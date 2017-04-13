Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR (21120 Views)

https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/852371167893704704#tweet_852371167893704704 Former PDP Chairman Mu’azu ‘Disowns’ Ikoyi House Where over $50 Million Was Found But ETCO Website Exposed Him.







https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/852374928108204032?p=v





lalasticlala please wake Seun bring mynd44 along, tell them say Sahara reporter don find the supposed owner of the Ikoyi House wey EFCC discovered $50Million raw cash, his name is given has Adamu Muazu.



But the possible owner if the money is Esther Nnamdi -Ogbue, a former NNPC MD.



If you ask me, it takes two to tangle....we don't see smoke without fire









ok



And i dey find my #500 when i hide since last night..Chai! These people are wicked and evil!!!

I pity the silly youths campaigning for these animals.

The thunder when go fire these thieving politicians go many pass the flood during the time of Noah..

Muazu built the house. How did Esther gain access, did she buy rent or is this joint syndication? 9 Likes

What a country. Na wao! God bless Nigeria God bless EFCC God bless PMB 58 Likes 1 Share

Buhari and Magu please fire on on this issue,they are heartless thieves in Nigeria 50 Likes 2 Shares

Oghene bikooo 3 Likes

:Pwow! a beg make somebody help me calculate whistle blower share of dis mula :Pwow! a beg make somebody help me calculate whistle blower share of dis mula 1 Like

Thought the discovery is "mere propaganda". The way some people reason sha. All to give the impression that previous govt ain't responsible for our problems. Imagine, $50m kept by one individual in one house. Only God knows what he kept elsewhere and some headless nonentities are still asking what brought us here.



I also read it somewhere that "something" worth $500b was sold to... @ $1.3b.



All these under the supervision of "people's hero".



Nawao!



Also, EFCC seems to be pointing fingers at Muazu, a muslim Northerner. Later, they will tell us Bubu is going after Southerners or witchunting perceived enemies but what they will not to tell us in this case is how Muazu is Bubu's enemy. They may now say he is in opposition party, hahahahahahahahaha. They must clinch to anything, even a rotten straw.



I just wonder how much these nairaland defenders of criminals, who steal our present and future, are being paid. They are the same set of creatures who will support the roasting of a petty thief to death.



I just weak. 126 Likes 6 Shares

adioolayi:

God bless SR. 20 Likes 1 Share

Isn't that money enough to empower millions of people ? Nigeria politicians will not make heaven oh .chai! 16 Likes

What a country 1 Like

Criminals! 1 Like

Rapedd nation 6 Likes





I will keep saying this: Had Jonathan been reelected, we would have been facing a worse economic crisis than what Venezuela is passing through right now. These criminals gang would have stolen whatever penny we have left and walk right across the border with same on broad day light with the full complements of security provided by their grand commander- the ineffectual buffoon.



The said building is always empty, government should confiscate it and make it a Tech hub. 18 Likes

Change people with their cooked propaganda again

Media trial. All these sensstional news headlines won't charge her to court and get a judge to convict her.

nhg 1 Like

omenkaLives:

You've finally resurfaced from your hole. No one would see you or your fellow zombies on threads bashing fulani herdsmen on their decimation of your statesmen. Keep talking about GEJ, your hate can do nothing to him.



Na buhari fit una for that country, let his government keep brainwashing you zombies with propaganda.



This one is here talking about Jonathan, what has GEJ got to do with this? When this lady was hired under buhari's tenure?



1Rebel:







1Rebel:

Media trial. All these sensstional news headlines won't charge her to court and get a judge to convict her.

Pavore9:





Exactly. I won't even be surprised if we later hear that this administration planted the money and organized a photo shoot.



see somebody disown a house with huge some of money when many are praying to have one without money. God please help us in this country 1 Like

I hope SR is right this time