SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by Kolababe: 10:13pm On Feb 20
A Church minister felt the wrath of a mob of angry South African residents on Saturday‚ who assaulted him during a violent protest against what they claim is “Nigerians selling drugs and prostituting their (South African) children”.
Police fired stun grenades to disperse the angry crowd‚ who were walking around the area to “search and burn spaces that are known to be selling nyaope to school children”. At least two houses were burnt down.
The throng of community members‚ some drinking beer‚ entered Celestial Church of Christ in Atteridgeville planning to “search the church for drugs and any illegal activity”.
The church’s prophet‚ Samson Sangojinmi‚ was immediately called. When he arrived in his Mercedes Benz he was assaulted by the mob‚ leaving his white robe bloodied before his congregation managed to drag him inside.
“F**k you‚ you’re selling drugs‚ what’s in that bag you are carrying?” shouted one resident.
“You Nigerians must go open churches and salons in your own countries‚ no one can survive on such alone without selling drugs‚” said another.
By then about 20 police officers had arrived and fired a stun grenade to disperse the crowd.
Paramedics treated Sangojinmi. The minister said he was hurt that people thought he would sell drugs.
“We help many people in this church‚ when they want food or a place to stay we help them. It’s sad to see people attacking me even when I’m trying to talk to them‚” said Sangojinmi.
One woman‚ who refused to be named‚ said she had witnessed children in school uniform entering several of the houses they had searched.
“Some of the girls we found in the houses were high‚ wearing short outfits‚ who’ve ended up never leaving because they owed these Nigerians too much money.
“Enough is enough‚ we can’t trust the police anymore because they never do anything to help us‚” she said.
Police spokeswoman Captain Augustinah Selepe said the group of people who targeted foreign nationals‚ started demonstrating early on Saturday morning.
She said that by the time police responded to the scene‚ two houses had already been burnt down. “Police are keeping a strong presence and are on the ground monitoring the situation‚” she said.
Saturday’s violence follows similar protests recently in the southern Johannesburg suburb of Rosettenville.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/sa-mob-beat-up-cele-pastor-accused-of.html
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by Kolababe: 10:13pm On Feb 20
This is purely Xenophobic. When will this stop?
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/sa-mob-beat-up-cele-pastor-accused-of.html
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by samyyoung(m): 10:33pm On Feb 20
Nigerians must GO
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by Noblesoul123: 11:00pm On Feb 20
These ones obviously don't believe in TOUCH NOT MY ANOINTED.
Seriously, this Xenophobic attacks must stop.
Innocent students studying abroad could easily be branded as drug dealers and attacked
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by ameezy(m): 11:01pm On Feb 20
=
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by jesus500(m): 11:01pm On Feb 20
I am tired of defending nigeria on social media because no matter how I try, the truth remains the truth. Even on CNN anytime I comment, see how people will attack my identity. This is getting out of hand.
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by ExAngel007(f): 11:02pm On Feb 20
South Afrians are crazie lazie set of pple.
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by happney65: 11:02pm On Feb 20
Freeezzz awon eyan eyin...
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by ipobarecriminals: 11:02pm On Feb 20
The wrath of God is upon those useless South African.
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by Ifexxy(m): 11:02pm On Feb 20
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by Bowwow11(m): 11:02pm On Feb 20
SA people too must leave Nigeria
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by AkinPhysicist: 11:02pm On Feb 20
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by AntiWailer: 11:02pm On Feb 20
iif na Nigeria.
Na Fayose and FFK go be lead defense counsels.
They will claim it is part of the Islamization agenda.
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by watered(m): 11:03pm On Feb 20
I dey come back
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by Oyind17: 11:03pm On Feb 20
No place like home
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by kajsa08(f): 11:03pm On Feb 20
They should not risk their lives n stay bcuz of a thriving business. Come home alive that's what ur families expect. God should protect them all.
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by haywire1: 11:03pm On Feb 20
We all hate this shìt but let's b sincere wit ourselves, I believe there is something behind this,unemployment rate is high in south Africa,but Nigerians r there living large in wealth(how dey make am there?). The SA citizens r trying to take back their country, they said no drugs nd prostitution unless if there's something else behind it...
Make Nigerians too come home nah abi, all d money wey dey Don make there to come use invest here jare..
I travelled to Churchill New zealand, when earthquake shook d building wey i dey i sharply remember say No place like home.
#
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by abike12(f): 11:03pm On Feb 20
This is sad. All of it
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by EWAagoyin(m): 11:04pm On Feb 20
south Africa...... never wished to visit that poo of a country I rather visit Egypt than go to south Africa.... dirty pigs ... the only reason that whole country isn't still looks like ajegunle is because of the white presence there.... ugly people the only thing meaningful they can show off is dere women with big buttocks.... intellectually zero..... give Nigeria 24/7 electricity and 80% of industries and factories over dere will relocate here... useless beings..... opportunists
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by freeborn76(m): 11:04pm On Feb 20
ok
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by darkenkach(m): 11:05pm On Feb 20
samyyoung:
Yes, they must go.
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by mrmrmister: 11:05pm On Feb 20
The image of this country has been ruined completely.
Drugs, prostitution, fraud, terrorism, kidnapping.
Being a Nigerian scares the shit_ outta me.
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by IamPatriotic(m): 11:06pm On Feb 20
I can't trust Nigerians in South Africa, the name of the pastor is even weird...he's a drug peddler....atoju tini omo
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by 666Antichrist: 11:06pm On Feb 20
liki ground ino chopper
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by prettyboi1989(m): 11:06pm On Feb 20
southafrican entities in nigeria should be ready to go back to their rabies infested country.
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by 175(m): 11:06pm On Feb 20
Australopithecus Africanus. . . . .where art thou?
Thy children have started again!
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by sapiosexual1(m): 11:06pm On Feb 20
Give it whatever colouring or tag you want but this is xenophobic.
Sadly, our country has no internal leadership, let alone making a strong representation to the SA govt.
God why is Trump not the Nigerian president? SA embassy would have been shut by now and their various companies in Nigeria closed down.
Re: SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) by sonnie10: 11:06pm On Feb 20
Just here to check names
