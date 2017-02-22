Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 3-Year-Old Sarah, Brutalized By Parents Who Think She Is A Witch (Pictures) (9809 Views)

I’m a corp. member serving In Nnewi, Anambra. This child (see attached picture) is my neighbor’s kid and she is just 3 years old. Even at this age she has already passed through a lot; her parent thinks she is a witch and the bruises on her face were given to her by her own parents. She gets beaten almost every day and she is malnourished and skinny from starvation. It’s really heartbreaking



This girl, at this age, lives in so much fear of her parents that one day we found her hiding behind the toilet door of the corper’s lodge.



We have talked to her parents, but they still keep beating her up. We are calling on the relevant authorities to come to this girl’s rescue. It is obvious they are trying to gradually kill her. MOD kindly move this to the front page. They live at Nnewi, Anambra. Amichi. NCCF NYSC family house.



I know someone that will be glad to adopt her if they don't mind.

And these are the people who claim to be educated. Just wondering what type of education they are talking about. 13 Likes





God...

I cannot hold the tears when i saw the pictures. I think you as a corp member can do something about it. Why not inform the state women affairs commission. Pls do something fast before the fear turns to something else.

I am trying to imagine a toddler understanding how to hide out of fear.

It shall not be well with the parents if they do not change their ways. Pls anyone residing on that state can also help.

I will pray for sarah tonight.

Please push this to front page! This child must be rescued



Please this thread can't be allowed to die! A toddlers life is at stake! A 3yr old with a black eye in 2017! Accused of being a witch



#Heartbreak



Somebody needs to adopt her. That's the only way out. The deluded parents probably won't mind giving her away to get her out of their lives.

Too bad dat some parents can't take good care of their child(ren). Those acclaimed parents need to be sanctioned.



You should not let a sorceress live. (Exodus 22:17 NAB)



#heartache #heartbreak #save Sarah



Pls talk this child or report the incident to the nearest child protection agency

That's the result you get when you have 2 idiots posing as husband and wife.

You find out it is only poor people that engages in such practices even the person who may have prophesied this child a witch none of their children are witch ooo





When will this people ever get sense

Gory tales like this can only emanate from Igboland

Some people deserve to be childless, geez!

This osu-alusi people are very heartless and senseless..

Why is it that is only these fake Jews that gives birth to witches?

This mentality will continue setting us aback by a thousand year

Jesus wept!

This country sickens me, don't we have social / children's services in this jungle.. I know Nnewi folks to be very enlightened, its sad to see people still brand babies as witches in 2017.. Our born again Pentecostal churches una well done..see una handwork.. 1 Like

Just look at this nonsense way of thinking

Let me see how I can help this poor child before they kill her. Let me Google the right authority to reach in cases like this before she falls into the wrong hands. BRB



Ehm OP, as a corper, you are adviced to report the case to the police, stating that your fear for the child's safety. Then, report to child ptotection agency.

Pls where exactly in Amichi, Amichi is different from Nnewi. Pls find out exactly d place cos am from there.





So this innocent beautiful child is a suspected Osu according to her mom who happens to be an ipob mother. I bet stupidity and such wanton wickedness would cease once Buhari is gone or when they get their useless country (if they ever will).



What a crying shame.



Ohanaeze would never speak up about barbarism like this since it is them against themselves, this wont make for a good "we are always the victims" propaganda.



Sooner these people realise no one else but themselves are their worst enemies, the better for them. Ooooh dear!So this innocent beautiful child is a suspected Osu according to her mom who happens to be an ipob mother. I bet stupidity and such wanton wickedness would cease once Buhari is gone or when they get their useless country (if they ever will).What a crying shame.Ohanaeze would never speak up about barbarism like this since it is them against themselves, this wont make for a good "we are always the victims" propaganda.Sooner these people realise no one else but themselves are their worst enemies, the better for them. 3 Likes

Even yiibo people are "catching" kids witches!

Na only poverty know witch

