They shared photos getting mushy in their pre-wedding photos...



Not long ago, up-coming female Kenyan rapper, Grammo Suspect, proposed to her lesbian partner, Timeka, and announced that they will soon hold Kenya's first lesbian wedding. Despite the two lesbian receiving a backlash from Kenyans who still feel that lesbianism is a taboo, Grammo and her lover have no time for haters.They shared photos getting mushy in their pre-wedding photos...

See more photos here>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/kenyan-lesbian-couple-releases-pre.html 1 Like

They are not lesbians.



One actually looks like a guy!! 30 Likes 1 Share

Uwa mmebi. 8 Likes

Lovely pictures but no no to lebz







Lol but why is it one has to look like a man shey na rule .. whats the point might aswell be. With a man .. just dey decieve theirselves



#strictlydickly in Trapqueen77 voice Hmmm after they will say its NigeriansLol but why is it one has to look like a manshey na rule .. whats the point might aswell be. With a man .. just dey decieve theirselves#strictlydicklyin Trapqueen77 voice 6 Likes

Nice shoes tho 2 Likes

And it has begun...

#NewTrend



aya usuka ke eyen uwai wai Uwa afid...aya usuka ke eyen uwai wai 2 Likes

I hate gay folks. 1 Like

Kenya, land of unthinkable

These na guy nd bae na

Dem resemble sef abi na ma eye 4 Likes

The only thing Obama can give his country is same sex marriage. And the people stupidly accept and legalized it. President Kenyatta is a bomboclaat fool. 8 Likes 1 Share

Jail dey wait these ones

Mznaett:

Uwa afid...



aya usuka ke eyen uwai wai

mema idaha afo atang iko anang o. Infact nya uno mkpo. mema idaha afo atang iko anang o. Infact nya uno mkpo.

kedu ife wu ife a? uwa mmebi, uwa ohokoho 1 Like

Apple1992:



mema idaha afo atang iko anang o. Infact nya uno mkpo. Sonsongo ke eti iko ado ufan.. So nsekpo ke ajem ino mien? Tang yak nkop Sonsongo ke eti iko ado ufan.. So nsekpo ke ajem ino mien? Tang yak nkop

wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow

Mznaett:





Sonsongo ke eti iko ado ufan.. So nsekpo ke ajem ino mien? Tang yak nkop

Se afo anyeyem nya uno kap sasiak. Se afo anyeyem nya uno kap sasiak.

The lady get am

Apple1992:





Se afo anyeyem nya uno kap sasiak.

Lol



afo atang o



ok njem ufa fone aya nnor?



#No joke Lolafo atang ook njem ufa fone aya nnor?#No joke

Mznaett:





Lol



afo atang o



ok njem ufa fone aya nnor?



#No joke





Jeeeezzzz





Okay mine ibaha. Nsutor? Siak enyin. JeeeezzzzOkay mine ibaha. Nsutor? Siak enyin.

BiafranBushBoy:

They are not lesbians.



One actually looks like a guy!! Lol. Lol.

The End is Near

Thank country is richly blessed with mad people... #KENYA 1 Like

Apple1992:







Jeeeezzzz



Okay mine ibaha. Nsutor? Siak enyin. Itel S31 Itel S31

nepapole:

I hate gay folks. And yet, your life is still miserable And yet, your life is still miserable

Mznaett:



Itel S31 Seriously? U kani kod iPhone 8 uno enye? Seriously? U kani kod iPhone 8 uno enye?

Apple1992:

The only thing Obama can give his country is same sex marriage. And the people stupidly accept and legalized it. President Kenyatta is a bomboclaat fool. Kenya is already developing at an unparalleled rate and can be said to be better in Nigeria in most aspects.



You that did not legalize gay marriage but still cheer on for corrupt leaders who loot, steal and divide your shares yet run to countries like USA where homosexuality is allowed; your country is a shambling mess.





Hypocrisy is killing Nigerians.

Kenya is already developing at an unparalleled rate and can be said to be better in Nigeria in most aspects.You that did not legalize gay marriage but still cheer on for corrupt leaders who loot, steal and divide your shares yet run to countries like USA where homosexuality is allowed; your country is a shambling mess.Hypocrisy is killing Nigerians. 9 Likes

Itannooluwa:

Dem resemble sef abi na ma eye All Kenyans look alike. Massive head with a gigantic forehead on their women All Kenyans look alike. Massive head with a gigantic forehead on their women