The Commandant-General of the Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, warned the general public to disregard rumours of recruitment or replacement by the NSCDC, NSCDC spokesperson Emmanuel Okeh, said.



“Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is not recruiting as widely speculated on the internet and various social media platforms.



“Beware of 419 and fraudsters who have hacked into NSCDC’s website to dupe innocent and desperate job seekers online,’’ Mr. Okeh said.



He also urged Nigerians to ignore all messages with religious undertone going viral; insisting that it is an attempt by mischief makers to use religion to dent the image of the Corps.



Mr. Okeh assured that when it was time for recruitment, the process would be published in various national dailies and electronic media and not online and social media.



The NSCDC had in December 2016 announced plans to recruit 10,000 personnel to beef up its operations, subject to approval by the Federal Government.



On Thursday, the corps said it will recruit 3500 people.



It also said it has not received approval from the Federal Government for the recruitment following a barrage of inquiries.





NAN



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/nscdc-disowns-ongoing-recruitment.html



Hmmm

Oga at the top and his cabal have even hijacked the country

Nothing is working

Indeed the center cannot hold anymore 1 Like

What is the website of NSCDC?! 4 Likes









Only in Nigeria you will jam very huge caveat emptors on websites instead of current meaningful information.



#SkiddiesAtWork 2 Likes

Hahahahahahah..another one from the NSCDC 1 Like

Na wa 1 Like

Someone said I should bring 600,000 for ASC II, God don catch am

day just break.Excuse after scamming Nigerian youth day just break.Excuse after scamming Nigerian youth 1 Like

Hmm... Idiot mofos, una don finally remember una correct wedsite only to be hack... Craze people 1 Like

that dumb mothafu.cker lol

Which Oga will they report to now? 2 Likes

Criminals 2 Likes

I knew it! Which one is d Oga at top now?

Dis one no wan tok n his oga at the top will say somtin different 1 Like

why won't they hack it when you people are employing ur relatives secretly 3 Likes

And they're bold enough to say they were hacked,a security agency of the most populous Black Country on earth..



It is well! 7 Likes

We've Heard.

Seriously!













Just for laughs tho,

Just for laughs tho,

Lol

K

I cnt categorically say one now and my ogas at the top will say another.



The one we are going to use will be made know by my Oga at the top



Ww.nscdc that's all (website unhackable) 1 Like

lwkmd! did you have to use that man's picture?? lwkmd! did you have to use that man's picture??

Denying so you can do low key recruit? 1 Like

Nice job sir keep it up.

AlexCk:

Just for laughs tho,

i hope u are telling us the truth 1 Like

. 1 Like

we are not recruiting simple!!!

Omoluabi16:

Lol

Wicked! LolWicked! 1 Like

Nice 1 keep. It up

after duping innocent nigerians now they wanna cover up.. 2 Likes