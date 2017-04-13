₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|$50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by adioolayi(m): 5:53am
Former PDP Chairman Mu’azu ‘Disowns’ Ikoyi House Where over $50 Million Was Found But ETCO Website Exposed Him.
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/852371167893704704#tweet_852371167893704704
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by adioolayi(m): 6:06am
Sacked NNPC MD, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found By EFCC – Source | Sahara Reporters.
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/852374928108204032?p=v
lalasticlala please wake Seun bring mynd44 along, tell them say Sahara reporter don find the supposed owner of the Ikoyi House wey EFCC discovered $50Million raw cash, his name is given has Adamu Muazu.
But the possible owner if the money is Esther Nnamdi -Ogbue, a former NNPC MD.
If you ask me, it takes two to tangle....we don't see smoke without fire
Fire burn all the evil doers!
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by samutd4u(m): 6:11am
ok
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by Smellymouth: 6:11am
$50 million dollars? Not #50 million naira?
And i dey find my #500 when i hide since last night..Chai! These people are wicked and evil!!!
I pity the silly youths campaigning for these animals.
The thunder when go fire these thieving politicians go many pass the flood during the time of Noah..
Baba God, abeg you in the name of God. Nor bring me come this country in my next life.
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by AsiwajuNdigbo: 6:11am
Muazu built the house. How did Esther gain access, did she buy rent or is this joint syndication?
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by CoolFreeday(m): 6:13am
What a country. Na wao! God bless Nigeria God bless EFCC God bless PMB
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by Buharimustgo: 6:19am
Buhari and Magu please fire on on this issue,they are heartless thieves in Nigeria
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by pyyxxaro: 6:24am
Oghene bikooo
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by 4reala(m): 6:24am
:Pwow! a beg make somebody help me calculate whistle blower share of dis mula
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by LionDeLeo: 6:25am
Thought the discovery is "mere propaganda". The way some people reason sha. All to give the impression that previous govt ain't responsible for our problems. Imagine, $50m kept by one individual in one house. Only God knows what he kept elsewhere and some headless nonentities are still asking what brought us here.
I also read it somewhere that "something" worth $500b was sold to... @ $1.3b.
All these under the supervision of "people's hero".
Nawao!
Also, EFCC seems to be pointing fingers at Muazu, a muslim Northerner. Later, they will tell us Bubu is going after Southerners or witchunting perceived enemies but what they will not to tell us in this case is how Muazu is Bubu's enemy. They may now say he is in opposition party, hahahahahahahahaha. They must clinch to anything, even a rotten straw.
I just wonder how much these nairaland defenders of criminals, who steal our present and future, are being paid. They are the same set of creatures who will support the roasting of a petty thief to death.
I just weak.
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by three: 6:28am
adioolayi:
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by Qmerit(m): 6:31am
God bless SR.
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by IVORY2009(m): 6:35am
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by poshestmina(f): 6:45am
Isn't that money enough to empower millions of people ? Nigeria politicians will not make heaven oh .chai!
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by ednut1(m): 6:53am
What a country
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by nairaman66(m): 7:06am
Criminals!
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by agarawu23(m): 7:16am
Rapedd nation
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by omenkaLives: 7:21am
These are the cases you'd never see mad men like Reno and FFK tweet about. Murray Bruce would never talk about it neither would Fayose. But when it involves APC, you see their gladiatorial skills spring to life like the petals of blooming sunflower.
I will keep saying this: Had Jonathan been reelected, we would have been facing a worse economic crisis than what Venezuela is passing through right now. These criminals gang would have stolen whatever penny we have left and walk right across the border with same on broad day light with the full complements of security provided by their grand commander- the ineffectual buffoon.
What a shame.
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by Realdeals(m): 7:36am
The said building is always empty, government should confiscate it and make it a Tech hub.
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by Li2Finger: 7:39am
Change people with their cooked propaganda again
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by 1Rebel: 7:59am
Media trial. All these sensstional news headlines won't charge her to court and get a judge to convict her.
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by Splashme: 8:00am
nhg
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by 1Rebel: 8:03am
omenkaLives:
You've finally resurfaced from your hole. No one would see you or your fellow zombies on threads bashing fulani herdsmen on their decimation of your statesmen. Keep talking about GEJ, your hate can do nothing to him.
Na buhari fit una for that country, let his government keep brainwashing you zombies with propaganda.
This one is here talking about Jonathan, what has GEJ got to do with this? When this lady was hired under buhari's tenure?
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/188206-buhari-sacks-heads-of-nnpc-subsidiaries-appoints-4-new-group-executive-directors.html
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by omenkaLives: 8:04am
1Rebel:Cc: Mynd44.
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by Pavore9: 8:04am
1Rebel:
She has the right to go to court and claim the money doesn't belong to her.
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by 1Rebel: 8:07am
Pavore9:
Exactly. I won't even be surprised if we later hear that this administration planted the money and organized a photo shoot.
Since they could organize and pay protesters, (amnesty international, south east protests). Yes, they can stoop that low.
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by muyibaba222(m): 8:09am
see somebody disown a house with huge some of money when many are praying to have one without money. God please help us in this country
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by QuietHammer(m): 8:09am
I hope SR is right this time
|Re: $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR by Pavore9: 8:18am
1Rebel:
The person under whose name the apartment was rented, will certainly give a clue to the ownership of the money likewise the owner of the building in question.
