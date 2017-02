Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Cute Photos Of Reno Omokri And His Children (9330 Views)

Between Reno Omokri And A Twitter User funny reply / Reno Omokri With Air Hostesses At Sofitel Heathrow / Reno Omokri And Doyin Okupe Come After Bola Tinubu On Twitter(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Alongside the cute photos, he wrote "Dads, spend time with your kids. It makes them confident and increases the future chances of success"



I think they look like him.. or am I wrong? Check them out below;



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/reno-omokri-shares-cute-photos-of-his.html Ex-President Jonathan's former aide, Reno Omokri shared some photos he recently took while spending some time with his children.Alongside the cute photos, he wrote "Dads, spend time with your kids. It makes them confident and increases the future chances of success"I think they look like him.. or am I wrong? Check them out below; 4 Likes

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Kinda like dis dude tho...... oshokomole second!



Handsome chaps! 3 Likes

Reno, abeg allow your wife win u small, see as u just dey born your carbon copy. 4 Likes

Dis man they worry, I notice the mssg is trying to pass. Cute family 1 Like

this is great, to have all your children look like you

This reno wen be sly

where im wife?

This man deserves a medal for keeping Pdp alive

Reno Omokri the one man army.

Yup

Cute

Buhari is a fooll

Nice Family

Foolishman cute has lost meaning 1 Like

adadike281:

Reno, abeg allow your wife win u small, see as u just dey born your carbon copy.



the ones wey we go born, one go resemble you and two go look like me! gbam!! the ones wey we go born, one go resemble you and two go look like me! gbam!!

Omokri na goat for Urhobo 3 Likes

i like this man

the only man who always say the truth

metallisc:







the ones wey we go born, one go resemble you and two go look like me! gbam!! thief thief

adadike281:

thief



in this very matter, yes! ekwerem ekwe that i am a thief! in this very matter, yes! ekwerem ekwe that i am a thief!

The kids are alright but their papa na Chief Wailing Zombie with witchcraft flavour.

deji15:

The kids are alright but their papa na Chief Wailing Zombie with witchcraft flavour.



Lmao. . .which one be witchcraft flavour again?





U na Edo boy? Abi Afonjas don tear eyes reach to dey produce winchy flavors? Lmao. . .which one be witchcraft flavour again?U na Edo boy? Abi Afonjas don tear eyes reach to dey produce winchy flavors? 1 Like

K

I wnt this guy to be the future president of Nigeria.

175:







Lmao. . .which one be witchcraft flavour again?





U na Edo boy? Abi Afonjas don tear eyes reach to dey produce winchy flavors?

Omokri tells lie for a living and his pastime is misinformation with the intention to cause bodily harm.. Omokri tells lie for a living and his pastime is misinformation with the intention to cause bodily harm..

patchsk:

Buhari is a fooll Be careful how you fight your demon, because you might end up becoming the demon you fight...

So, we shld fry beans?

metallisc:







in this very matter, yes! ekwerem ekwe that i am a thief! then no deal then no deal