On the 2nd of December I walked down the aisle with my personal 'bully", bestie, lover, fellow movie maniac and team mate . He's not only my bestie, he is my ride or never





A year ago I said I would never marry because I had a phobia for marriage and I didn't want to put any kid through what I had gone through as a child. I lost my dad when I was only six so I partly grew up with family members and whenever I thought of what they called " marriage' I feel a shudder run through me. I had seen so much ugliness that I vowed not to put the shackles called marriage around my legs... but that was until I met this crazy, fun loving guy with a tongue that could blow your mind off.. literally. Jeez nothing fazes him and he's always in my corner, yea he's my number one fan I can't believe it started from here...Nairaland



My pastor so much love how we met that he shares the story during love or relationship seminar in the church and even on the wedding day!



" Do you know that if you are hard working and you are good at what you do, you will be singled out of a million? " My pastor said, his gaze flickering around the faces of everyone seated. Of course the question was rhetoric so he went on." Do you know that you can find love even on the internet? Do you know Nairaland? Brother Crazygod was reading sister Bibi's stories on NL and he fell in love with her... "



Well this is my love journey...



I took note of everyone on my thread in the literature section so I can give them a mention when I start a new story. I took note of him on the second thread I created, a story about a call girl. Somehow I knew that he was the one liking all my posts even when I type 'lol'. He was on every thread I made and he always gave constructive criticisms about my stories. It was like I had an automatic 'like' button



He said he was falling for me...



I replied him that I had a parachute to catch him if he did fall.



It was all joke and fun to me.



I couldn't post on the thread for weeks because the transformer in my area got bad. When I finally got back online I got several mentions from the readers on that thread. They were all worried about the story! They wanted to know why the story was stopped. Some even called me names without asking if I had a valid reason for not posting. I decided within me that I won't complete the story but not until I scrolled further and I saw what Crazygod (m) and Dominic (f) posted. Crazygod kept asking about the ' writer' and he wanted to know if she was okay. He said he was alarmed because I didn't post anything on Facebook either (unknown to me he sent me a friend request on there and I accepted without knowing who he was.) He also left me several messages on Facebook and I was touched by what he said, "Bibi just let us know if you are alright,"



Dominic was also worried about me and she kept asking if anyone heard from me. I had a personal rule not to meet anyone online or give out my number but I broke them for these two people. I went through all his posts, read his comments and he seemed so mature to me. I gave him my number when he asked for it, he was so calm and polite when he called me. I also broke my personal rule that I won't meet any from online and I went to see a movie with him He was really persistent and patient. He didn't talk much when we met, he was so quite and I began to wonder if he was pretending This guy could really talk over the phone so don't blame me for wondering



We agreed that the first meeting wasn't a date and we also agreed that we won't see each other again.





Here's the difficult part; to say yes to a relationship or nay?



After communicating over the phone for months, he started asking for another date and this scared me. He was acting all serious with the whole 'toasting thing'. He said I had the qualities he needed in a partner and so on. This guy is so persistent that saying "no" "no' became a chore. I also noticed that he was a goal getter and he is focused. My kinda guy!



He was sweet, still is and he has a madt sense of humour. Yea I was doing my own tripping too but afraid was catching me. I could wake up one day and find a really nasty thread about me if I wasn't careful.



Although he is a great listener and he's got a heart of gold I was scared because he might have been pretending and acting all nice just to get cookies



But I had inner peace whenever I thought of him. My heart told me he was for real but this same heart has misled me before. I asked a few of my friends here what they think about dating a fellow Nairalander and I am afraid to say that the reviews were bad!!!!



I decided to grant the second date and it was awesome. Then the third, fourth and the rest becomes history....





This journey hasn't been easy but it has been worth it. I remember asking him if his family was aware that I wasn't a Nigerian and he said they were totally cool with it. I didn't believe him because my ex's family were not cool with me being a Togolese and whenever I visited the mom would say "Togo is too far.." anyway I got the message loud and clear. Then add a clingy ex into the mix and my phobia for marriage you will find that it hasn't been easy. But oh it's worth it!



My new mother loves everything about Togo, the language, people and she even insisted that a Togolese song should be played during the traditional wedding. I got three new siblings, a fantastic aunt, three cute nephews and a beautiful niece who was one of my flower girls How could I forget my new sister who is married to his brother, she is world best organiser and event planner She was my event planner and I got the wedding of my dreams



Then add a clingy ex into the mix and my phobia for marriage you will find that it hasn't been easy. But oh it's worth it!My new mother loves everything about Togo, the language, people and she even insisted that a Togolese song should be played during the traditional wedding.I got three new siblings, a fantastic aunt, three cute nephews and a beautiful niece who was one of my flower girlsHow could I forget my new sister who is married to his brother, she is world best organiser and event plannerShe was my event planner and I got the wedding of my dreamsPS. Our entrance song was Gweta by Toofan from Togo. Great song!