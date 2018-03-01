₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,519 members, 4,164,554 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 09:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her (1814 Views)
|BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Ayodele70: 8:45pm
Official sponsors of the ongoing Big brother Naija show, Payporte have called out Cee-C for disrespecting an outfit they sent her for tonight's Saturday party.
The housemates would slay in different Nigerian cultural attires tonight, and Cee-C's outfit is a Calabar Bridal attire belonging to the Calabar people of Cross River State, Nigeria.
She didn't like the outfit, complained bitterly about it, cut it and changed the look.
“This is Calabar or whatever ... please I’m not wearing this nonsense.” She also referred to it as "rubbish". She then cut it to a crop top."
Payporte have now reacted via their Instagram handle;
"PayPorte is very dis-pleased by the comments made by @ceec_official about the outfit given to her. We take out time to style all housemates with respect to the theme of every Saturday party. We consider this a disrespect to our brand and consider this offensive."
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-payport-angry-cee-c-disrespecting-outfit-sent.html
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by ibori1(m): 8:48pm
na wa ooo,cee c self,hmmnnmm
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by sirusX(m): 8:52pm
BBN Rebel
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by mrsuccessful(m): 8:55pm
Front Page let's gooO
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by decatalyst(m): 9:02pm
Dah short saucy devil
She needs to leave that house...an ungrateful soul. Always looking angry and sad.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by GloriaNinja(f): 9:09pm
DICK DEY HUNGRY CEE C AND SHE IS LOWKEY PRETENDING....
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Divay22(f): 9:11pm
Madam too know..
Well what she's now putting on, is not that bad.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by justikay2000: 9:19pm
Bbn all the time, na waa o!
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by megrimor(m): 9:20pm
We are talking about a Dullard being our president and they are talking about a curtain like gown
Nonsense
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Jh0wsef(m): 9:20pm
M
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Lat1tudeO2: 9:20pm
Meanwhile
fellow nairalanders pls believe me on this
Am a student, and a already in my final year (HND II) , something happened and I lost my night security job, now my school portal closes this next week Friday.
Pls fellow nairalanders, I know there are people who can help here, I can provide my school login details for anybody who is willing to help to confirm this claim. Am an orphan from a tender age, I've a been guess on this forum since my ND days, I was forced to open an account base on this situation I found myself.
My. Contact is on my profile
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by ben4y: 9:21pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Emvico34: 9:21pm
t
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by PMWSpirit(m): 9:21pm
So officially confirmed, she can never win the useless show.
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by ngwababe(f): 9:22pm
No be una still keep her for house?? Arant nansense!!
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by ncha373(m): 9:22pm
That queen is truly living her real life.......no faking dear
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Yinxies(f): 9:22pm
I get to watch my own BBN on Nairaland...
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by SolutionsGuy: 9:22pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Akalia(m): 9:22pm
Abeg who get reezla?
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Mariangeles: 9:23pm
.
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by letusbepieces: 9:23pm
Na CEEC suppose win.
She is very popular and keeps us entertained................................................................
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by kingkakaone(m): 9:23pm
Sevilla go kill Barcelona today... FCB fans how market?
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by adecz: 9:23pm
6
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by macaranta(m): 9:23pm
The angry biiiiiitzzch
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by IAmSkinny: 9:23pm
G
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by adecz: 9:24pm
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Luukasz(m): 9:24pm
GloriaNinja:Una toto dey scratch you?
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by nanakgh(m): 9:24pm
l
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Bgorgeous: 9:24pm
She should just be disqualified already
|Re: BBNaija: Payporte Calls Out Cee-C For 'Disrespecting' An Outfit They Sent Her by Beehshorp(m): 9:24pm
Who else doesn't give a Bleep about BBN
(0) (Reply)
How Much Would You Pay To Watch Nollywood Movies On Your Mobile Phone? / Download Full Movie: Half Of A Yellow Sun / Download Nollywood Movies Bank Money 1 & 2
Viewing this topic: Aarenaija, methodman(m), Hydee247, Omandick(m), Kolababe, tboycares, wumibello(f), Muyesky(m), millomaniac, Worldboss187, xynerise(m), asitis752, kinibigdeal(m), profjendor(m), InfoAnetCafe, sirwilli(m), Ekimi1, yusufu16, Nornugod, lomaxx, oluoni(m), lastdonib, Jh0wsef(m), countsparrow, vizboy(m), Rose666(f), adamubk(m), casiello(m), kakameks, Newsprex(m), Olcas, dROC1, HausaOverlord, Kenitez(m), Crauxx(m), optimus09, koolgee(m), rahman137(m), Sanchez13(m), kennyone, Adexvicky(f), enshy, eistien(m), dazzlingd, Lustig(m), NORSIYK(m), RockyEyo(m), Zitere1, georjay(m), Abuzay2r(m), Joshuaoseoboh(m), Emvico34, Purehuman(m), ben4y, damiflo(m), orobless(m), leemond(m), LeiderJa, DATMAT(m), Decapo, yomalex(m), Jaspero94(m), Kruzxx, LizzyWiz(f), kingvision2, Mabpaine(m), msm98580, Blakluv, EagleScribes, frinx, Reximiliano, Henrychris(m), peacefulpeace2(f), omogin(f), Wale03(m), Ukododondon, marygold(f), ct2(m), MillionDollars, dammi(f), baffylander(m), Margy(f), computer0810, Alkanoise(m), ccokwara, CodeTemplar, bigblxd(m), Kennydoc(m), Yinxies(f), Shoelace1(f), koolbe(m), imamtobi(m), yusasiv(m), marowaterproof(m), iamfromlagos(f), Tman66(m), AerialMapper, shellcom, Rolly83(m), abrahujaa(m), kourt, charlexarmani(m), Akalia(m), mixter(m), toscolee(m), Flyingngel(m), Advision, MrGoogle88, macarson2k(m), bamoski(m), ikemeze, Waluski1, Eziokwu1, jebbi, Mariangeles, GraceofGodfollo, triplechoice(m), prispakle15(m), gmtanwa25(f), adhekunleh, Tofss, iammaKING(m), MIPNIG, Arsenella007(f), Ask4diva(f), lemonys(m), jdstunt(m), MegaGenius, linknero2000, mvem(m), Julkanade, Coloradvantage(m), senboy204(m), yhuci(m), Longjohn2023, justikay2000, peacenaija(m), emerged01(m), Dongreat(m), SolutionsGuy, Ezinwa120, stanleyuzoh022, valmunich(m), lajuto, 4kDdullard, DatIkez, Oyenike01(f), prettyamebo, primusmaximus, Trumptech(m), JennieCutie4U(f), rafhy, mztubsy(f), Annruby(f), firebaby(f), Olayinkarespect, taylor89(m), mightydee, PraiseDLord, Barnext(m), raphroye(m), Bouze, tobioluwa53(m), eRex(m), philo04(m), jidewash(m), oneda(m), IjeleNwa(m), Ade345(m), centurionpapa(m), baggy4luv(m), femoomo(m), Penisinpenisout(m), Beehshorp(m), rashy226(f), phoenixchap(m), ItsOquakes(m), castrol180(m), Toyindiva(f), Sammyadexxx, DONFASZY(m), ojayzamani, ImaMmakara(f), fedorahat, Nonnyflex(m), Reborn14(m), realrilwan, rasakkenny, propane(m), ItsTutsi(m), ifylamode, dond411, fishing, Ladobzy(m), dadydee(m), arherfish(m), Ibrosco, freakcin, davodyguy, Gochis(m), balogz(m), michael142(m), Amos87(m), petertony, grunerite, lolipopandy(f), walexy14(m), yuh2(m), turhibdwhale(m), ifedayor, Houstency(m), fabillo(m), 4evablessed(f), drey22(m), allymarry89(f), spygadgets(m), baines3(m), tunezvic(m), milex07, luvlymabel, wilfrik200(m), Elove1, NwaliE01(m), Saheed9, Temysteve(m), wolzy13(m), nueldozzy(m), mallprof(m), Teettyllayho, crownedprinz(m), Ayodele70, clickwtB, Birichie(m), Yommex15(m), Fredmatic(m), jydux(m), skillar101(m), ThetrueWord, mikkylondon, Google63(m), Hardeyorlah(f), gurunlocker, Luukasz(m), Kawounited, breathcutter(m), stiles009(m), beautydutch(f), Fidelarinze9(m), bolseas(f), gadgetsngs, hotswagg12, salveoP(m), Hotsemo, Nabiss, AMZYMAYO(m), Emioga, nanakgh(m), freezy(m), frankgreat(m), Bgorgeous, adecz, chy200(f), letusbepieces, ffredoo, production4u, bluntolumide(m), ngwababe(f), Tanmusparties, emekaCEO(m), Noble11(m), Gomez(m), spako4(m), alakid, LCDD, pitfol(m), Chukason1(m), Monaco2(m), IAmSkinny and 416 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 35