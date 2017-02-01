₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by AutoReportNG2: 8:04pm
Senate President Dr, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Hon, Speaker Dogara meets the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the State House today.
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/photonews-osibanjo-meets-with-saraki.html
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by AutoReportNG2: 8:06pm
Hmmmm... We are watching
See more pictures here...
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/photonews-osibanjo-meets-with-saraki.html
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by Nogodye(m): 8:10pm
Does this man rest? He seriously mean well for Nigeria..I think he want to bridge the gap between the Executive and Legislative.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by AutoReportNG2: 8:12pm
Nogodye:
Same think I asked daily... Does he rests at all?
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by Josegun(m): 8:12pm
That's cool
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by sarrki(m): 8:14pm
He came and report to mere commissioner
God you are wonderful
Saraki reporting to the mere commissioner
Lord let my enemy bow before me
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by Iluibadan: 8:15pm
The Bastard Saraki looks unhappy.. Wants to be President at all Cost..... Snitch...
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by unclezuma: 8:16pm
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by Iluibadan: 8:16pm
sarrki:God is really Wonderful.... A whole President of the Senate reporting to a "Mere Commissioner"
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by Nogodye(m): 8:17pm
AutoReportNG2:
I just love his passion for this country
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by iambijo(m): 8:18pm
K
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by theway83: 8:18pm
Ride on
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by Anthony0094(m): 8:18pm
Land
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:18pm
Wetin concern us?
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by dimanche4real(m): 8:18pm
The workaholic Professor.
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by Ariel20(m): 8:18pm
God bless and strengthen him
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by Nateben(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by Enemyofpeace: 8:19pm
The plotting has began. My brother is going to be declared as the president soon.
Haters I dash una dis
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by Daslim180(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:19pm
sarrki:lolz
|Re: Osinbajo Meets With Saraki, Dogara (photos) by clevadani: 8:19pm
U
