Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Removal Of CRK: Reno Omokri And FFK React To New School Curriculum (11098 Views)

Reno Omokri And His Twin Boys In 2008 And 2017 (Photos) / Cute Photos Of Reno Omokri And His Children / Reno Omokri And Doyin Okupe Come After Bola Tinubu On Twitter(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/876557665828167680

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/876756025583513601

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/876102044012163072



The new school curriculum is really generating a lot of heat as many prominent Nigerians are speaking up against it. The curriculum removes Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) from schools and made its study as only a theme, while it Introduces Islamic Arabic Studies alongside French as subjects.



With the new arrangement, a pupil would have to study either of Islamic Arabic Studies or French, pointing out that the end result is that a Christian student will be left with no option than to settle for Islamic Arabic Studies since French teachers are more or less non-existent in secondary schools. – thisday



CAN Chairman, Dr. Samson Ayokunle reacted



“This curriculum is the brain-child of Nigerian Educational Research Council, an agency of the Federal Ministry of Education. To us in CAN, its introduction is an ill-wind that blows nobody any good for so many reasons. A state has started implementing it already and Christians that are more on the receiving side of it are already crying fowl because of its potential dangers now”.

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries also lent his voice against what many see as an Islamization attempt on a secular Nigerian State.



“This evil policy must be reversed immediately. What is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. Christain Religious Knowledge (CRK) must be restored to the school curriculum”.

Also Joining in the condemnation of the curriculum are Femi Fani-Kayode and Reno Omkri. This they did via twitter. Screenshots below





http://wotzup.ng/see-what-reno-omokri-and-ffk-tweeted-about-new-school-curriculum/



cc lalasticlala The new school curriculum is really generating a lot of heat as many prominent Nigerians are speaking up against it. The curriculum removes Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) from schools and made its study as only a theme, while it Introduces Islamic Arabic Studies alongside French as subjects.With the new arrangement, a pupil would have to study either of Islamic Arabic Studies or French, pointing out that the end result is that a Christian student will be left with no option than to settle for Islamic Arabic Studies since French teachers are more or less non-existent in secondary schools. – thisdayCAN Chairman, Dr. Samson Ayokunle reactedApostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries also lent his voice against what many see as an Islamization attempt on a secular Nigerian State.Also Joining in the condemnation of the curriculum are Femi Fani-Kayode and Reno Omkri. This they did via twitter.cc lalasticlala 4 Likes

Tunde bakare na omo ale, make I no talk mbaka cause he's my priest 10 Likes 3 Shares

OK OK OK pause this is going to far, pls somebody should pls interpret what this guys are trying to tell me, are they looking for war, or they just want to destabilize the country, cause as I know the north vs Nigeria it wount be like the Igbo's, it would be a complete wipe out...!! I will personallu spearhead NCAN division in that battle..! 13 Likes 1 Share

which kin rubbish is this .... how will federal government do this kin of rubbish .... u leave irs and remove crs .. this is absolutely madness 28 Likes 5 Shares

Really bad, there can be no justification. 5 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

Tunde bakare na omo ale, make I no talk mbaka cause he's my priest

Mbaka is omo ale too. Mbaka is omo ale too. 33 Likes 2 Shares

If Acting President permits this to pass, he will see the wrath of the Most High, and his generation shall not prosper! He should remember Queen Esther and Mordecai, " Who knows maybe because of a time like this that God put you in power".

Modify: Thanks @ silvertongue. Esther 4:1-14

If Osinbajo would not effect a change of such curriculum, his seeds will not escape terrible judgement if he does.

And now we shall know if we truly have God's Generals in this country or they're are mere Sergeants mistaken for generals. I call all my spiritual fathers to this challenge! 46 Likes 6 Shares

Wait and see how one of the mods and other Buhari supporters will hail Buhari for this feet and call these guys as relics of corruption fighting back.



Three set of people that do not need your advice:

1. A lady in love.

2. A man with money and;

3. Buhari supporters like Saraki, Omenka, one of the mods in this forum etcetera 29 Likes 5 Shares

whitebeard:

OK OK OK pause this is going to far, pls somebody should pls interpret what this guys are trying to tell me, are they looking for war, or they just want to destabilize the country, cause as I know the north vs Nigeria it wount be like the Igbo's, it would be a complete wipe out...!! I will personallu spearhead NCAN division in that battle..!

You will never see Muslims come here to condemn this move that undermines the right of others. But if such was done against Islam, you will see the way they will blowing hot, not verbally but by killing innocent humans.



Their aim is for Islam to dominate and take over the world. Ask them how they want to achieve it, they become mute. Their being mute doesn't mean that they don't know how they want to achieve it. Rather, they keep mute because if they should speak they will simply shock. The tactics is to migrate to non-islamic regions and start to demanding for shariah law like London is experiencing now. They move to out-breed the owners of the land so that they can have voting power. When that seems slow, they use terrorism to put fear in people who in turn give them their demands so as not to see chaos. That is why you see western Nations appeasing them. What those nations don't know is that the more you give to Satan, the more he demands cos he's never satisfied.



When they manage to get power, religious freedom is thrown into the gutter. All the rights they enjoyed as a minority religion is denied to the new minority religion. Isn't that what we are experiencing in Nigeria now as they now have power? They are gradually using terrorism, Fulani herdsmen and now anti-education to fight against the people of the Living God called YAHWEH.



Where are the so-called Men Of God or Generals of God now that there is a battle against His Children? Where is Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Oyakhilome, and all the comfortable private jet flying pastors? Do they think that fighting in God's camp entails flamboyance and opulence?



If this curriculum flies, then all the pastors that supported Buhari will face God's judgement cos they failed Him, that's if they were really His called servants. You will never see Muslims come here to condemn this move that undermines the right of others. But if such was done against Islam, you will see the way they will blowing hot, not verbally but by killing innocent humans.Their aim is for Islam to dominate and take over the world. Ask them how they want to achieve it, they become mute. Their being mute doesn't mean that they don't know how they want to achieve it. Rather, they keep mute because if they should speak they will simply shock. The tactics is to migrate to non-islamic regions and start to demanding for shariah law like London is experiencing now. They move to out-breed the owners of the land so that they can have voting power. When that seems slow, they use terrorism to put fear in people who in turn give them their demands so as not to see chaos. That is why you see western Nations appeasing them. What those nations don't know is that the more you give to Satan, the more he demands cos he's never satisfied.When they manage to get power, religious freedom is thrown into the gutter. All the rights they enjoyed as a minority religion is denied to the new minority religion. Isn't that what we are experiencing in Nigeria now as they now have power? They are gradually using terrorism, Fulani herdsmen and now anti-education to fight against the people of the Living God called YAHWEH.Where are the so-called Men Of God or Generals of God now that there is a battle against His Children? Where is Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Oyakhilome, and all the comfortable private jet flying pastors? Do they think that fighting in God's camp entails flamboyance and opulence?If this curriculum flies, then all the pastors that supported Buhari will face God's judgement cos they failed Him, that's if they were really His called servants. 67 Likes 11 Shares

alBHAGDADI:





You will never see Muslims come here to condemn this move that undermines the right of others. But if such was done against Islam, you will see the way they will blowing hot, not verbally but by killing innocent humans.



Their aim is for Islam to dominate and take over the world. Ask them how they want to achieve it, they become mute. Their being mute doesn't mean that they don't know how they want to achieve it. Rather, they keep mute because if they should speak they will simply shock. The tactics is to migrate to non-islamic regions and start to demanding for shariah law like London is experiencing now. They move to out-breed the owners of the land so that they can have voting power. When that seems slow, they use terrorism to put fear in people who in turn give them their demands so as not to see chaos. That is why you see western Nations appeasing them. What those nations don't know is that the more you give to Satan, the more he demands cos he's never satisfied.



When they manage to get power, religious freedom is thrown into the gutter. All the rights they enjoyed as a minority religion is denied to the new minority religion. Isn't that what we are experiencing in Nigeria now as they now have power? They are gradually using terrorism, Fulani herdsmen and now anti-education to fight against the people of the Living God called YAHWEH.



Where are the so-called Men Of God or Generals of God now that there is a battle against His Children? Where is Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Oyakhilome, and all the comfortable private jet flying pastors? Do they think that fighting in God's camp entails flamboyance and opulence?



If this curriculum flies, then all the pastors that supported Buhari will face God's judgement cos they failed Him, that's if they were really His called servants. it's called Hijrah ask any Muslim they know, it's migration for the cause of Allah. they outbreed the locals there, and remember they don't use CD. it's called Hijrah ask any Muslim they know, it's migration for the cause of Allah. they outbreed the locals there, and remember they don't use CD. 9 Likes 2 Shares

this omokri self

Him mama na Igbo woman??

Him no dae do crime....but too dae chestbeat like gorilla 1 Like

Hypocrites everywhere

Oops....

issorite

wetin concern them? They both had their hands in the woes that befell this country. 1 Like

This curriculum is the brain-child of Nigerian Islamic Educational Research Council NERC IERC

Truth be told, Nigeria is a secular state, if a religious study is to be removed

from our school's curriculum, then ALL religious studies have to be removed.



Removing CRK and inserting Arabic study is nothing but a malicious Islamization

agenda.



There are many challenges facing our educational systems, instead of NERC to

come up with viable solutions they were busy inserting a useless arabic language

into the curriculum and to make matters worst, they placed Arabic language,

which is only useful for the spread of Islam, in the same category as French,

a neutral language.



If NERC is so much need more foreign languages why didn't they choose Chinese,

Japanese or German ?



It is clear to the blind that the Islamic Educational Research Council masquerading

as Nigerian Educational Research Council is nothing but a body filled with Islamic religious

bigot whose main agenda is to Islamise the country by foisting Arabic language on

a secular country.



Every freedom-loving Nigeria must condemn this subversive move. Truth be told, Nigeria is a secular state, if a religious study is to be removedfrom our school's curriculum, then ALL religious studies have to be removed.Removing CRK and inserting Arabic study is nothing but a malicious Islamizationagenda.There are many challenges facing our educational systems, instead of NERC tocome up with viable solutions they were busy inserting a useless arabic languageinto the curriculum and to make matters worst, they placed Arabic language,which is only useful for the spread of Islam, in the same category as French,a neutral language.If NERC is so much need more foreign languages why didn't they choose Chinese,Japanese or German ?It is clear to the blind that the Islamic Educational Research Council masqueradingas Nigerian Educational Research Council is nothing but a body filled with Islamic religiousbigot whose main agenda is to Islamise the country by foisting Arabic language ona secular country.Every freedom-loving Nigeria must condemn this subversive move. 16 Likes

This is sweet

Foolish APC 4 Likes

I hope they change it to what it use to be before. 1 Like

Sai baba for the nation

Ok

can we talk about something else

I don't wish this is true

if actually it is ,

shame on Osibanjo. 7 Likes

These eediots always shooting themselves in the foot.





Why remove a major religion and leave he other.





The Islamization team will soon surface. 8 Likes

things are really getting out of hand in this country, everything should be done equally both CRK and Islamic studies should be on the curriculum no body is inferior to anyone. 5 Likes

but why will the govt even make such a move, sometimes this govt makes one to feel that they have a pre conceived idea to destabilize Nigeria.

this is a case of one bewitching himself. yet there is a vice president who is not just a christian but a pastor 8 Likes

How Tunde Bakare and Rev. Father Mbaka can keep quiet in the face of the removal of CRK from our curriculum may surprise satan himself..... Reno Omokri.



That the Acting President, Professor and Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is "supervising" Nigeria when this inexcusably contemptible and offensive act is committed can make satan throw party for the demons....... Episteme2. 1 Like

mbaka is a vagabond of igbo land... buharis puppy

8&9 NIGERIA BEST STRIKERS

WotzupNG:

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/876557665828167680

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/876756025583513601

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/876102044012163072



The new school curriculum is really generating a lot of heat as many prominent Nigerians are speaking up against it. The curriculum removes Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) from schools and made its study as only a theme, while it Introduces Islamic Arabic Studies alongside French as subjects.



With the new arrangement, a pupil would have to study either of Islamic Arabic Studies or French, pointing out that the end result is that a Christian student will be left with no option than to settle for Islamic Arabic Studies since French teachers are more or less non-existent in secondary schools. – thisday



CAN Chairman, Dr. Samson Ayokunle reacted







Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries also lent his voice against what many see as an Islamization attempt on a secular Nigerian State.







Also Joining in the condemnation of the curriculum are Femi Fani-Kayode and Reno Omkri. This they did via twitter. Screenshots below





http://wotzup.ng/see-what-reno-omokri-and-ffk-tweeted-about-new-school-curriculum/



cc lalasticlala ahhh a.. Well that car below is waiting for whoever wants to join a ride outta Naija.. Limited place available so hurry now! ahhh a.. Well that car below is waiting for whoever wants to join a ride outta Naija.. Limited place available so hurry now! 1 Share

and the imbecilic pastor as nigeria coordinator will support this bill... yellowbar demons and their cowardly attitude

sarrki, what do u have to say?