for..
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by nurshah: 6:49pm
It took him 10 years ? OnlyGid knows the up and downs she went through with him ...what he did to her in tvose10 years probably broke up several times and. Went round then discovered she was better than all them he left her for
Kudos to the chick
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Jochabed(f): 6:49pm
10years!! When ya'll were already living as a couple.
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by iamsammie(m): 6:50pm
I definitely support her reason, really reasonable.
But in the Bible, marriage is not an institution of life enhancement.
It's an institution between a man and a woman, a lifelong union of two partners becoming one to govern, manage the earth and procreate.
So in other words, this generation has lost or don't understand the true meaning of marriage.
Sad
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by ibori1: 6:51pm
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Preshy561(f): 6:51pm
marriage is not for everyone..
whatever makes her happy.
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by amani63(m): 6:52pm
Please our single ladies is now time to swap over
I have been telling ladies or girls,I beg which one
That this is 2018
Husband are scarce nowadays
Our single ladies go and have sense I beg una
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by lyner(m): 6:52pm
Must everything be about sex?
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by YelloweWest: 6:52pm
Call her crazy but she made the right choice!
Marriage is overrated
My sis was a business woman buying goods from Dubai and UK. A uni graduate in her mid 20s.
But for some silly reason she felt incomplete which made hee desperate to marry.
She married a bastard who has completely wrecked her life.
Now she is broke with 3kids!
She was much better as a single lady
Marriage did not add value to her life. It only took away her self worth and esteem.
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Derawiz(m): 6:52pm
The lies people tell for likes on twitter sha.. This hustle for fame is real
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by lyner(m): 6:53pm
serverconnect:Must everything be about sex?
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by maberry(m): 6:53pm
Her reason is valid
Besides Marriage isn't for everyone
Only matured minds can comprehend this
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Edonojie007(m): 6:53pm
Lalas247:Like....Who?
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by NubiLove(m): 6:53pm
good.
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Pepsi101: 6:54pm
All these twitter stories sef
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Lalas247(f): 6:54pm
Edonojie007:Didn’t you see some at church today ! Na prayer point o
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by seun0225(m): 6:54pm
I just pity African mens. After dating him dry and milking that pocket that you want to be improved die. Infact am calling on thunder from the village on you
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Narldon(f): 6:55pm
This matter is beyond Village People
What else do you expect from a Friend to a "High Priestess?"
|Re: Lady Rejects Marriage Proposal From Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years..see Her Reason by Ishilove: 6:57pm
Phew! I thought I op's moniker is 'olobo'. I wan shout
