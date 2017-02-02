₦airaland Forum

The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:33pm On Feb 19
This is the "wrongest" family anyone would like to mess with due to the couple's "military power". Photos of this lovely couple have been trending online and here's why. The lady; Aishat Hassan who is a police officer in Lagos -is married to a gallant soldier; Hassan Kabir Olaide who works at the Nigerian Army Barrack, Odogunyan Ikorodu, Lagos.

The drunk-in-love lady who recently tied the knot -shared photos of her and her beau in military outfits which has gone viral.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/when-husband-is-soldier-wife-police.html

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:34pm On Feb 19
see more >>>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/when-husband-is-soldier-wife-police.html

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by merit455(m): 6:34pm On Feb 19
Hmmmmmmmmmm....na love

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:36pm On Feb 19
If they are not careful they will give birth to Armed robber ooo grin grin on a serious note they look cool

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by chicoMX(m): 6:36pm On Feb 19
Very sweet..Wish them all the best!

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:38pm On Feb 19
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by spartan117(m): 6:45pm On Feb 19
Wow! Really beautiful
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by GiftedJosh: 6:49pm On Feb 19
Is that a real gun in the 3rs picture, nawa ooo, why she come tie the gun to her body like that, who trained you undecided
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 7:05pm On Feb 19
GiftedJosh:
Is that a real gun in the 3rs picture, nawa ooo, why she come tie the gun to her body like that, who trained you undecided
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by Vision4God: 7:11pm On Feb 19
Hhmmmm
Ds is interesting
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 7:17pm On Feb 19
Dem try.......nice one
Nobody go _fuck wif dat family at all
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 7:29pm On Feb 19
military zone!!




Keep off!

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by youngsahito(m): 8:44pm On Feb 19
this is nice
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by Jostico(m): 8:58pm On Feb 19
And they are literally behind a commander and they also take command
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:31pm On Feb 19
Them g born mumu

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by thunderfiremods(m): 9:55pm On Feb 19
dis is danger!!! zone...what if dey goan born fine gel...how do we woo her

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:33pm On Feb 19
K
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by ProfEinstein: 10:33pm On Feb 19
Na there children I dey pity cheesy
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by LegalBaby(f): 10:34pm On Feb 19
SalamRushdie:
If they are not careful they will give birth to Armed robber ooo grin grin
You suck at jokes.

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by stevenson007: 10:34pm On Feb 19
They look cute!

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by MrIcredible: 10:34pm On Feb 19
grin
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
Ha kilode
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by ajanma2(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
hmmm.....two risky jobs... not advicable...
HML although

Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by fryoobest(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
Lovely couple.....
If they wan complete wells... Let there be
Firstborn= Navy
Second= Air force
3rd born= Civil defence
4th born= Immigration
5th born= Abeg add your own.... you go fear fear na...
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by bercarray(m): 10:35pm On Feb 19
.
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by yinkson(m): 10:35pm On Feb 19
EOD!
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 10:35pm On Feb 19
oh i see
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by KBdownloads(m): 10:35pm On Feb 19
.
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by Erikthered: 10:36pm On Feb 19
Gun users
Re: The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:36pm On Feb 19
K

