Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Foursquare Gospel Church Pastor Accused Of Demanding Sex From His Workers (Pics) (10885 Views)

SA Mob Beat Up Cele Pastor Accused Of Selling Drugs, Running Brothels (pics) / Mob Destroys Church Of Benin Pastor Accused Of Sleeping With Married Woman. PICS / Woman Delivers Baby At Dunamis International Gospel Church In Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'PASTOR ACCUSED OF DEMANDING FOR SEX FROM AN EMPLOYEE



Pastor Excel Ogbeide of FOUR SQUARE GOSPEL CHURCH has been been accused of demanding for from 4 female employees of a company known as International Recruitment Services, owned and managed by the pastor and his wife.



Picture of the 4 victims is attached, numbered 1 - 4 is shown below, together with a picture of the Pastor and his wife. According to the complaint that came to DPA, the Pastor refused to pay salary and commission owed because the staff refused to agree to sex.



At this point, this is only an allegation and the Pastor is presumed innocent of any crime until convicted in a court of law. But clearly, the complainant has presented sufficient evidence to warrant DPA to demand that the outstanding salary and commission be paid immediately'.







Source: As shared by human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye....'PASTOR ACCUSED OF DEMANDING FOR SEX FROM AN EMPLOYEEPastor Excel Ogbeide of FOUR SQUARE GOSPEL CHURCH has been been accused of demanding for from 4 female employees of a company known as International Recruitment Services, owned and managed by the pastor and his wife.Picture of the 4 victims is attached, numbered 1 - 4 is shown below, together with a picture of the Pastor and his wife. According to the complaint that came to DPA, the Pastor refused to pay salary and commission owed because the staff refused to agree to sex.At this point, this is only an allegation and the Pastor is presumed innocent of any crime until convicted in a court of law. But clearly, the complainant has presented sufficient evidence to warrant DPA to demand that the outstanding salary and commission be paid immediately'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/pastor-accused-of-demanding-sx-from-her.html

stephenduru:

More more more

whats this world turning to

nawa ooo dats bad

Cos of sex oo

OK nah

I don't believe this story until I hear from the other ladies. The girl might want to set this innocent pastor up. 7 Likes

ARU... ABOMINATION...sha, beinq a pastor is now a business.. I just pity your souls for playing with christ

Jezebels everywhere ...



Liars everywhere!! 1 Like

nairaland & any pastor sex scandal topics are like 5&6. 1 Like

Sounds fake.. 1 Like 1 Share

These are the pastors that will raise dead bodies o.

Nonsense but OAP lolo aunty adaku said i should not Judge,i leave the case to God

People are so daft that by the threat of defaming a man of God they can achieve their aim. If you are so bold with your allegation, come out from the four pics you posted, state your name and prove of your accusation then we take you serious. Why mentioning the pastor's name without mentioning your own name?

From the look of thing is even the wife that was managing the company not the husband as alleged by you, does the wife want to sleep with you as well? Or colluding with her husband of denying you your sweat unjustly. Why not leaving the company immediately the man bring an idea of sleeping with you?



Anyway some gullible people will believe you, this is Nairaland a faceless forum.



Olobo sile kan

Aunty anfani adugbo 3 Likes

I reserve my judgement For now...

So the evidence is the accusers accusations?

No proper investigation carried out into the matter and he just published it based on the account of a total stranger. Tarnishing the image and reputation of someone on the so-called evidence of words. This is the height of gross misconduct. What if at the end of the day it turns out she was actually lying and trying to defame or blackmail the Pastor? Especially these days when women can go to any length to get what they want without working for it including bringing a man down so they can use him as stepping stone to achieve their desires. 14 Likes 1 Share

Whoever published this is so weak and unprofessional... Just an allegation by some unnamed anonymous young lady over a facebook chat... 1 Like

Some people will still blame Buhari for this 1 Like

some so called Pastors are hell bent on turning religion to a joke







so as d pastor toast her, she jst gt inspiration n startd bringing pipo to d company



This FOOLISH FOOL jst publish without investigation n if the pastor arrest am like Aunty Kemi pipo wud strt crying.....





Nigeria is getting BLEAK as the day goes by, and we the Youths are at the Forefront of it all.....







Its very difficult if not "IMPOSSIBLE" to read comments here in Nairaland about a sensible topic without it being turned into Arewa, Afonja n Flatino's fight.....



Truth Is we are destroying ourselves instead of coming together to purge Nigeria off our corrupt leaders.....



Its so painful that even if a "NUDE Picture" of a girl with "FALLEN OLYMPUS" is posted without mentioning her name nor state, the comments here would be majorly about the ORIGIN of the BOOBEE and throwing shades at each region instead of addressing the "FALLEN OLYMPUS"



I was once a party to it though I am neither an Afonja, a Flatino nor Arewa bt #IDONREPENT wetin I wan talk nw ehnso as d pastor toast her, she jst gt inspiration n startd bringing pipo to d companyThis FOOLISH FOOL jst publish without investigation n if the pastor arrest am like Aunty Kemi pipo wud strt crying.....Nigeria is getting BLEAK as the day goes by, and we the Youths are at the Forefront of it all.....Its very difficult if not "IMPOSSIBLE" to read comments here in Nairaland about a sensible topic without it being turned into Arewa, Afonja n Flatino's fight.....Truth Is we are destroying ourselves instead of coming together to purge Nigeria off our corrupt leaders.....Its so painful that even if a "NUDE Picture" of a girl with "FALLEN OLYMPUS" is posted without mentioning her name nor state, the comments here would be majorly about the ORIGIN of the BOOBEE and throwing shades at each region instead of addressing the "FALLEN OLYMPUS"I was once a party to it though I am neither an Afonja, a Flatino nor Arewa bt #IDONREPENT

ho la la

Pastor Excel Ogbeide





Afonja's are perverts

Sex why hath thou planned to ruin d earth? Why why

platinumphotos:

Whoever published this is so weak and unprofessional... Just an allegation by some unnamed anonymous young lady over a facebook chat...



That's why the NBA sacked him. The man is a clown. That's why the NBA sacked him. The man is a clown. 1 Like 1 Share

Where's the dam foto.. abi you no fit complete wetin una start ? 1 Like

Quite disappointed if the allegations were proven to be true

Oga man of God sef wan sample