Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married

Romance / Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married

Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by joebeckz(m): 10:07pm On Feb 19
Recall our pre-wedding photos from the trail thread if u missed it
www.nairaland.com/3547646/two-nairalanders-getting-married

We wish to thank God for a successful wedding.
We are very grateful to Seun for creating a forum like this, our story is really interesting, we met on Nairaland courtesy of a thread created by siamia meant for 30 and above sometime last 2 years, engineereed by toks2008, Queencalipso and others. My wife wasn't up to 30 but stubbornly sneaked into the thread, that's how destiny works, I liked her quotes and immediately asked for her Facebook name, added her and we continued there and on several other apps. Internet love! Lol
Today we are married. Thanks to Nairaland family. I saw a few of you at the wedding. God bless Nairaland.
Hopealive14
Cc seun
Farano
Lalasticlala
Omoashy

More pictures coming...

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by joebeckz(m): 10:08pm On Feb 19
More

Check out the engagement video


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UzSk17VkUQ

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by AK6464(m): 10:10pm On Feb 19
Congrats Nairalanders, Have a fulfilled married life

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by AlexCk: 10:10pm On Feb 19
Congratulations ooo,

Blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings to you both.

Lotz of kids oo.







"Nairaland, we help u find ur dreams " grin grin. (imagine NL was done on an advent on tv, that'll be the 'motto') grin grin hehehe

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Baroque: 10:11pm On Feb 19
congrat

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by jejemanito: 10:11pm On Feb 19
wink

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by temitemi1(m): 10:12pm On Feb 19
congratulations! i hope u stop replying quotes sha grin

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Topestbilly(m): 10:12pm On Feb 19
kiss.

Nairaland benefiters, congrats!

You ladies should better follow her footstep, if you like keep ignoring pm's but true true werey guys plenty here grin

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by dorry62(f): 10:12pm On Feb 19
Fine couple.
Young too.
Op una fineeeee. embarassed

The best man kiss

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:12pm On Feb 19
cry
Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by delishpot: 10:13pm On Feb 19
How you manage corner such a fine wife? grin
Congrats to you guys.

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Miner13(m): 10:13pm On Feb 19
Haaaaaaaaaaaa
For real ?
Me too don ready oooooo
Congrats ooooooo
God bless ur union

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Jacksparr0w127: 10:13pm On Feb 19
This could be us, but•••••••••
Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by SweetJoystick(m): 10:14pm On Feb 19
Una congratulations

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by ritababe(f): 10:14pm On Feb 19
guy you are handsome.

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by dollyjoy(f): 10:14pm On Feb 19
woaw. pretty couple. May God bless your marriage.

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by joebeckz(m): 10:15pm On Feb 19
More pictures

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by dacovajnr: 10:15pm On Feb 19
Beautiful Couple!! Nothing more or less shocked...All of Una go dey get marry, to call us come chop jollof rice dey hard una...Just 2 plate and 16 pieces of Meats is enough but Noooo! Dem no go invite..Continue... undecided

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm On Feb 19
Congrats!!!

To the single ladies--- Matthew 11:12" angry

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Jglad(f): 10:17pm On Feb 19
God bless ur union...

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by portablechizzy(f): 10:17pm On Feb 19
Congratulations, may God bless your union

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by dingbang(m): 10:18pm On Feb 19
All these expired female romancelanders comman see ur mate getting married...





Bye

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Tiny23(f): 10:18pm On Feb 19
God bless your union

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by GEExclusive(f): 10:19pm On Feb 19
Youngdanee this could be us
Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Benita27(f): 10:19pm On Feb 19
Seun is suppose to grace such occasions with his presence.

Nairaland couple, congrats!.

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Topestbilly(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
ritababe:
guy you are handsome.

Hop u remember his wife is a nairalander too grin


Na play ooo, b4 u start to abuse me.

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:20pm On Feb 19
The guy is Handsome and the lady is beautiful. Nice Pictures BTW.



I may get my partner on nairaland too sha

This thread will make FP no doubt.

Benita27:
Seun is suppose to grace such occasions with his presence.

Nairaland couple, congrats!.
SEUN na like lagbaja, him no go show.


Maybe lalasticlala may attend sha

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by CaroLyner(f): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Awww cute.
HML

Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by SINZ(m): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Where's Berlynn seff? undecided
Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by iamDaisy(f): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Davidgrey kiss kikikiki waiting for you.
Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by Benita27(f): 10:21pm On Feb 19
GEExclusive:
Youngdanee this could be us
cheesy grin
You want to marry a hermaphrodite?.

Cc: Aderola15.
Re: Two Nairalanders Finally Get Married by GEExclusive(f): 10:21pm On Feb 19
Benita27:
cheesy grin You want to marry a hermaphrodites?.
Cc: Aderola15.
Sister, tell more

