|3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by NonsoDguru: 6:16pm On Feb 20
I’m a corp. member serving In Nnewi, Anambra. This child (see attached picture) is my neighbor’s kid and she is just 3 years old. Even at this age she has already passed through a lot; her parent thinks she is a witch and the bruises on her face were given to her by her own parents. She gets beaten almost every day and she is malnourished and skinny from starvation. It’s really heartbreaking
This girl, at this age, lives in so much fear of her parents that one day we found her hiding behind the toilet door of the corper’s lodge.
We have talked to her parents, but they still keep beating her up. We are calling on the relevant authorities to come to this girl’s rescue. It is obvious they are trying to gradually kill her. MOD kindly move this to the front page. They live at Nnewi, Anambra. Amichi. NCCF NYSC family house.
Attached to this post is a picture of little Sarah.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by Pidgin2(f): 6:19pm On Feb 20
Poverty I know someone that will be glad to adopt her if they don't mind.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by kabrud: 6:39pm On Feb 20
And these are the people who claim to be educated. Just wondering what type of education they are talking about.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by Khd95(m): 7:06pm On Feb 20
And some body is there looking for child
Lawd aff mercy
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by ejikeme(m): 7:28pm On Feb 20
NonsoDguru:
please, where in Amichi??
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by ayolight(f): 12:23am On Feb 21
God...
I cannot hold the tears when i saw the pictures. I think you as a corp member can do something about it. Why not inform the state women affairs commission. Pls do something fast before the fear turns to something else.
I am trying to imagine a toddler understanding how to hide out of fear.
It shall not be well with the parents if they do not change their ways. Pls anyone residing on that state can also help.
I will pray for sarah tonight.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by NonsoDguru: 3:08pm
ejikeme:
Nnewi, Anambra State
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by LaylaAli(f): 4:15pm
Mynd44 Dominique lalasticlala seun rocktation obinoscopy farano
Please push this to front page! This child must be rescued
Please this thread can't be allowed to die! A toddlers life is at stake! A 3yr old with a black eye in 2017! Accused of being a witch
#Heartbreak
#save Sarah
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by Seun(m): 4:21pm
Somebody needs to adopt her. That's the only way out. The deluded parents probably won't mind giving her away to get her out of their lives.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by LaylaAli(f): 4:22pm
Seun:
Are you not going to put this on front page?
Modified : Thank you
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by Excell360: 4:39pm
Too bad dat some parents can't take good care of their child(ren). Those acclaimed parents need to be sanctioned.
Pikin weh people dey find nai dem dey carry do caricature
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by InsanePsycho(m): 4:39pm
Only christians are dumb enough to believe in witches
You should not let a sorceress live. (Exodus 22:17 NAB)
The parents are only fulfilling the bible. They are good Christians
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by LaylaAli(f): 4:43pm
I really hope you didn't bring this story from the family section to here so that you guys can take a dig at each others religions! This is an innocent baby she knows no religion so please push this to front page so that maybe the right person could see her story! Please! @Seun
#heartache #heartbreak #save Sarah
Modified : Thank you
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by nabegibeg: 5:21pm
Pls talk this child or report the incident to the nearest child protection agency
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by cremedelacreme: 5:22pm
That's the result you get when you have 2 idiots posing as husband and wife.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by nabegibeg: 5:23pm
You find out it is only poor people that engages in such practices even the person who may have prophesied this child a witch none of their children are witch ooo
When will this people ever get sense
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by FFKfuckedBIANCA: 5:23pm
Gory tales like this can only emanate from Igboland
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by 2dugged(f): 5:23pm
Some people deserve to be childless, geez!
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by Mememan: 5:24pm
3??
Chai!
This osu-alusi people are very heartless and senseless..
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by ipobbigot7: 5:24pm
Why is it that is only these fake Jews that gives birth to witches?
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by trustedbrain(m): 5:24pm
what a wicked soul......................... lemme cum nd be going [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by Majoriki: 5:25pm
This mentality will continue setting us aback by a thousand year
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by Mementoes(m): 5:25pm
Jesus wept!
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by Baroba(m): 5:26pm
This country sickens me, don't we have social / children's services in this jungle.. I know Nnewi folks to be very enlightened, its sad to see people still brand babies as witches in 2017.. Our born again Pentecostal churches una well done..see una handwork..
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by Jokerada: 5:27pm
Just look at this nonsense way of thinking
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by delishpot: 5:28pm
Let me see how I can help this poor child before they kill her. Let me Google the right authority to reach in cases like this before she falls into the wrong hands. BRB
Ehm OP, as a corper, you are adviced to report the case to the police, stating that your fear for the child's safety. Then, report to child ptotection agency.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by anthonyezeoke(m): 5:29pm
Pls where exactly in Amichi, Amichi is different from Nnewi. Pls find out exactly d place cos am from there.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by omenkaLives: 5:29pm
Ooooh dear!
So this innocent beautiful child is a suspected Osu according to her mom who happens to be an ipob mother. I bet stupidity and such wanton wickedness would cease once Buhari is gone or when they get their useless country (if they ever will).
What a crying shame.
Ohanaeze would never speak up about barbarism like this since it is them against themselves, this wont make for a good "we are always the victims" propaganda.
Sooner these people realise no one else but themselves are their worst enemies, the better for them.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by juman(m): 5:31pm
Even yiibo people are "catching" kids witches!
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by loomer: 5:31pm
Na only poverty know witch
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by Nairalane: 5:33pm
Op, move this post to Crime section, this parent just committed a crime we can tag "Contemporary Homicide". When some people are praying to God for a child.
|Re: 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) by fresherdanU: 5:34pm
reading this just moved me to uncontrollable tears. so innocent and in so much pain. someone should pls help her out of there.
