Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married (13565 Views)

Two Nairalanders Getting Married. Check Out Our Pre Wedding Photos / From PM To The Altar: Two Nairalanders Wed / Two Nairalanders Set To Wed! See Their Pre-wedding Pix. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)



www.nairaland.com/3547646/two-nairalanders-getting-married



We wish to thank God for a successful wedding.

We are very grateful to Seun for creating a forum like this, our story is really interesting, we met on Nairaland courtesy of a thread created by siamia meant for 30 and above sometime last 2 years, engineereed by toks2008, Queencalipso and others. My wife wasn't up to 30 but stubbornly sneaked into the thread, that's how destiny works, I liked her quotes and immediately asked for her Facebook name, added her and we continued there and on several other apps. Internet love! Lol

Today we are married. Thanks to Nairaland family. I saw a few of you at the wedding. God bless Nairaland.

Hopealive14

Cc seun

Farano

Lalasticlala

Omoashy



More pictures coming... Recall our pre-wedding photos from the trail thread if u missed itWe wish to thank God for a successful wedding.We are very grateful to Seun for creating a forum like this, our story is really interesting, we met on Nairaland courtesy of a thread created by siamia meant for 30 and above sometime last 2 years, engineereed by toks2008, Queencalipso and others. My wife wasn't up to 30 but stubbornly sneaked into the thread, that's how destiny works, I liked her quotes and immediately asked for her Facebook name, added her and we continued there and on several other apps. Internet love! LolToday we are married. Thanks to Nairaland family. I saw a few of you at the wedding. God bless Nairaland.Hopealive14Cc seunFaranoLalasticlalaOmoashyMore pictures coming... 56 Likes 6 Shares





Check out the engagement video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UzSk17VkUQ MoreCheck out the engagement video 8 Likes 3 Shares

Congrats Nairalanders, Have a fulfilled married life 19 Likes





Blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings to you both.



Lotz of kids oo.















"Nairaland, we help u find ur dreams " . (imagine NL was done on an advent on tv, that'll be the 'motto') hehehe Congratulations ooo,Blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings to you both.Lotz of kids oo."Nairaland, we help u find ur dreams ". (imagine NL was done on an advent on tv, that'll be the 'motto')hehehe 20 Likes 1 Share

congrat 1 Like 1 Share

38 Likes 1 Share

congratulations! i hope u stop replying quotes sha 8 Likes

.



Nairaland benefiters, congrats!



You ladies should better follow her footstep, if you like keep ignoring pm's but true true werey guys plenty here Nairaland benefiters, congrats!You ladies should better follow her footstep, if you like keep ignoring pm's but true true werey guys plenty here 10 Likes

Fine couple.

Young too.

Op una fineeeee.



The best man 11 Likes 1 Share



Congrats to you guys. How you manage corner such a fine wife?Congrats to you guys. 5 Likes

Haaaaaaaaaaaa

For real ?

Me too don ready oooooo

Congrats ooooooo

God bless ur union 2 Likes

This could be us, but•••••••••

Una congratulations 1 Like

guy you are handsome. 2 Likes 1 Share

woaw. pretty couple. May God bless your marriage. 3 Likes 1 Share

More pictures 4 Likes

...All of Una go dey get marry, to call us come chop jollof rice dey hard una...Just 2 plate and 16 pieces of Meats is enough but Noooo! Dem no go invite..Continue... Beautiful Couple!! Nothing more or less...All of Una go dey get marry, to call us come chop jollof rice dey hard una...Just 2 plate and 16 pieces of Meats is enough but Noooo! Dem no go invite..Continue... 8 Likes





To the single ladies--- Matthew 11:12" Congrats!!!To the single ladies--- Matthew 11:12" 1 Like

God bless ur union... 1 Like

Congratulations, may God bless your union 1 Like

All these expired female romancelanders comman see ur mate getting married...











Bye 1 Like

God bless your union 1 Like 1 Share

Youngdanee this could be us

Seun is suppose to grace such occasions with his presence.



Nairaland couple, congrats!. 2 Likes

ritababe:

guy you are handsome.

Hop u remember his wife is a nairalander too





Na play ooo, b4 u start to abuse me. Hop u remember his wife is a nairalander tooNa play ooo, b4 u start to abuse me. 4 Likes









I may get my partner on nairaland too sha



This thread will make FP no doubt.



Benita27:

Seun is suppose to grace such occasions with his presence.



Nairaland couple, congrats!. SEUN na like lagbaja, him no go show.





Maybe lalasticlala may attend sha The guy is Handsome and the lady is beautiful. Nice Pictures BTW.I may get my partner on nairaland too shaThis thread will make FP no doubt.SEUN na like lagbaja, him no go show.Maybe lalasticlala may attend sha 4 Likes

Awww cute.

HML 1 Like

Where's Berlynn seff?

kikikiki waiting for you. Davidgreykikikiki waiting for you.

GEExclusive:

Youngdanee this could be us

You want to marry a hermaphrodite?.



Cc: Aderola15. You want to marry a hermaphrodite?.Cc: Aderola15.