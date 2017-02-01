₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Towncrier247: 7:28pm
Not long ago, up-coming female Kenyan rapper, Grammo Suspect, proposed to her lesbian partner, Timeka, and announced that they will soon hold Kenya’s first lesbian wedding. Despite the two lesbian receiving a backlash from Kenyans who still feel that lesbianism is a taboo, Grammo and her lover have no time for haters.
They shared photos getting mushy in their pre-wedding photos...
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/kenyan-lesbian-couple-releases-pre.html
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Towncrier247: 7:28pm
See more photos here>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/kenyan-lesbian-couple-releases-pre.html
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by BiafranBushBoy(m): 7:31pm
They are not lesbians.
One actually looks like a guy!!
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by SINZ(m): 7:33pm
Uwa mmebi.
8 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by nerilove(m): 7:34pm
Lovely pictures but no no to lebz
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Bumbae1(f): 7:35pm
Hmmm after they will say its Nigerians
Lol but why is it one has to look like a man shey na rule .. whats the point might aswell be. With a man .. just dey decieve theirselves
#strictlydickly in Trapqueen77 voice
6 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by CaroLyner(f): 7:36pm
Nice shoes tho
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by sirusX(m): 7:37pm
And it has begun...
#NewTrend
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Mznaett(f): 7:39pm
Uwa afid...
aya usuka ke eyen uwai wai
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by nepapole(m): 7:40pm
I hate gay folks.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Oyind17: 7:40pm
Kenya, land of unthinkable
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Rtopzy(f): 7:42pm
These na guy nd bae na
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Itannooluwa(f): 7:45pm
Dem resemble sef abi na ma eye
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Apple1992(m): 7:57pm
The only thing Obama can give his country is same sex marriage. And the people stupidly accept and legalized it. President Kenyatta is a bomboclaat fool.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Opistorincos(m): 7:58pm
Jail dey wait these ones
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Apple1992(m): 7:59pm
Mznaett:
mema idaha afo atang iko anang o. Infact nya uno mkpo.
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Amarabae(f): 8:06pm
kedu ife wu ife a? uwa mmebi, uwa ohokoho
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Mznaett(f): 8:07pm
Apple1992:Sonsongo ke eti iko ado ufan.. So nsekpo ke ajem ino mien? Tang yak nkop
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by prettythicksme(m): 8:08pm
wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Apple1992(m): 8:09pm
Mznaett:
Se afo anyeyem nya uno kap sasiak.
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Ifeanyi4491(m): 8:14pm
The lady get am
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Mznaett(f): 8:19pm
Apple1992:
Lol
afo atang o
ok njem ufa fone aya nnor?
#No joke
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Apple1992(m): 8:34pm
Mznaett:
Jeeeezzzz
Okay mine ibaha. Nsutor? Siak enyin.
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Benita27(f): 8:36pm
BiafranBushBoy:Lol.
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Lilyqueeny(f): 8:57pm
The End is Near
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by chimaicon(m): 9:04pm
Thank country is richly blessed with mad people... #KENYA
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Mznaett(f): 9:04pm
Apple1992:Itel S31
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Outofsync(m): 9:05pm
nepapole:And yet, your life is still miserable
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by may01(f): 9:07pm
Mznaett:Seriously? U kani kod iPhone 8 uno enye?
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Outofsync(m): 9:08pm
Apple1992:Kenya is already developing at an unparalleled rate and can be said to be better in Nigeria in most aspects.
You that did not legalize gay marriage but still cheer on for corrupt leaders who loot, steal and divide your shares yet run to countries like USA where homosexuality is allowed; your country is a shambling mess.
Hypocrisy is killing Nigerians.
9 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by cloudyskygrind(m): 9:11pm
Itannooluwa:All Kenyans look alike. Massive head with a gigantic forehead on their women
|Re: Kenyan Lesbian Couple Releases Pre-wedding Photos by Jarizod: 9:12pm
ugly ass fuçks..
They need some good dìck..a 20-inchhh would do
