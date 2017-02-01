₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,425 members, 3,374,613 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 01:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) (20595 Views)
Big Brother Naija Eviction Night: Coco ice is sent packing / Soma & Marvis Kissing In Bed On Big Brother Naija (Photos/Video) / Gifty Romancing Bassey, Male Housemate On Big Brother Naija (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by Jajayi: 10:06pm On Feb 19
Big Brother Naija Housemate Gifty has been evicted from the show after loosing in an eviction vote to Marvis and Thin Tall Tony.
The controversial Gifty had irked a lot of followers with her comments and actions. Recall that she had said that she did not have knowledge of who popular musicians Falz and Banky W were; a comment that drew a lot of tongue-lashing from followers of the reality TV show.
Almost Every Nigerian campaigned for Gifty to leave the big brother house….. and they kept to their promise. Lol
See some reactions, Including Don Jazzy’s
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/check-out-hilarious-reactions-to-giftys.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by Jajayi: 10:07pm On Feb 19
Lalasticlala
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by Gurumaharaji(m): 10:13pm On Feb 19
So no reward for d puna dat was banged and d br**st dat was feely suckled ??
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 10:18pm On Feb 19
She is beautiful. ..
But I dont like beautiful dumb girls..ahe couldn't even answer a single question. ..arrrrrrrrhgg
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 10:24pm On Feb 19
she already knew that she had no stay in DAT house anymore, even before the day she denied knowing banky.
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:25pm On Feb 19
She's beautiful but sadly beauty isn't everything.
Don Jazzy self
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 10:37pm On Feb 19
I jus dey wait.. Make dey talk about buhari.. She go say she no know am
Ah go jus cry
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:48pm On Feb 19
Lolz..beauty with no brains and fake accent......lmao
5 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by Deeypeey(m): 10:48pm On Feb 19
...oya TBoss is next looto..
5 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by flawlessT(f): 10:49pm On Feb 19
Better.... We can now rest abeg
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by TeGaTeGa1(m): 10:49pm On Feb 19
Gifty can now go back to school...thank God o, her English na die
14 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by bercarray(m): 10:49pm On Feb 19
now she can go back to her shop,if you don't know falz and banky w she would sha know her old customers.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:49pm On Feb 19
Beautiful... Yes
Intelligent... I doubt it
5 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by GMBuhari: 10:49pm On Feb 19
Hahahah
Oya gift, leave the house donJazzy don dey mental Hahahahahaha
If Nigerian youths use one voice to fight our leaders the way they used one voice to pursue gift from the house
Nigeria would be a better place
69 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by ramond007(m): 10:50pm On Feb 19
she must be an ingrate!!!
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by registration(m): 10:50pm On Feb 19
Oya Gift... Pack all bags..
* in Iyanyas' voice*
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by lawrenzi: 10:50pm On Feb 19
When Nigerians on social Media hate you, it's over! the daughter of Lai Mohammed has been evicted from the house. I hope Gifty will know Banky and Falz when she gets to Nigeria.
16 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by OoniOfIfe: 10:50pm On Feb 19
What Trevor Noah wrote about South Africans
There are about 2.3 million Immigrants living in South Africa, this number includes other Africans, Chinese, Bangladeshi, Indians, middle easterners and Europeans who are not born in SA. out of this number, only 1.6 million are Africans. The 1.6 MILLION Africans mostly run small shops, vending, service industries etc. They may lay claim to less than 0.00001% of wealth in SA.
Whites in South Africa makes up about 8.7% of the population and controls over 85% wealth. Though there are increases in black CEOs and managers, these are mere servants and just a optical presentations. There are about 6000 Europeans families who own over 85% of agricultural lands in south Africa. So when I hear south Africans claiming that other Africans are competing with them on dwindling/scarce resources, I say that your anger and outrage is misplaced. African immigrants don't own lands, don't run companies, don't own mining companies, don't operate trophy hunting companies, do not ship out capital to European banks.
Yours is a complete misplaced anger, prejudice and xenophobia built up out of inferiority complex created by decades of apartheid and oppression. I don't see fellow African as a competitor but a fellow compatriot who is struggling to feed his family and have some comfort in this short life-time. If you feel undeserved in wealth distribution, please research again who controls that wealth and it has nothing to do with some Nigerian, Zimbabwean or Mozambican working in a restaurant or Ethiopian running a small shop, or a Ghanaian mechanic working hard in the sun.
There is zero excuse to hate or despise any African at all, there are no merits for it and it's baseless at best. When African Immigrants living in SA start owning like 20% of wealth and not hiring SA natives, then I will be on the streets with you to protest. Till then, if you hate fellow African for simply running a simple store, you are nothing but a buffoon, slowpoke who was prematurely circumcised and never grew up. Base your hate on facts, not inferiority complex. That's all.
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by timidapsin(m): 10:50pm On Feb 19
Who is Banky W is he a Footballer?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by olatade(m): 10:51pm On Feb 19
Banky W was behind her eviction. Lol
3 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 10:51pm On Feb 19
Make una carry dıs bbn nonsense park one place bıko...am sayimg buharı has opened a new nıgerıan branch ın london,u are sayıng gıft..gıft kor,package.nı
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:51pm On Feb 19
Gifty had fake accent and everything about her is so fake. She was actually acting in that house and not living her life.
Very annoying girl.
9 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by LegalBaby(f): 10:51pm On Feb 19
She won't be missed.
5 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by lekahm(m): 10:51pm On Feb 19
Its one thing to be dull, its another to be stupid. ....Gifty is both!
4 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:52pm On Feb 19
LESSON LEARNT FROM GIFTY's EXPULSION
Woman shall not live by beauty alone, sense must be added.
It is the only way to live a fulfilled life.
TO ALL THoSE COMPLAINING ABOUT #BBNAIJA.
PLEASE DO THIS (PICTURE BELOW) TO YOUR EYES
4 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 10:52pm On Feb 19
Gifty the dumb blonde
3 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by wemmieslim(f): 10:52pm On Feb 19
The girl is so dumb and dry, with her irritating ascent, I'm glad she's out.
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:52pm On Feb 19
Who is gifty
Fried vegetable
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by bazzyblings: 10:52pm On Feb 19
. How far those people sayin mmm for life ?? I no dey hear or see them again o .. lol .. mmm
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by Uprighthit1: 10:53pm On Feb 19
Everybody must not know banky now
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 10:53pm On Feb 19
Gifty has actually gotten the publicity she craved for and just waiting to get an endorsement........
With her style, gender, beauty and exposure, She definitely will get a big one!
3 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Gifty's Eviction From Big Brother Naija (Photos) by BoluGabriel(m): 10:53pm On Feb 19
please who is Gifty, and what did she do?
Finally Out: Download Video Alani Pamolekun Part 3 – Latest Yoruba Movie 2015 / 'Lord Of The Rings' Or 'Harry Potter' Movie? / 3d Animation For Super Eagles
Viewing this topic: softwerk(f), jagzmoles(m), Raydans, giveburns, Impulse80(m), TeGaTeGa1(m), Kwiss1, pallybrown(m), justhenry(m), jafardambatta(m), untainted, cptshiver, oshiokpu(m), Godson201333(m), Henrique99, robonski15(m), Boleyndynasty2(f), Claessique1, tiar, treasurevee9(f), Oluwatobii(m), jflexy(m), honeyjoyce(f), mymstrokes00, kariby, tingFanG, SIRPRESH(m), Houseofglam7, OgaEngr and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8