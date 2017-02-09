Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose On AIT: 'I Will Be VP Or President Of Nigeria', Shades Ali Modu Sheriff (3694 Views)

"Ali Modu Sheriff said the Governors are with him, let him call us to a meeting maybe he will see anyone.



"God forbid, to sit with Alimodu Sheriff again in my life.



"One day I know that I will be the Vice President of Nigeria or possibly President Federal Republic of Nigeria".





Fayose the comedian. Keep it up, nothing is impossible.



I stand with Ali Modu Sheriff. 6 Likes 1 Share

Fayose is indeed a Mad Man. A man that went to a train station and posed in front of a podium to fake addressing a crowd of businessmen in a far away Asian country will never be our VP. 20 Likes 3 Shares



"One day I know that I will be the Vice President of Nigeria or possibly President Federal Republic of Nigeria".

That day will never come. It's bad enough that we have too many challenges to contend with in Nigeria, we simply cannot add having a mad man as president or VP to the list of our problems. Never! That day will never come. It's bad enough that we have too many challenges to contend with in Nigeria, we simply cannot add having a mad man as president or VP to the list of our problems. Never! 15 Likes 2 Shares

Oshokomole, run.



He looks like practically the only southerner west of the Niger that those east and south of the famous river can support after what went down in 2015.



Fayose, holding the south (and liberal north) on lock down. 1 Like

Amen Jawe Fayose!!

He wan turn 9ja into IDP Camp, sorry but I think Biafrats needs you more 5 Likes 1 Share

Ayo 'The Rock' Fayose is the best thing that happen to SW. When I was younger, I was told SW is not known for bravery but Fayose surprises me a lot with his courage and uncommon bravery.



If someone like Fayose is Nigerian President, he would deliver the South from nothern domination. May your dreams come to pass. Amen 1 Like

Fayose is indeed a Mad Man. A man that went to a train station and posed in front of a podium to fake addressing a crowd of businessmen in a far away Asian country will never be our VP. Bros you will kill me here with laugh 5 Likes 1 Share

The biggest scam in Nigeria is Fayose, how this man was able to hoodwink Ekiti people, remains a mystery. LolThe biggest scam in Nigeria is Fayose, how this man was able to hoodwink Ekiti people, remains a mystery. 5 Likes 1 Share







Some are mere hallicination Some dreams come through...Some are mere hallicination 2 Likes

Something dey worry Fayose for head 3 Likes 1 Share

Joseph the dreamer 2 Likes

That is the reason he shouts senselessly.



To the hungry supporters, he is fighting for them



Fayose is a fraudster.



All he is fighting for is his Political Career and prosecution for the billions stolen.



For some one who collected over 1.5 Billion Naira (proofs and witnesses are every where) from money meant to fight Boko Haram to still nurse ambition of being VP.



Nigerians need to wake up from their slumber. 4 Likes 2 Shares

This is the funniest thing I've heard in a while.. 2 Likes 1 Share

He deserves to be president.

No one has protected this democracy more than Fayose. Buhari would long have sold Nigeria on ebay if not for Fayose. 4 Likes

But he's already the President.....l















of the State Republic of Ekiti, I think that's a milestone

President of Biafra you mean? 6 Likes 1 Share

Noted: You are indeed allowed the grace to dream and its still your constitutional right.





Every man's dream is valid

Besides this is Nigeria, we have had worse as president

This guy funny die... I don laugh tire... Clown-In-Chief... 2 Likes 1 Share

We go drink Ogogoro and Kpomo tire 2 Likes

Clear road! Chairman coming through with his Agbadachute.







If Fayose reads the comments on this thread, i swear him go sue Seun. Mehn, niggaz be ruthless! By the time Chairman Sheriff is through with you, you'd be contesting to be the vice chairman, Agbero Union of Nigeria, Ekiti state chapter.Clear road! Chairman coming through with his Agbadachute.Edit:If Fayose reads the comments on this thread, i swear him go sue Seun. Mehn, niggaz be ruthless! 3 Likes 1 Share