|"You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by stephanie11: 1:28pm
Politics Nigeria has obtained a press release from the Nigerian army over recent accusations of human rights abuse and murder leveled against them by Amnesty International.
The statement reads;
The report recently published by the Amnesty International (AI) alleging death of 240 people including babies in Borno and 177 pro Biafran agitators, is yet another in its series of spurious fabrications aimed at tarnishing the good image of the Nigerian military. Without mincing words, the allegations contained in the said report are not only inconceivable but has no place in the Nigerian military. The report is rather contrived lies orchestrated to blackmail and ridicule the Nigerian Armed Forces which they have unsuccessfully tried to do in the past.
It is on record that Amnesty International embarked on such series of false allegations against the Nigerian military and other security forces as far back as the inception of the military action against terrorists in the North East. Amnesty International would only encourage activities of non-state actors who take up arms against the state, killing, maiming and destroying public property but would always accuse security forces who are sacrificing everything to restore peace and normalcy.
In as much as the Nigerian military acknowledges and respects the views and constructive criticism of individuals, groups or even international organisations including Amnesty International, it will not fall for nor accept the deliberate falsehood that have no bearing with the fact or reality on ground. The truth is that the Nigerian military has always been open in its operations and do not hide its activities from the probing eye of the public. Amnesty International chose to bandy fabricated reports and concocted stories instead of seeking clarifications from the relevant authorities. The Defence Headquarters run an open door policy in terms of information on
its activities in the north east or elsewhere and is ever ready to provide clarifications on any issue. On a number of times the National Human Rights Commission had sent its delegation to seek clarification on issues they are not comfortable with, and in each occasion, the DHQ always oblige them with the information they sought. AI would rather contrive their report to suit their intention which is to cast slur on the image and integrity of the Nigerian military. It smacks of mischief for the AI to insist on publishing unverified and unsubstantiated report as it is only them that knows why it embark on such dishonourable venture over a period of time.
The Nigerian military rejects this AI reports in its entirety and appeals to all well meaning Nigerians to disregard the report and discountenance its contents as they were meant to paint Nigeria in bad light. We reassure our citizens of our commitment to terminate these myriads of security challenges facing our country, mindless of unfounded reports and cheap blackmail by AI.
http://politicsngr.com/lying-nigerian-army-attacks-amnesty-international/
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by madridguy(m): 1:28pm
Nigeria Army must respect human right.
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by PhilemonObende: 2:01pm
While sane people all over the world will agree with Amnesty International and slam the sunni-led Nigerian Army for the thirst for extra-judicial murder, we yoruba muslims with turbaned skull will agree with the murderous lying NA. Are the brains in our skulls ok?
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by brize(m): 2:14pm
I believe our kill and lie Army more than Amnesty International........ Our kill and lie army are doing great job by guarding and guiding fulani armed herdsmen and killing peaceful protesters.......
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by unclezuma: 3:05pm
This is going to be interesting...
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by brunofarad(m): 3:05pm
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by ndlife: 3:06pm
blood thirsty animal's called Nigeria army are the one lying.... it up to 5000 people plus innocent Nigerians going their daily activity.
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by CriticMaestro: 3:07pm
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by afbstrategies: 3:07pm
Nigerian army versus amnesty international
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by otabuko(m): 3:08pm
Okay! One of them should invite Lai Mohammed!
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by Krismart(m): 3:08pm
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by Soreza(m): 3:09pm
THE ZOO ARMY NO GET SHAME O,EVEN WITH VIDEOS? Haba
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by jojo1415: 3:10pm
Nigerian Army nd dis irony of protecting its citizens....make I hear say Nigerian army is ur frnd!!!
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by PDJT: 3:10pm
Who take those coward illiterate Nigerian military seriously.
They can deny as much as they like, pictures and videos don't lie, especially in this Internet age.
The Internet has made it nearly impossible for oppressive regimes to carry out atrocities and hide them.
No peace for murderers!
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by Mcowubaba: 3:11pm
Nigerian military doesn't have good image AT ALL...
The are known for civil rights abuse, maiming innocent people, raping girls and killing unarmed civilians.
Most Nigerian Army personnels are Narcissistic and frustrated, and the decide to pour out their aggression on Innocent individuals.
After some time, some of them will go on Social Media and start typing long emotional statements on how the are in the bush suffering and we are In the Other room enjoying, Ogbeni na me send you go Army
U use your hand jejely apply, write exams, go training, why the hell should I pity you, do you guys pity us
U think say my own work easy ...
In this life, never assume you are having it worse than any other person...
All man for him own pocket...
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by Icecomrade: 3:11pm
I doesnt matter if they deny or admit. The cry of the blood of the innocent has reached.
Heaven.
Some people are already taking sick leave
Without any definate day of return.
It takes blood to atone for another blood.
I dey watch for HD
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by uchwar1: 3:11pm
food is ready for anti NA
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by fineboynl: 3:11pm
the Nigeria army should shut up. they lack professionalism. with the way they handle any issue one can tell. check the internet for example for reports of civilian killing and protest clashed casualties. the Nigeria army has killed more innocent civilians than any militia group in Nigeria.
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by EternalTruths: 3:11pm
It was not the Army that killed peaceful protesters but my grandfather
Yeye military
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by softMarket(m): 3:12pm
Thank God its Amnesty International not Amnesty Nigeria!
Afonja muslems will come and tell us how Nnamdi kanu's grand father is the chairman of AI!
This is one fight that the NA Cannot win!
The AI doesnt just make false claims, they have seen and comfirmed the damages the NA caused!
They have their facts and when they are ready to sue, nothing will stop them!!
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 3:13pm
Nigeria army #imo is currently the worst military apparatus world wide!
You think AI is IPOB or Shitte you can just lampoon and walk away?
AI came out with both video and audio evidence and all you can do is tag them liar?
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by Nukualofa: 3:13pm
NA stfu
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by jojo1415: 3:15pm
jojo1415:
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by cyberdurable(m): 3:20pm
Satan vs Lair Mohammed vs Nigerian Army... This tag match strong ooo
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by softMarket(m): 3:20pm
Where are the chief zombies?
Let them come and tell us how Amnesty International is another branch office of IPOB!
the videos of NA killing IPOB on youtube cant be deleted so i will advice the NA to calm down and look for another lie to lie!
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by sunspartech: 3:21pm
why u pple r blaming NAF? Is it a easy task?
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by crestedaguiyi: 3:22pm
these fools know they cant win this media war yet they want to try
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by Ngokafor: 3:23pm
...Nigerian Army,.Army of barbaric jokers...Keep killing civilians una hear??..Shittes protest,you massacre,IPOB protests you massacre..Any disagreement with civilian ends in the person being mauled and brutalized.
..Yet millions marched against Trump in the US,no soul was killed by security forces...and Trump is still the president.
....There is no point denying cos videos of your dastardly acts are everywhere...Your waterloo is in the pipe-line.
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by kettykings: 3:23pm
useless fake military that would shoot the unarmed and when they face the armed insurgents you will see mutiny and tears in the barracks
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by sapiosexual1(m): 3:26pm
|Re: "You Are Lying" - Nigerian Army Lampoons Amnesty International by quentin06: 3:28pm
Licenced to butcher.
