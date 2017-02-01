₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by CeoNewshelm(m): 4:24pm
PHOTO: Aisha Buhari's Sister, Zainab Umar Recieving Special Achievement award At Silverbird Award
The wife of the president of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari's Sister, Zainab Umar Shinkafi receiving the “Special Achievement award” at the Silverbird Man of the Year Award 2017 and recognized as a cancer advocate.
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Udodasco1(m): 4:28pm
As pa,say na presido wife sister.
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:30pm
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by herzern(m): 4:30pm
fuçkz almost qiven
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by SageTravels: 4:32pm
Nawaohhhhhhhh.
One day i will receive my own Award.
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by chiefolododo(m): 4:32pm
The wife of the former president , Aisha buhari's sister receives award from silverbird
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by kokosin: 5:13pm
oboy see hips
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 5:15pm
Honestly anything remotely related to Buhari irritates me
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by brunofarad(m): 5:45pm
Ok
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by fpeter(f): 5:47pm
What is she known for?
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by greatgod2012(f): 5:48pm
Achievement award for what?
OK, cancer advocate!
Contunu!
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by officialJP: 5:48pm
Hausa winning award am still surprised i no dem as illiterate maybe is a......
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by piagetskinner(m): 5:49pm
how this one take help our economy??
who she be....who she epp
so many questions
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by anibi9674: 5:52pm
ok. is she buhari mistress in the main room, just asking.
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by kings09(m): 5:54pm
So we should start clapping abi?
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by wellmax(m): 5:55pm
officialJP:
You are the illiterate, you know nothing of Nigeria other than what you see on NL.
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Kpeshi10(m): 5:57pm
E no concern me.....
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Shegzy8(m): 5:59pm
So to be an in-law to the president warrants an award and to be an enemy to the president warrants court case....its so funny how things work out in this country..."The day you know your problem is the day you are healed" but we dont want to accept we have a problem because of ethnicity an religion..yoruba will say "tiwa n tiwa" ,ibo will say na my blother,hausa go commot dagger...
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by officialJP: 6:02pm
wellmax:i knw alot about my country okay and am saying wot i knw i knw the northern as a dullard who don't fancy education
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Ceema1(f): 6:04pm
SalamRushdie:Then jump in to lagoon where u n ur likes belong.
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Shegzy8(m): 6:05pm
officialJP:Not all tho...quite a few are literates...but i must admit them no try at all...but them they get connection o...i know a northerner that graduated from unimaid(civil eng) he cant communicate fluently in english but now working with julius berger..
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by officialJP: 6:08pm
Shegzy8:thanks for the truth
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by kabawa: 6:09pm
Ceema1:
Fine girl you deserve a very cold Amstel Malt
Nice reply
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Ceema1(f): 6:12pm
kabawa:Lol. Thanks sir!
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Guyman02: 6:16pm
That woman is the new Michelle Obama of the North, very articulate and smart. I think she is the pillar behind her husband just like Michelle is to Obama.
Congrats Madam.
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by oscaruzie(m): 6:23pm
wellmax:
OYA MAKE UNA FIGHT....
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:27pm
Ceema1:
I won't jump , it you and your like that would drown
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by Ceema1(f): 6:40pm
SalamRushdie:Then shut d fvck up. PMB is n will continue to be ur president either u n ur likes like it or not. Thank u!
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by kabrud: 6:41pm
officialJP:
Describing others as illiterates doesn't exonerate you either. Boy, except if the word "illiteracy' has changed its meaning, with this your English, you perfectly fit in. Go and learn how to write first.
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by kabrud: 6:47pm
Shegzy8:
Just imagine who is assessing the 'wellness' of another person's English. Boy, a good jss 3 pupil writes better than this.
|Re: Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:54pm
Ceema1:
He is an error and he must resign
