₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,534 members, 3,377,656 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 01:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff (3694 Views)
Fayose On Splash FM Ibadan: "Buhari Wants To Give Tinubu Awolowo Treatment" / 2015: Tinubu Wanted To Be VP, Opposed Osinbajo As VP - Buhari's Authorized Bio / Fayose On FRESH 105.9FM Ibadan: "Ekiti Will Be In Economic Bondage Till 2036" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by ebosie11(f): 12:45pm
Fayose was a guest on AIT where he spoke of Ali Modu Sheriff's claim that PDP governors are with him and more.In part he said.....
"Ali Modu Sheriff said the Governors are with him, let him call us to a meeting maybe he will see anyone.
"God forbid, to sit with Alimodu Sheriff again in my life.
"One day I know that I will be the Vice President of Nigeria or possibly President Federal Republic of Nigeria".
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fayose-speaks-on-ait-will-be-vice.html
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by ebosie11(f): 12:45pm
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:45pm
Make a wish Adadike281
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by ebosie11(f): 12:46pm
ebosie11:more
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by madridguy(m): 12:46pm
Fayose the comedian. Keep it up, nothing is impossible.
I stand with Ali Modu Sheriff.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by AntiIPOOP(m): 12:46pm
Fayose is indeed a Mad Man. A man that went to a train station and posed in front of a podium to fake addressing a crowd of businessmen in a far away Asian country will never be our VP.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by seunmsg(m): 12:47pm
That day will never come. It's bad enough that we have too many challenges to contend with in Nigeria, we simply cannot add having a mad man as president or VP to the list of our problems. Never!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by hucienda: 12:48pm
Oshokomole, run.
He looks like practically the only southerner west of the Niger that those east and south of the famous river can support after what went down in 2015.
Fayose, holding the south (and liberal north) on lock down.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by Acekidc4(m): 12:49pm
Amen Jawe Fayose!!
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by AntiIPOOP(m): 12:50pm
He wan turn 9ja into IDP Camp, sorry but I think Biafrats needs you more
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by AirFireEarthH20(m): 12:54pm
Ayo 'The Rock' Fayose is the best thing that happen to SW. When I was younger, I was told SW is not known for bravery but Fayose surprises me a lot with his courage and uncommon bravery.
If someone like Fayose is Nigerian President, he would deliver the South from nothern domination. May your dreams come to pass. Amen
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by auntysimbiat(f): 1:03pm
Na xo
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by madridguy(m): 1:09pm
Bros you will kill me here with laugh
AntiIPOOP:
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by AntiIPOOP(m): 1:15pm
madridguy:Lol The biggest scam in Nigeria is Fayose, how this man was able to hoodwink Ekiti people, remains a mystery.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by CallmeGlad(f): 1:19pm
Some dreams come through...
Some are mere hallicination
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by okasebe(m): 1:29pm
Something dey worry Fayose for head
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by nairalandfreak: 1:29pm
Joseph the dreamer
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by AntiWailer: 1:29pm
That is the reason he shouts senselessly.
To the hungry supporters, he is fighting for them
Fayose is a fraudster.
All he is fighting for is his Political Career and prosecution for the billions stolen.
For some one who collected over 1.5 Billion Naira (proofs and witnesses are every where) from money meant to fight Boko Haram to still nurse ambition of being VP.
Nigerians need to wake up from their slumber.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by Olateef(m): 1:30pm
This is the funniest thing I've heard in a while..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by TippyTop(m): 1:31pm
He deserves to be president.
No one has protected this democracy more than Fayose. Buhari would long have sold Nigeria on ebay if not for Fayose.
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by Tazmode(m): 1:31pm
Oshey!
But he's already the President.....l
of the State Republic of Ekiti, I think that's a milestone
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by Firstcitizen: 1:31pm
President of Biafra you mean?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by martooski(m): 1:31pm
Noted: You are indeed allowed the grace to dream and its still your constitutional right.
for now i comment my reserve
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by Kennyodinye: 1:31pm
the person above me tho
anyway fayose findyourway abeg i need love somebody call me abeg that akara girl don give me conji
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by maberry(m): 1:32pm
Every man's dream is valid
Besides this is Nigeria, we have had worse as
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by GreenMavro: 1:32pm
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by Xaddy(m): 1:32pm
This guy funny die... I don laugh tire... Clown-In-Chief...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by Lasskeey: 1:32pm
We go drink Ogogoro and Kpomo tire
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by officialJP: 1:32pm
nice dream
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by omenkaLives: 1:32pm
By the time Chairman Sheriff is through with you, you'd be contesting to be the vice chairman, Agbero Union of Nigeria, Ekiti state chapter.
Clear road! Chairman coming through with his Agbadachute.
Edit:
If Fayose reads the comments on this thread, i swear him go sue Seun. Mehn, niggaz be ruthless!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff by nothingmega122(m): 1:32pm
The joker is here again
1 Like
Sharing Abia Money By Old Bende Diaspora / Buhari Does Not Support Boko Haram. / N2.2bn Banquet Hall: Enough Is Enough!
Viewing this topic: tragergeorge, ERCROSS(m), PtBlank, OctobersVeryOwn, iamdannyfc(m), anytexy, Abelattah, Dukejaja, Mife5nv, Twist4u, Donemmaco(m), beekee, safzor92, Abbeytoy(m), 12345baba, vigasimple(m), Adagba1, AntiWailer, Benz4pimp(m), Confirmer(m), danugochukwu96(m), ayodeyjie(m), terseeraloy(m), gretblue, tofolo(m), Bhol28, Elnino4ladies, tsamson(m), sawsaw(m), Bglow001(m), tosan200(m), harheesha(f), iamdynamite(m), lumije, ojuoluwani(m), emmyjaysnr(m), Oises, godox2(m), ERockson, daygee12, Simeon244(m), Emerald120(f), Yinkatolu, anonimi, Enemyofpeace, Olamipapa(m), toyinkin(m), andrewozed, Subtlelad(m), Casido1(m), Bashirfuntua(m), krasican(m), Lanrelorry, Erukulele(m), eLcastro(m), Kitiii(m), Lusayo(m), muzzol, Nowujeda(m), davdjayj, abitex577(m), HarunaWest(m), bobman(m), owopomaster(m), imdeymolee(m), reigningwisdom, plux4, CliffordOrji, Vigorousguy(m), chukwundukc(m), Splinz(m), BananaRepublic1(m), wawale, Adelawysb, RijiyarLemo(m), modupe2, wealthywiseman, bigjoule(m), shamecurls(m), Oba22, chidex28, tintingz(m) and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25