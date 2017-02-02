Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The Husband Is A Soldier And The Wife A Police Officer (Photos) (20751 Views)

Man Gives His New Wife A Car As Wedding Gift. Photos / Siyanda Mohutsiwa: The God That Denied Me A Nigerian Husband Is Merciless" / I Met My Wife A Virgin – Gov Oshiomhole

The drunk-in-love lady who recently tied the knot -shared photos of her and her beau in military outfits which has gone viral.



This is the "wrongest" family anyone would like to mess with due to the couple's "military power". Photos of this lovely couple have been trending online and here's why. The lady; Aishat Hassan who is a police officer in Lagos -is married to a gallant soldier; Hassan Kabir Olaide who works at the Nigerian Army Barrack, Odogunyan Ikorodu, Lagos. The drunk-in-love lady who recently tied the knot -shared photos of her and her beau in military outfits which has gone viral.

Hmmmmmmmmmm....na love 1 Like 1 Share

on a serious note they look cool If they are not careful they will give birth to Armed robber oooon a serious note they look cool 42 Likes

Very sweet..Wish them all the best! 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44 1 Like

Wow! Really beautiful

Is that a real gun in the 3rs picture, nawa ooo, why she come tie the gun to her body like that, who trained you

GiftedJosh:

Is that a real gun in the 3rs picture, nawa ooo, why she come tie the gun to her body like that, who trained you

Hhmmmm

Ds is interesting

Dem try.......nice one

Nobody go _fuck wif dat family at all

military zone!!









Keep off! 5 Likes



this is nice

And they are literally behind a commander and they also take command

Them g born mumu 4 Likes

dis is danger!!! zone...what if dey goan born fine gel...how do we woo her 2 Likes

Na there children I dey pity

SalamRushdie:

If they are not careful they will give birth to Armed robber ooo You suck at jokes. 5 Likes

They look cute!

Ha kilode

hmmm.....two risky jobs... not advicable...

HML although

Lovely couple.....

If they wan complete wells... Let there be

Firstborn= Navy

Second= Air force

3rd born= Civil defence

4th born= Immigration

5th born= Abeg add your own.... you go fear fear na...

EOD!

oh i see

Gun users