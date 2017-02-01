₦airaland Forum

Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by CeoNewshelm(m): 4:24pm
PHOTO: Aisha Buhari's Sister, Zainab Umar Recieving Special Achievement award At Silverbird Award

The wife of the president of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari's Sister, Zainab Umar Shinkafi receiving the “Special Achievement award” at the Silverbird Man of the Year Award 2017 and recognized as a cancer advocate.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-aisha-buharis-sister-zainab-umar.html

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Udodasco1(m): 4:28pm
As pa,say na presido wife sister.

2 Likes

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:30pm
undecided
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by herzern(m): 4:30pm
fuçkz almost qiven

6 Likes

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by SageTravels: 4:32pm
Nawaohhhhhhhh.


One day i will receive my own Award.
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by chiefolododo(m): 4:32pm
The wife of the former president , Aisha buhari's sister receives award from silverbird

1 Like

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by kokosin: 5:13pm
oboy see hips

3 Likes

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 5:15pm
Honestly anything remotely related to Buhari irritates me

2 Likes

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by brunofarad(m): 5:45pm
Ok
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by fpeter(f): 5:47pm
What is she known for?
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by greatgod2012(f): 5:48pm
Achievement award for what?





OK, cancer advocate!


Contunu!
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by officialJP: 5:48pm
Hausa winning award am still surprised i no dem as illiterate maybe is a......
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by piagetskinner(m): 5:49pm
how this one take help our economy??


who she be....who she epp
so many questions

1 Like

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by anibi9674: 5:52pm
ok. is she buhari mistress in the main room, just asking.
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by kings09(m): 5:54pm
So we should start clapping abi?

1 Like

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by wellmax(m): 5:55pm
officialJP:
Hausa winning award am still surprised i no dem as illiterate maybe is a......

You are the illiterate, you know nothing of Nigeria other than what you see on NL.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Kpeshi10(m): 5:57pm
E no concern me.....
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Shegzy8(m): 5:59pm
So to be an in-law to the president warrants an award and to be an enemy to the president warrants court case....its so funny how things work out in this country..."The day you know your problem is the day you are healed" but we dont want to accept we have a problem because of ethnicity an religion..yoruba will say "tiwa n tiwa" ,ibo will say na my blother,hausa go commot dagger...
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by officialJP: 6:02pm
wellmax:


You are the illiterate, you know nothing of Nigeria other than what you see on NL.
i knw alot about my country okay and am saying wot i knw i knw the northern as a dullard who don't fancy education grin grin grin
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Ceema1(f): 6:04pm
SalamRushdie:
Honestly anything remotely related to Buhari irritates me
Then jump in to lagoon where u n ur likes belong.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Shegzy8(m): 6:05pm
officialJP:
Hausa winning award am still surprised i no dem as illiterate maybe is a......
Not all tho...quite a few are literates...but i must admit them no try at all...but them they get connection o...i know a northerner that graduated from unimaid(civil eng) he cant communicate fluently in english but now working with julius berger..
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by officialJP: 6:08pm
Shegzy8:
Not all tho...quite a few are literates...but i must admit them no try at all...but them they get connection o...i know a northerner that graduated from unimaid(civil eng) he cant communicate fluently in english but now working with julius berger..
thanks for the truth gringringringringringrin
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by kabawa: 6:09pm
Ceema1:
Then jump in to lagoon where u n ur likes belong.

Fine girl you deserve a very cold Amstel Malt

Nice reply grin
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Ceema1(f): 6:12pm
kabawa:

Fine girl you deserve a very cold Amstel Malt
Nice reply grin
Lol. Thanks sir!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Guyman02: 6:16pm
That woman is the new Michelle Obama of the North, very articulate and smart. I think she is the pillar behind her husband just like Michelle is to Obama.
Congrats Madam.
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by oscaruzie(m): 6:23pm
wellmax:


You are the illiterate, you know nothing of Nigeria other than what you see on NL.

OYA MAKE UNA FIGHT.... cool cool grin
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:27pm
Ceema1:
Then jump in to lagoon where u n ur likes belong.

I won't jump , it you and your like that would drown
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Ceema1(f): 6:40pm
SalamRushdie:


I won't jump , it you and your like that would drown
Then shut d fvck up. PMB is n will continue to be ur president either u n ur likes like it or not. Thank u!
Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by kabrud: 6:41pm
officialJP:
i knw alot about my country okay and am saying wot i knw i knw the northern as a dullard who don't fancy education grin grin grin

Describing others as illiterates doesn't exonerate you either. Boy, except if the word "illiteracy' has changed its meaning, with this your English, you perfectly fit in. Go and learn how to write first.

1 Like

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by kabrud: 6:47pm
Shegzy8:
Not all tho...quite a few are literates...but i must admit them no try at all...but them they get connection o...i know a northerner that graduated from unimaid(civil eng) he cant communicate fluently in english but now working with julius berger..

Just imagine who is assessing the 'wellness' of another person's English. Boy, a good jss 3 pupil writes better than this.

Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:54pm
Ceema1:
Then shut d fvck up. PMB is n will continue to be ur president either u n ur likes like it or not. Thank u!

He is an error and he must resign

(0) (1) (Reply)

