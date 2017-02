Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a valedictory session conducted in honour of out-going Minister of Environment Amina Mohammed.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a cross section of the cabinet ministers could not control their emotion as they wept openly at the event.



In his remarks, Osinbajo, who described the out-going minister as a role model to millions of youths across the country, lauded her contributions to the government and the society at large.



He announced that a special valedictory dinner would be held in her honour on Thursday.

“We have always been very fascinated by her incredible understanding of so many different things.



“It’s actually quite amazing that we have one person who seems to know so much, who is competent in practically everything; finance, planning, environment and even law sometimes,’’ he said.



In his contribution, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, noted that Amina Mohammed had made the nation proud, saying the only consolation is that she is leaving to assume high responsibilities.



According to him, Nigerians are confident that she is going to succeed in her new assignment at the UN.



Others that spoke at the valedictory session included the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan; Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar, and the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi.



Amina Mohammed, 56, had served as UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser to former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Post-2015 Development Planning.



She was instrumental in bringing about the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the Sustainable Development Goals.



Before joining the UN, Mohammed worked for three successive administrations in Nigeria, serving as Special Adviser on the Millennium Development Goals.



