|Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by joebeckz(m): 10:07pm On Feb 19
Recall our pre-wedding photos from the trail thread if u missed it
www.nairaland.com/3547646/two-nairalanders-getting-married
We wish to thank God for a successful wedding.
We are very grateful to Seun for creating a forum like this, our story is really interesting, we met on Nairaland courtesy of a thread created by siamia meant for 30 and above sometime last 2 years, engineereed by toks2008, Queencalipso and others. My wife wasn't up to 30 but stubbornly sneaked into the thread, that's how destiny works, I liked her quotes and immediately asked for her Facebook name, added her and we continued there and on several other apps. Internet love! Lol
Today we are married. Thanks to Nairaland family. I saw a few of you at the wedding. God bless Nairaland.
Hopealive14
Cc seun
Farano
Lalasticlala
Omoashy
More pictures coming...
56 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by joebeckz(m): 10:08pm On Feb 19
More
Check out the engagement video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UzSk17VkUQ
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by AK6464(m): 10:10pm On Feb 19
Congrats Nairalanders, Have a fulfilled married life
19 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by AlexCk: 10:10pm On Feb 19
Congratulations ooo,
Blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings to you both.
Lotz of kids oo.
"Nairaland, we help u find ur dreams " . (imagine NL was done on an advent on tv, that'll be the 'motto') hehehe
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Baroque: 10:11pm On Feb 19
congrat
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by jejemanito: 10:11pm On Feb 19
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by temitemi1(m): 10:12pm On Feb 19
congratulations! i hope u stop replying quotes sha
8 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Topestbilly(m): 10:12pm On Feb 19
.
Nairaland benefiters, congrats!
You ladies should better follow her footstep, if you like keep ignoring pm's but true true werey guys plenty here
10 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by dorry62(f): 10:12pm On Feb 19
Fine couple.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:12pm On Feb 19
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by delishpot: 10:13pm On Feb 19
How you manage corner such a fine wife?
Congrats to you guys.
5 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Miner13(m): 10:13pm On Feb 19
Haaaaaaaaaaaa
For real ?
Me too don ready oooooo
Congrats ooooooo
God bless ur union
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Jacksparr0w127: 10:13pm On Feb 19
This could be us, but•••••••••
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by SweetJoystick(m): 10:14pm On Feb 19
Una congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by ritababe(f): 10:14pm On Feb 19
guy you are handsome.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by dollyjoy(f): 10:14pm On Feb 19
woaw. pretty couple. May God bless your marriage.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by joebeckz(m): 10:15pm On Feb 19
More pictures
4 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by dacovajnr: 10:15pm On Feb 19
Beautiful Couple!! Nothing more or less ...All of Una go dey get marry, to call us come chop jollof rice dey hard una...Just 2 plate and 16 pieces of Meats is enough but Noooo! Dem no go invite..Continue...
8 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm On Feb 19
Congrats!!!
To the single ladies--- Matthew 11:12"
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Jglad(f): 10:17pm On Feb 19
God bless ur union...
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by portablechizzy(f): 10:17pm On Feb 19
Congratulations, may God bless your union
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by dingbang(m): 10:18pm On Feb 19
All these expired female romancelanders comman see ur mate getting married...
Bye
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Tiny23(f): 10:18pm On Feb 19
God bless your union
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by GEExclusive(f): 10:19pm On Feb 19
Youngdanee this could be us
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Benita27(f): 10:19pm On Feb 19
Seun is suppose to grace such occasions with his presence.
Nairaland couple, congrats!.
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Topestbilly(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
ritababe:
Hop u remember his wife is a nairalander too
Na play ooo, b4 u start to abuse me.
4 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:20pm On Feb 19
The guy is Handsome and the lady is beautiful. Nice Pictures BTW.
I may get my partner on nairaland too sha
This thread will make FP no doubt.
Benita27:SEUN na like lagbaja, him no go show.
Maybe lalasticlala may attend sha
4 Likes
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by CaroLyner(f): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Awww cute.
HML
1 Like
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by SINZ(m): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Where's Berlynn seff?
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by iamDaisy(f): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Davidgrey kikikiki waiting for you.
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Benita27(f): 10:21pm On Feb 19
GEExclusive:
You want to marry a hermaphrodite?.
Cc: Aderola15.
|Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by GEExclusive(f): 10:21pm On Feb 19
Benita27:Sister, tell more
