|Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by Rider23: 12:56pm
Coming after a Facebook user called out a Lagos Christ Embassy pastor for fraud worth millions, Another Facebook user, Rotr Gift Adene, has called out another Christ Embassy pastor of Nasarawa state for fraud!
He wrote:
VIA: http://www.kemifilani.com/2017/08/facebook-user-calls-out-another-christ.html
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by TINALETC3(f): 2:16pm
Again , wats really going on in dat church , dia G . O shud luk in2 d matter na
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by princeade86(m): 2:17pm
p
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by donprinyo: 2:17pm
Rubbish news
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by divinecode101: 2:17pm
Cheating sheeples in God's name.
Welcome to Christ embassy!
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by lovelove2323: 2:17pm
f
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by liftedhigh: 2:17pm
Ok
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by princeade86(m): 2:17pm
God is watching.
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by tellwisdom: 2:18pm
All these jerry curl thieves sef
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by stefanweeks: 2:18pm
#freethesheeple
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by Spark277: 2:18pm
chai
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 2:18pm
With the recent happenings i reckon its time i go into the 'Debt Recovery' business and specialize in 'debt recovery from Pastors'. If your pastor has defrauded you in anyway feel free to message me, i charge 30% of the money recovered........
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by Robbin7(m): 2:18pm
Why did the op add Pastor C.O's pic? Na deir two do am?
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by KingsleyCEO: 2:18pm
Don't be quick to judge you have to find out what actually transpired.
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by fpeter(f): 2:18pm
Na wa for these facebook users. People no dey hear word, stay away from all these get rich quick schemes they're all scam.
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by SLIDEwaxie(m): 2:19pm
Christ embassy and fraud na...
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by lilmax(m): 2:19pm
okay
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by mysticgal(f): 2:19pm
Very big shame
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by itiswellandwell: 2:19pm
Hmmmmm. You just need to use your head while going to church and don't be greedy.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by chimah3(m): 2:19pm
Maga must pay
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by neoclassical: 2:19pm
Most Nigerian criminals and Yahoo guys have found another way of duping gullible Nigerians. And that is through Church. As a 'PASTOR' your members and outsiders will easily believe your gimmicks than when you are not a Pastor. So Pastoral work has became a new haven for fraudsters. Just define your line of business - Miracles, prophecy, healing etc and your preys will multiply within months or weeks. I know a Pastor close to my street that collects Between 10k -100k for counseling depending on your financial status. And you must pay before you will be allowed to see him. Within a space of 6 months, this man has bought a Range Rover Sports for himself while members of the church keep parting their hard earned money to him for counseling or miracles. I knwo God is just looking at us from heaven with great laughter
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by GGMena3(f): 2:20pm
This one wen dem dey call everybody out so
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by Abbexy(m): 2:20pm
Hmmm,it is well ooh
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by jamace(m): 2:20pm
Pastors are rubbishing Christianity.
So sad.
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by ivolt: 2:21pm
Anointed yahoo boys!
Remember touch not my annointed.
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by tmcleo2k2(m): 2:22pm
Nawa for u self...150k to collect 4-5m?
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by 0temAtum: 2:22pm
Church and fraud are 5 and 6
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by Edu3Again: 2:22pm
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by bedspread: 2:23pm
Hmmmm
Hmmmm
Hmmmmm
I rest my case
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by obyrich(m): 2:24pm
Sheeples.
|Re: Ovie Okorodudu, Christ Embassy Pastor, Accused Of Fraud On Facebook (Pics) by Sunshine196: 2:24pm
Na God Catch u
