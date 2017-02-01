₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,118 members, 3,373,789 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked (2126 Views)
PDP Shuts Down Twitter Handle, Disowns Director New Media / Itsekiri Nation Disowns Calls For Creation Of Biafra Republic / Uwazuruike Disowns Nnamdi Kanu, Radio Biafra Boss (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by EdifiedCEO: 2:01pm
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced that it is not conducting any recruitment exercise and that its website has been hacked.
The Commandant-General of the Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, warned the general public to disregard rumours of recruitment or replacement by the NSCDC, NSCDC spokesperson Emmanuel Okeh, said.
“Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is not recruiting as widely speculated on the internet and various social media platforms.
“Beware of 419 and fraudsters who have hacked into NSCDC’s website to dupe innocent and desperate job seekers online,’’ Mr. Okeh said.
He also urged Nigerians to ignore all messages with religious undertone going viral; insisting that it is an attempt by mischief makers to use religion to dent the image of the Corps.
Mr. Okeh assured that when it was time for recruitment, the process would be published in various national dailies and electronic media and not online and social media.
The NSCDC had in December 2016 announced plans to recruit 10,000 personnel to beef up its operations, subject to approval by the Federal Government.
On Thursday, the corps said it will recruit 3500 people.
It also said it has not received approval from the Federal Government for the recruitment following a barrage of inquiries.
NAN
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/nscdc-disowns-ongoing-recruitment.html
cc lalasticlala
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by KidsNEXTdoor: 2:03pm
Hmmm
Oga at the top and his cabal have even hijacked the country
Nothing is working
Indeed the center cannot hold anymore
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by coolesmile: 2:04pm
What is the website of NSCDC?!
4 Likes
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by unclezuma: 2:12pm
Only in Nigeria you will jam very huge caveat emptors on websites instead of current meaningful information.
#SkiddiesAtWork
2 Likes
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by Nutase(f): 2:13pm
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by SalamRushdie: 2:13pm
Hahahahahahah..another one from the NSCDC
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by Lagusta(m): 2:13pm
Na wa
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by Afonjanightmare(m): 2:13pm
Someone said I should bring 600,000 for ASC II, God don catch am
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by ipobarecriminals: 2:13pm
day just break.Excuse after scamming Nigerian youth
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by jerrybakermillz(m): 2:14pm
Hmm... Idiot mofos, una don finally remember una correct wedsite only to be hack... Craze people
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by numerouno01(m): 2:14pm
that dumb mothafu.cker lol
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by Royal789: 2:14pm
Which Oga will they report to now?
2 Likes
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by HRich(m): 2:15pm
Criminals
2 Likes
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by mustymatic(m): 2:16pm
I knew it! Which one is d Oga at top now?
Dis one no wan tok n his oga at the top will say somtin different
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by Philinho(m): 2:17pm
why won't they hack it when you people are employing ur relatives secretly
3 Likes
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 2:18pm
And they're bold enough to say they were hacked,a security agency of the most populous Black Country on earth..
It is well!
7 Likes
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by inourcare: 2:18pm
We've Heard.
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by SunnyBlaze1(m): 2:19pm
Seriously!
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by AlexCk: 2:19pm
www.nscdc. that's all
Just for laughs tho,
Lol
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by LoveJesus87(m): 2:19pm
K
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by Lescalier: 2:20pm
I cnt categorically say one now and my ogas at the top will say another.
The one we are going to use will be made know by my Oga at the top
Ww.nscdc that's all (website unhackable)
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by Omoluabi16(m): 2:21pm
EdifiedCEO:lwkmd! did you have to use that man's picture??
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by gurunlocker: 2:22pm
Denying so you can do low key recruit?
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by kpashe: 2:22pm
Nice job sir keep it up.
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by Omoluabi16(m): 2:23pm
AlexCk:not that's all.. its DAS ALL
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by temitemi1(m): 2:23pm
i hope u are telling us the truth
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by wunmi590(m): 2:23pm
.
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by maskamdo(m): 2:23pm
we are not recruiting simple!!!
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by AlexCk: 2:24pm
Omoluabi16:
Lol
Wicked!
1 Like
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by kpashe: 2:25pm
Nice 1 keep. It up
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by visijo(m): 2:25pm
after duping innocent nigerians now they wanna cover up..
2 Likes
|Re: NSCDC Disowns Ongoing Recruitment Exercise- Our Website Was Hacked by Zulu212: 2:26pm
Lol...their oga @ the top should come and disclose the official website
1 Like
. / Update: Injustice Against A Drug Man, Addict, Dealer, Pusher Or Just A Druggist / Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon On Ameachi's Suspension (pic)
Viewing this topic: ednut1(m), Okpabana, jswagg4(m), baresy007(m), DrTims(m), Tezboi(m), draj93(m), emmanuelbrown26, Boost4agro, oluajana(m), gtim4uall, Jpasmac(m), Marcus01, toshino4real(m), oyeyemirichard(m), Toshiba49ja(m), kennytidistar(m), Epraize(m), MisterGrace, Gassa007, SEEDORF441(m), fizzy94(m), lilybestie(f), phemolala07(m), Osu175(m), EVILFOREST, Sisqoman(m), crownzade(m), Yomkris(m), YINKS89(m), kujix101(m), mayskit4luv(m), kollynxofodile(m), taurus21, Beta1, akinszz, atikughambazai(m), sunshyne20(m), ennysuccess(m), amnwa(m), Hanibal(m), Lusayo(m), georgee(m), marvel07(m), amaheart(m), shakurkings(m) and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24