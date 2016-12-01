₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,605 members, 3,280,702 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 04:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja (2396 Views)
Cameroonian Special Envoy Visits Buhari (photos) / Buhari Meets With Obanikoro, Issoufou, Niger President Today In Abuja [photos[ / Niger President Issoufou, Visits Jonathan (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by Nnamdd1(m): 2:59pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 29th received the Special Envoy of H.E. Muhammadou Issoufou, President of Niger Republic in State House, Abuja.
President Buhari had earlier cancelled his official visit to Bauchi State due to poor weather condition.
More photos below.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2016/12/president-buhari-receives-special-envoy.html?m=1
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by CecyAdrian(f): 3:00pm
They have all been visiting, plans ongoing for Gambia's president
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by veekid(m): 3:35pm
na the reason why e cancelled is trip to
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by Janetessy(f): 3:35pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by husnath(m): 3:36pm
BABA I LOVE YOU
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by kristian98(m): 3:36pm
d
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by 9jakohai(m): 3:36pm
CecyAdrian:
On a more serious note, that Jammeh of Gambia must be made to handover as soon as possible.
ECOWAS is even talking of military intervention....which I agree with....if the guy does strong-head.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by itskings1: 3:37pm
4uk givers wer u at
[follow me on ig : itskings9
I on gv a flying fHuck
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by UltraSphinx(m): 3:39pm
it seem like buhari's nose is raised as if he smelling a foul odour in the last pix, or I'm I the only one noticing that?
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by alizma: 3:39pm
IS SHEKAU IN NIGER?
unannounced visit. I smell SHEKAU seeking asylum in Niger.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by MrPresident1: 3:40pm
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by kareemkamil: 3:40pm
Well, that nice.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by JayIlych(m): 3:42pm
V
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by uzo200(m): 3:43pm
Buhari bring MMM back
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by math2001: 3:43pm
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by TuCloz(m): 3:44pm
@TheManDoingTheShaking, calm down, e no go do you anything. You are not a corrupt Nigerian politician
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by segebase(m): 3:44pm
y all of dem in whites...den dey worship obatala ni
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by DESNAT(m): 3:46pm
husnath:na WA o
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by obataokenwa(m): 3:47pm
always receiving and being received. Pls Buhari sack your cabinet and start afresh so you save yourself from this onslaught.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by FcMilan: 3:47pm
Thunder go fire da mod wen ban all because I said I stand with Biafra
but wen sultan said don't tamper with the Koran
na d same mod come d shout let's divide d country
Who is fooling who?
BAN ME AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by Blue3k(m): 3:50pm
Hopefully they discuss cross border trade. That would be beneficial.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by danemenike: 3:55pm
Ddd
|Re: President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger's President Issoufou In Abuja by greenermodels: 4:17pm
how does that affect the price of petrol and kerosene this December period? misplaced priorities.
(0) (Reply)
A Starling Look Into Barack Obama's Life / Reporter's Diary: How I Got Attacked At Synagogue Church / Rivers 2015: The Exit Of Gov Amaechi - Who Succed Him?
Viewing this topic: AnonyNymous(m), jericco1(m), LorDBolton, Dammyperry, sirssb(m), danemenike, ybanty(m) and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10